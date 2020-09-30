CSC student takes up beekeeping

If there’s one thing bees are known for, it’s the sweet, golden liquid they produce in their hives. Hotz said in her first year there wasn’t much honey since the hive was split and the bees have to repopulate, building more brood and comb. “Building comb takes a lot of time of resources for them, so I didn’t have a ton honey but I did extract some and wound up selling it.” She has a few more hive frames from which she can extract honey for gifts, and she’s hopeful to have more next year.

The biggest part of all this is the learning. Hotz captured a swarm from a friend’s yard, which she didn’t expect. “You can capture a swarm,” she explained, “and if the queen is in there you can start a new hive for free. I was pretty sure I had the queen, and when I started checking them a little later I learned that either she was little and they kicked her out or she was just old and died. Bees monitor that on their own. But, either way, she was no longer in the hive so I wound up having to combine them with one of my other hives.