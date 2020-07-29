Cummings creates courts for Gold Award

The courts now have a home on the west side of the OHD building, and Cummings also installed a path for wheelchair accessibility. The public can use the courts, but will have to either bring their own Bocce balls or ask the OHD staff to use what they have. Cummings also visited high school gym teachers, who plan on using the courts in their classes.

For those who have never played Bocce Ball, Cummings likened it to a cross between bowling and shuffleboard. She further explained a pallino is thrown by a chosen team to at least half court, then players throw the Bocce balls to try and land them as close as possible to the pallino; those who get their shots closest win points. Cummings noted she put a red mark on one side of each court to designate the halfway point.

Overall, the project took about a year to plan and build, and at least 500 hours of work. With school and sports, Cummings said the building took about six months with the courts completed and finished in three months. She’s appreciative of all the people and businesses who provided help, materials and equipment for the project. Before she receives her official award, she must submit her final paperwork and do a final interview.