CVFD provides mutual aid west of town

Last week was Fire Prevention Week, and members of the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department visited with students and the community about the importance of handling fire safely, evacuation plans, and making sure smoke detectors are properly installed and in working order.

It wasn’t until the week wrapped up that the department would get a call for mutual aid, which came in at about 1 p.m. Sunday when a fire was spotted along Highway 20 between Chadron and Crawford. The fire started near Haines Road, CVFD Chief Branden Martens said, and made its way toward Indian Creek Road.

A total eight vehicles from Chadron responded to the fire, though overall command was done by Crawford fire Chief Brian Prosser. Mutual aid was also provided by fire departments in Gordon, Rushville and Hemingford. It was certainly a battle with Sunday’s wind readings reaching up to 60 miles per hour.

Further, Dan Littrel with the Dawes County Road Department was on the scene with a maintainer to make some fire lines, and Chance Soester used a tractor and disc to keep the fire from spreading. Martens noted a lot of private ranchers also showed up to help.

In total, the fire burned about 360 acres.