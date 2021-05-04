CSC will host in-person commencement

Four Army ROTC cadets will be receiving their commissions. They include Calvin DePriest of Omaha, Neb., Kalli Talbot of Rapid City, S.D., Klueber, and Colton Alexander of Bridgeport, Neb.

DePriest is the son of Jesse and Katie DePriest and his assignment will be Active Duty/Field Artillery. Talbot is the daughter of Holly Smith and Shane Talbot and will be assigned to the South Dakota Army National Guard/Military Police. Klueber is the son of Ed and Mary Klueber and will be assigned to the South Dakota Army National Guard/Military intelligence. Alexander is the son of Lawanda Alexander, John Alexander, and Melissa Alexander, and will be assigned to the Nebraska Army National Guard/Aviation.

Koza’s long association with Chadron State College has included playing football for the Eagles, earning a bachelor’s and two graduate degrees and teaching courses, serving as chair of the Business Academy, several years as Faculty Athletic Representative, and receiving the 2006 Teacher Excellence Award. In addition to connections with CSC, Koza, has owned and operated a local real estate business and an insurance agency and taken an active role in community affairs.

Butler was raised on a small farm or ranch in the Sandhills, attended a rural one room schoolhouse until eighth grade and graduated from Stuart High School in 1970. He attended Chadron State College and graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education and a year later with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Biology-Pre-Medicine. Butler received a Distinguished Service Award from CSC in 1986.

