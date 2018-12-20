A Chadron woman will face trial in March unless she reaches a plea agreement with the state before Feb. 12 in charges stemming from an incident in which charges were previously filed and then dismissed.
Jessica Cuny appeared in Dawes County District Court last week, when Judge Travis O’Gorman scheduled her trial for March 6-8, 2019, on charges of felony child abuse resulting in injury and assault.. He also scheduled a pre-trial conference in her case for Feb. 12 at 1 p.m., which is the deadline for her to enter a plea agreement.
Cuny was arrested in October in connection with an alleged incident that occurred in 2015. Cuny was arrested and faced trial in 2016 on the same charges after taking her then 10-month-old daughter to Chadron Community Hospital in October 2015 with injuries. The girl was eventually flown to a children’s hospital in Colorado, where she was diagnosed with multiple injuries which doctors allege to have been the result of “non-accidental trauma,” according to court documents filed at the time.
Cuny choose to take the case to trial two years ago, but just ahead of her 2016 trial, the charges were dismissed to give the state additional time to gather evidence. County Attorney Vance Haug indicated at the time his desire to eventually re-file the charges.
Also in District Court last week, Wayne High Hawk entered guilty pleas to felony counts of possession of more than one pound of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver, as well as to speeding and not having an operator’s license. He will appear in court again Feb. 12. Another man, Russell Ten Fingers, also entered a not guilty plea in the case against him. Ten Fingers is charged with failure to register as a sex offender and will also appear in court again Feb. 12.
Sentences were also handed down in two separate cases. Dakota Heiting was sentenced to 90 days in jail on an amended charge of willful reckless driving and one year each on counts of attempting a Class IV felony and obstructing a peace officer. His sentences will be served concurrently with one another, but consecutively to a sentence he is also facing in Sheridan County. He will be credited for 160 days of time served.
Robert Stone was sentenced to one year on an amended charge of third degree assault, and three years on a count of felony strangulation, sentences which will be served consecutively. He will also serve concurrent sentences of six months on a charge of second degree trespassing and 90 days on a charge of disturbing the peace. He will be given credit for 114 days of time served and will be eligible for release in two years.
Rachael Wasserburger reached a plea agreement in her case of failing to appear, pleading to a count of attempt of a Class IV felony instead. She agreed to immediate sentencing and will serve 90 days in jail.
Three other cases were continued. Clint Canaday’s case was continued to Feb. 12 to allow continued plea negotiations and a bond reduction request was denied, while the cases against Keith Coomes and Jared Kearns were continued to Jan. 8 because Deputy County Attorney Joe Stecher was unavailable.