CSC plans to celebrate MLK Week

Chadron State College has announced plans to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Week Jan. 16-19. The theme of the free, public events is Because of You–We Are Here.

On Monday, Jan. 16, a day when classes do not convene across the Nebraska State College System, CSC will host its annual MLK Walk from Main and Third Streets to the Lindeken Clock Tower at 11 a.m. At 6 p.m. Ira Knight will perform From Myth to Man, a one-man play he wrote, in the Student Center Ballroom.

According to Jen Schaer of the Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI) committee, the event supports student leadership development and diversity, as well as reaffirming each individual’s humanity and purpose.

“The play will create impressions that should deepen people’s personal connection to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a human being,” she said.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m., the DEI committee will host a meet and greet followed by dialogue circles in the Student Center Ballroom designed with the purpose of increasing understanding for participants about how they can help make others feel comfortable and willing to explore racial topics.

CSC alum and sports marketer DeAndre Barthwell of Las Vegas will speak via video teleconference Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. in the Student Center's Bordeaux Room. I am Here – Because of You! will cover his experiences at CSC, his career, and advice for students about preparing to enter the workforce.

On Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m., A Words and Music Open Mic Night, open to the public, will take place in the Student Center's Bordeaux Room.

In addition to the DEI committee, event sponsors include Athletics, the Music Department, the Residence Life Association, The Pit, and Sigma Tau Delta.