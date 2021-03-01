CVFD works through night to end blaze

“It did not want to give up,” Chadron Volunteer Fire Department Chief Branden Martens said of a fire that began about 7 p.m. Sunday night at the former Keith Spencer CPA office in the 300 block of Main Street.

Most of the department responded to the blaze — deemed electrical in nature by the fire investigator — along with six fire trucks. Martens said the fire had been going for some time and was well-established. As an accounting office, there was plenty of fuel to feed it, and books extinguished would often re-ignite. With over seven hours put into the effort, the last of the trucks returned to the station at about 3 a.m. Monday.

Adding to this, Martens said, the building itself made things difficult. Built about 50 years ago, the structure had limited windows and multiple layers of roofing. This made venting the fire and getting access points a challenge, and the roof provided another spot for embers to smolder.

The structure also played a role in keeping the fire from spreading, as Martens explained the brick construction made the building more like an oven with the heat being kept mainly on the inside.