Custodial staff taking extra steps in response to corona virus

Even before Chadron State College president Randy Rhine announced March 17 that the CSC campus would be closed to the public and all courses would shift to remote delivery in response to the rapid spread of the highly infectious coronavirus and the dangerous Covid-19 disease it causes, college custodial staff were taking steps to keep students, faculty, and staff safe, according to Robbie Diehl, maintenance manager for Chadron State.

“We were already taking the steps needed to protect campus before the shut down,” Diehl said in an email Friday. “We are taking extra steps for this situation. Cleaning has ramped up, cleaning of certain areas has changed to provide more coverage, as well as the use of new chemicals that will insure the virus is killed and not transmitted.”

CSC’s response to the pandemic that had by March 30 caused more than 38,556 deaths worldwide and led to lock down orders in many countries and some U.S. cities and states began with the March 13 announcement that spring break would be extended one week to allow development of alternative instruction plans for the remainder of the semester.

By the time Rhine issued the notice of campus closure, the Nebraska State College System had announced that partial refunds would be available to dormitory residents who chose to move out of residence halls because of the Covid-19 pandemic.