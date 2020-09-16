CSC students, alumni complete mural

“Kayah was a key player in Art Alley/Paint the Town from the beginning with Travis Hencey and Whitney Tewahade. She was working on the murals as a high school senior with Travis Hencey, who was her art teacher, and she has continued her involvement as a CSC art student and Art Guild member,” Donahue said.

On the last day of the project, Wright was working alone since others had conflicting time commitments. He said he was humbled by the thought of those who gave their time and energy to paint the mural.

“I had a lot of time to reflect on this project. When we added the highlights to the landscape and to the flag, everything started to come together. It became more clear to me why I was doing this. To give back to the community. I am grateful to have my design painted at such a size in a location where people who volunteer their time to keep others safe can know for years to come that they are appreciated and respected. I hope when people look at it they will be filled with thankfulness for our firefighters,” Wright said.