Dailey brings wage/salary concerns to commissioners

The Dawes County Commissioners met in regular session at 9:16 a.m. on Feb. 8 The meeting was called to order by Chairman, Vic Rivera. Board Member present was Levi Grant. Commissioner Stewart was excused from the meeting.

Sheriff Karl Dailey met with the Board. He brought a letter he had written addressing LB 51 concerns but learned he personally can’t submit the correspondence to the Legislature so the letter will be placed on file in the Clerk’s Office.

He informed those present LB 942 would rescind portions of LB 51 and there is a hearing scheduled on February 10 regarding LB 942. His next order of business was to inform the Board he intends to bump wages/salaries up fiscal year 2023/2024 so competent individuals will apply for positions in the Sheriff’s Department. He indicated for the record that Crawford can’t compete with higher wages.

Commissioner Rivera asked where the County will find the money, and Sheriff Dailey indicated he doesn’t know but Dawes County needs to catch up on wages in the sheriff and jail facilities.

The Board will address this issue at budget time.

Dailey also presented information relevant to what Chadron City Police make and what other sheriff’s/jail facilities make.

Highway Superintendent Wade Yada presented road updates, noting all districts are doing routine maintenance on equipment, and the crusher is still at the Goff pit but will be headed to the Bartlett pit.

Yada is working on updating gravel contracts and crews are pulling shoulders when they can. The wage of the Highway Superintendent was briefly discussed but no action taken by the Board. Yada has received his Class A Highway Superintendent License effective Feb. 1. Cost of Living raises and the Highway Superintendent salary will be addressed at the Feb. 22 commissioners meeting.

Tim Buskirk with the U.S. Forest Service met with the Board. He specifically asked about the following roads and if in fact they were county roads: Sawlog, Smith and road located by the Highland Cemetery.

The Board and Buskirk looked at maps and discussed the roads in question. Sawlog and the road that runs by the Highland Cemetery will be looked at by the Highway Superintendent to confirm if they are county roads. There is no record Smith Road is a county road past the auto gate. Buskirk reported part of Sawlog going into National Forest has no access.

Updates noted for the record included announcement of the National Infrastructure bill passed, and the Forest Service is looking to do more road work in the area. West Ash Creek Road is scheduled for bigger culverts by the Forest Service. Prep work is being done for the upcoming fire season. Recreational activities in campgrounds have increased revenues for the Forest Service.

In other business the Board reviewed and approved a Tourism Grant requested by Chadron Festival of Quilts in the amount of $1,000.

At 10:53 A.M. Sandy Montague-Roes, Western Community Health Resources, along with Buskirk, presented information relevant to upcoming meetings of the Dawes County Joint Planning Board. One meeting was Feb. 15 at Crawford City Hall and the next will be Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express in Chadron.

Montague-Roes stressed the importance of everyone coming together for the benefit of all concerned. Several projects have been completed through this Board including a trail designation. Transportation to medical appointments is now available as well. Buskirk also stressed the importance of attendance at these planning meetings.

Erin Kampbell with UNL Extension met with the Board. She presented a summary of activities from the 4-H program. Kampbell works in Early Childhood. She conducts continuing education for Daycare providers and uses the CHIME grant which will cover 16 hours of continuing education for these individuals. The CHIME grant will also purchase books for a Book Club project. She is also trained to offer parental classes that are court ordered.

She works with several counties in her position. She also discussed the annual 4-H report. The Nebraska Association of County Extension Boards will be presenting awards to Bill Riggs and KCSR Radio for their involvement in the 4-H programs. She reported Pam Soester is leaving employment with the Extension Office and she will be replaced. The contracted position between UNL and Dawes County will see an increase in salary for this position.

The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. in the Commissioner room. The agenda will close at noon on February 17. All Resolutions adopted by the Dawes County Board of Commissioners are available for public inspection during normal business hours of the County Clerk’s Office.

