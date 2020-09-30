CSC student takes up beekeeping

There’s a buzz around Chadron State College senior Josee Hotz, quite literally, with her taking up beekeeping this past year.
Originally from Gothenburg, Hotz explained she first got involved with the bees when she found out a friend’s neighbor — retired beekeeper Bobby Bernhardt of Hay Springs — was selling his bees, and she had the idea that it would be nice to have a lavender or flower field with bees to pollinate the plants. “I figured I would start with bees, because that was the most feasible option for me, to get involved and do something a little different.”
Hotz purchased equipment and a hive from Bernhardt in September of 2019. In the spring, he helped split the hive into two separate hives. They bought two queens in Texas this past spring, and put one in each of the hives that didn’t have one. The brood — the larvae and pupae — was split between the hives as well. Hotz explained, “The queens run the hive. The whole hive is run on pheromones, and if [the bees] don’t have a queen the workers won’t know what to do.”
Not having any hives or experience with bees when she bought the equipment and hives, the experience has been more “learn as I go” for Hotz. “I did a little bit of reading. But mostly it just comes from Bobby helping me in the past and learning as I go, one problem at a time, but things have been pretty smooth.”
Prior to the purchase of the Texas queens, Hotz set up shop on her grandmother’s farm north of Rushville. The farm has a creek running through it, she noted, which was especially important because of the lack of moisture this summer. “That helped me have a good start to my first year in beekeeping.”
Just like any other animal, Hotz said, bees need water to survive. In a typical moist year, they would be able to drink morning dew off the grass. She recalled another property that had hives on it, and the bees streaming in a pack to a water tank in order to drink from the moss growing there.
Though Hotz’s initial thoughts were to have the bees in fields of flowers and lavender, she didn’t plant either. But, the bees have plenty to pollinate such as the goldenrod, asters and yellow sweet clover in the area. “The lavender was just from a cool idea that I had.”
As to her initial interest in beekeeping, Hotz said she doesn’t have “some super cool reason, other than I thought it was interesting, I had the opportunity and ability to purchase them, as well as a location to keep them. It was mainly just an interest, something new to learn.” She’s also found out about two-thirds of the food people eat can be attributed to the pollination done by bees. “So they’re doing some good where they’re at.”
As a Rangeland Management major at Chadron State College with an Ecology emphasis, Hotz said what’s she’s learning with the bees does tie in with her degree. She also took a special course in the spring regarding pollinators, but noted it wasn’t specific to bees. “I knew a little about pollinators from that,” she said, but she has not done any sole studies on insects.
If there’s one thing bees are known for, it’s the sweet, golden liquid they produce in their hives. Hotz said in her first year there wasn’t much honey since the hive was split and the bees have to repopulate, building more brood and comb. “Building comb takes a lot of time of resources for them, so I didn’t have a ton honey but I did extract some and wound up selling it.” She has a few more hive frames from which she can extract honey for gifts, and she’s hopeful to have more next year.
The biggest part of all this is the learning. Hotz captured a swarm from a friend’s yard, which she didn’t expect. “You can capture a swarm,” she explained, “and if the queen is in there you can start a new hive for free. I was pretty sure I had the queen, and when I started checking them a little later I learned that either she was little and they kicked her out or she was just old and died. Bees monitor that on their own. But, either way, she was no longer in the hive so I wound up having to combine them with one of my other hives.
“They have to get acclimated to the pheromones in the hive, so when I combined them I put a newspaper in between the hives and put slits in it to give a little bit of time for the pheromones to spread into the new hive.” From what she read, in that situation it was the best thing she could do. Had there been more workers, she could’ve bought another queen and added her but she decided there weren’t enough to justify that expense.
The education Hotz has received in this experience has also shown her that bees are gentle. While they occasionally need smoke to subdue them, she said, if someone works them or checks the hive on the right day this can be avoided. They are much like us, she added. For instance, on extremely hot days they’re apt to be a bit more on the crabby side.
On the subject of protection and stings, Hotz has full bee suits and bee jackets. She uses the latter these days since she has thick jeans. “You definitely need to wear gloves. They do seem to go for your eyes. And, if one bee stings you then the pheromones associated with being attacked are one you. That can trigger more bees to come toward you.”
The more mature bees can sting through gloves, and Hotz advises working the hives in the morning or early afternoon while most of the workers are out gathering food resources. The nurse bees and young workers who are learning their role are the ones left, and these younger bees’ stingers are not as developed. A myth is that all bees sting, Hotz said, but the male bee drones can’t. “you can just pick them up.”
Hotz estimates she has thousands of bees in one hive, and she has currently has three hives. Looking to the coming years, Hotz isn’t planning to abandon the bees after graduation. “This is my hobby. I’m going to graduate college in May, so I’m looking at a long-term hobby.”
