CVFD works through night to end blaze

Smoke Screen

Flames and smoke roll out from an old accounting building last night. members of the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene for over seven hours. Due to the contents and structure of the building, the fire was difficult to fully extinguish. 

 Mark Dykes

“It did not want to give up,” Chadron Volunteer Fire Department Chief Branden Martens said of a fire that began about 7 p.m. Sunday night at the former Keith Spencer CPA office in the 300 block of Main Street.

Most of the department responded to the blaze — deemed electrical in nature by the fire investigator — along with six fire trucks. Martens said the fire had been going for some time and was well-established. As an accounting office, there was plenty of fuel to feed it, and books extinguished would often re-ignite. With over seven hours put into the effort, the last of the trucks returned to the station at about 3 a.m. Monday.

Adding to this, Martens said, the building itself made things difficult. Built about 50 years ago, the structure had limited windows and multiple layers of roofing. This made venting the fire and getting access points a challenge, and the roof provided another spot for embers to smolder.

The structure also played a role in keeping the fire from spreading, as Martens explained the brick construction made the building more like an oven with the heat being kept mainly on the inside.

“This was a heck of a fight for the guys,” Martens said, and it took everyone doing their part. Crews were stationed on the front and back of the building. Those not actively going after the fire were ready to step in in case any of their brothers were injured and refilling air bottles. Martens said the air bottles can last up to 45 minutes, though that time varies depending on the workload and last night’s fire saw bottles used much more quickly.

There were a lot of guys who were six and seven bottles in, Martens noted. Though able to use the cascade system on the rescue truck and ladder truck, Martens said one of the trucks had to be refilled with air back at the station and both were very low by the time they left the scene early this morning.

As temperatures dipped below freezing, water had to be kept flowing so the lines didn’t freeze. Of course this meant the streets were getting a fresh coat of ice on them, but Martens said there were no injuries due to slipping and everyone took their time when walking around.

Martens said there was no mutual aid called to the fire, and expressed appreciation to the Chadron Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol for helping with traffic. City utilities also assisted, he said, and it was awesome to see everyone in the department working together to extinguish the flames. He estimated the building would be a total loss.

