CSC students, staff test positive

As of 10:30 a.m. Aug. 18, three Chadron State College employees and three students have tested positive for COVID-19. All six are self-isolating in accordance with CDC and PPHD guidelines.

The college’s health response protocol, located at https://www.csc.edu/documents/covid19/HealthResponseProtocol_062920.pdf, also provided guidance for college officials. The number of individuals who are in quarantine will not be shared by the college. The college will also not provide individual information regarding sick students or employees.

Please be aware that if a student or employee, or the health department, fails to disclose a positive test to CSC, the college cannot communicate that information. In all these cases, PPHD will initiate contact with anyone determined to have been a close contact with a positive individual.

The college communicates regularly with employees and students about the pandemic, including a weekly email from the COVID-19 Implementation Team. Chadron State also communicates to its students and employees that any individual who has concerns about their health should contact their health care provider or the school nurse (for CSC students). The COVID-19 web page csc.edu/covid19 is also a resource.