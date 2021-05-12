Dailey fined for misconduct

Much of what transpired during the pursuit and arrest of Sierra on July 21, 2019 was the result of a "turf war," O'Brien said. Evidence presented at Dailey's trial showed he was upset and used foul language with officers because he wasn't directly notified Sierra was in the area. Officers involved in the arrest also testified, during the trial, that Dailey refused to intake Sierra because of a conflict with then Police Chief Tim Lordino.

O'Brien said such turf battles can compromise judgments, decisions and safety, and cause mistakes to happen. He had seriously considered filing an obstruction of justice charge against Dailey, but he did not present any physical interference.

He clearly impeded officers from doing their job, O'Brien said, and while they should've been looking for the suspect they instead "had to deal with an irate sheriff that night."

Nobody is denying that a sheriff could not deny a prisoner intake to a facility if there's a legitimate reason, O'Brien said, but doing so out of anger is not justifiable.

Regardless of the sentence, O'Brien said Dailey owes an apology to the people of Dawes County and the officers on Sierra's arrest.