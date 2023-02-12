The Chadron State College Galaxy Series will host the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus at Memorial Hall Auditorium Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. Celebrating two decades of keeping American traditional circus alive, the family show brings a diverse roster of sideshow, vaudeville, and variety talent. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children and seniors at www.csc.edu/conferencing/galaxy-series/.

Since 1995, Bindlestiff Family Cirkus co-founders Stephanie Monseu and Keith Nelson have traveled the world with the show that includes a combination of jugglers, contortionists, plate spinning, sword swallowing, brain twisters, and other risk-taking feats set to live music.

According to its website, the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus harkens back to the day of the traditional American Circus touring the country by caravan while offering its own artistic twist. It is earthy and gritty in an engaging and participatory way.

The New York Times said the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus Cabaret is, “old-fashioned variety entertainment of the sort Ed Sullivan so astutely scooped up, but with twists.” TIME OUT NY said, “this troupe of circus artists will remind your family what the circus is really about.”

Bindlestiff performed and taught the variety arts on stages and festivals around the world including Lincoln Center’s Avery Fischer Hall, Burning Man, and in the United Kingdom and the Caribbean Seas.

The program is supported, in part, by funding from the New York State Council on the Arts.