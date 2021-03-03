CSC students meet pros at virtual conference

Chadron State College students in the fields of art, communications, and marketing had the opportunity to learn from seasoned professionals in advertising and media during a virtual Meet the Pros conference March 1-2.

The annual event, sponsored by the American Advertising Federation Omaha, featured speakers with experience in the advertising world, said CSC Art Professor Mary Donahue. Among the presenters were Cameron Day, who has worked with ad agencies like Saatchi & Saatchi, and Mike Cessario, who worked on viral promotions for Netflix shows including House of Cards and Narcos, Donahue said.

Normally in Omaha, this year’s conference was virtual on Zoom, but will still be useful for students, said Dr. Shaunda French-Collins. She said it is valuable when professionals take the time to review students’ portfolios and resumes.

“The conference has been invaluable in showing students what the professional design, advertising and marketing world is like, how to prepare for it and what it expects of them,” said Donahue, who has taken students to the event since 2010. They hear directly from professionals, including their stories of being a student and starting out. They hear about what the current trends are in design, advertising, marketing and in the culture in general.”