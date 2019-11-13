The public is invited to Chadron State College’s annual greenery swag workshop Saturday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center’s Chicoine Atrium.
Lucinda Mays with the CSC grounds department said the finished greenery pieces will decorate the college’s main entrance at 10th and Main Street and inside the main hall of the Student Center.
“Please join us for a morning of arranging, wiring, and be-ribboning the enormous swags,” Mays said. “As a group, we’ll craft the campus swags using fresh pine, fir, juniper, yew, and other greenery harvested on campus by the CSC grounds crew.”
Each participant is also invited to create one swag to take home for free, according to Mays.
Students, community members, and friends of all ages are welcome. Participants should wear work clothes and bring gloves, a pair of pruners, and ribbon for the personal greenery creation.
“All materials for the CSC swags and instruction are provided. If you have extra ribbon, baubles or holiday treats to share, bring those, too,” Mays said.
The workshop concludes at noon. To learn more, contact Mays at 308-430-4186 or lmays@csc.edu.