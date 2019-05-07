Chadron State College employees were acknowledged for their years of employment and exemplary service during an annual luncheon Tuesday. The event was rescheduled from April 11 due to a snowstorm that closed campus for three days.
Employee honors included the Teaching Excellence Award, retiree recognition, years of service awards, and two new awards: the Eagle Impact Award for support staff, professional staff and faculty and the Outstanding Student Organization Advisor Award.
Teaching Excellence Award nominees Dr. Dawn Brammer, associate professor, and Dr. Wendy Jamison, professor, were honored, in addition to Professor Dr. Tracy L. Nobiling, who won the CSC award and the Nebraska State College System Teaching Excellence Award. She will be honored by the NSCS during commencement Saturday.
Nobiling said she was honored to earn the same award given to her mentor, the late Dr. George Watson. Watson was the first CSC recipient of the NSCS award in 1987.
“He taught me a lot about teaching. A lot of good things came into my life because of his influence and encouraging me to apply at CSC,” she said.
Retirees honored at the event included: Jerry Cassiday, Amy Coates, Don Keiper, Dr. Robert Knight, Roger Mays, and Patti Porras.
Students nominated employees for The Eagle Impact Award based on the criteria of inspiring, supporting, and empowering. The Eagle Impact committee members voted based on the level of impact described in the nomination. The following individuals received an award: Craig Price, support staff, Megan Northrup, professional staff, and Mike Bogner, faculty.
Dr. Kimberly Cox, associate professor, received the Outstanding Student Organization Advisor Award based on her positive influence, advising, and support of members in Sigma Tau Delta.
Years of Service Awards
40 Years
Brenda Barry-Schommer
John West (CSC Dining Services)
35 Years
Dr. William E. Roweton
30 Years
Dewayne Gimeson
25 Years
Melvin Ainslie
Dr. Michael Bogner
Shellie Johns
Laure Chantal Sinn
Don E. Watt, ATC
20 Years
Dr. Laura Gaudet
Dr. Rick Koza
Roger Mays
Kenny McKinnon
Jereme Patterson
Patti Porras
Dr. Robert Stack
Dr. Thomas Deane Tucker
15 Years
Mary Donahue
Dr. Karen Enos
Cricket Haag
Dr. James Margetts
Marianne Mowry
Sheila Pourier
Dr. Beth Wentworth
10 Years
Sonja Dressel
Anita Hankin (CSC Dining Services)
Casey James
Dr. Todd E. Jamison
Susie Jensen (CSC Dining Services)
Don Keiper
Dr. Hank McCallum
Andrew Schmid
Dr. Maggie Smith-Bruehlman
Dr. Kathleen E. Woods