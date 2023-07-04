Chadron is known for having plenty of biking trails through and around the community, and last Thursday United States Air Force Master Sergeant E7 Timothy Davis stopped in the city on his cycling trip from Washington D.C. to Washington State.

Davis is working with the non-profit Warrior Expeditions, designed to help veterans benefit from long-distance journeys. He is one of six riding bicycles across the country, following the Great American Rail Trail. There are two groups of 20 each hiking the Appalachian Trail, and another six canoeing the length of the Mississippi River.

Bike riders, Davis said, are equipped with the bikes and everything they need for camping along the way. About once a week, there’s a community supporter set up to show riders around a community. In Chadron, Stacy Swinney and Brandon Yetter of Chadron VFW Post 1375 were happy to show off Chadron for Davis, and get him to dinner at the VFW and his stop for the night at Fort Robinson.

Davis is riding a total 3,850 miles, and he just crossed the halfway mark prior to coming into Chadron. He started the ride May 16, and the end date is open based on his pace. He hopes to finish the first week of August.

As to the start of Warrior Expeditions, Davis explained the founder was an Army Officer who hiked the Appalachian Trial in 2014 and found it very therapeutic and it developed from there. Two years ago, Davis hiked the Arizona Trail from Mexico to Utah. A week after he started, he saw some information on Warrior Expedition from the Arizona Trail Association. The more he researched, the more interested he became. Just getting into biking, the riding course appealed to him.

He applied for the program last fall, and was one of 50 selected from the more than 500 applications received.

Davis grew up in the Chicago suburbs and spent 20 years in the Air Force. The last half of his service was overseas in Europe and South Korea. When he retired in 2019, he chose to stay in Europe and he currently resides in Bordeaux, France.

Davis had two deployments to Afghanistan — in 2010 and 2015 — then was stationedseven years in Italy, two years in England and two years in South Korea.

Among his favorite things on the ride is getting to enjoy small town America. He was surprised to find he could go from D.C. to Pittsburgh on trails. He’s found it therapeutic to visit the small towns and tell people his story. Davis enjoyed a stop at the Museum of the Fur Trade, having heard about the trade on a podcast before he arrived.

“They can tell you’re not just out for a day ride,” he said, in regard to people spotting him with all his gear. In addition to chatting with them, Davis is very grateful for people who stop because they often offer drinks and meals.

“It reminds you there’s good people in the world.”

This is the second consecutive summer Chadron has been a stop for a rider with Warrior Expeditions. Last year, Marine Richard Rivadeneira, who served from 1993-2018 with one tour in Iraq and two in Afgahnistan, made the stop on his route. He also expressed the sentiment of the positive impact people can have.