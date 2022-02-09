CSC to host annual Excellence in Early Childhood Conference

Chadron State College will host the annual Excellence in Early Childhood Conference Feb. 18-19 at the Student Center. The topic of the conference is Igniting Empathy: Challenging Behavior as a Catalyst for Change.

According to the registration website, the curriculum for the event is designed to offer child care providers support for developing healthy relationships and practical strategies for moving through tough moments, engaging families, building empathy, and catalyzing lasting change.

On Feb. 18, six options are available for professional development. Sessions include: Early Learning Guidelines: Approaches to Learning, Early Learning Guideline: Creative Arts, Safe With You, We Are Brain Architects!, Supervision of Children, and Recognizing Your Nature.

On Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the keynote speaker will be Lauren Stauble. She is an assistant professor of Early Childhood Education at Bunker Hill Community College in Boston. She is known for co-developing an empathetic approach to challenging behaviors rooted in brain science called Collaborative Emotion Processing.

Stauble, who is also a consultant for Engage: feel.think.connect, taught and cared for children ages birth through six for 16 years before moving into program administration and higher education.

For more information, or to register, visit https://panhandlepartnership.com/events/category/training

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0