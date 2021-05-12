Dailey fined for misconduct

Wednesday afternoon in the District Court of Dawes County, Sheriff Karl Dailey was fined $750 and court costs on a charge of misconduct, a Class II misdemeanor of which he was found guilty on March 4.
Judge Randin Roland ordered a 60-day stay of execution on the sentence, as Dailey intends to appeal the verdict.
The charge, filed by Chief Deputy Attorney General David Bydalek, states Dailey refused to receive Jesse Sierra, a lawfully committed offender, into the Dawes County Jail and keep him until discharged by law.
According to Judge Roland’s decision, a certified law enforcement officer had reasonable cause to believe Sierra had committed a felony in the county, and was authorized to arrest him and commit him to the jail.
Sierra had been arrested in Chadron by the Nebraska State Patrol and charged with a Class II felony of first-degree sexual assault and Class IIIA felonies of false imprisonment and strangulation.
Prior to the judgement reading, prosecutor and Nebraska Assistant Attorney General Corey O'Brien said there have been several comments surrounding the case, in particular why it was pursued by the prosecution, and he took time to address that choice.
The State of Nebraska would be derelict in its responsibilities if it didn't pursue prosecutions, O'Brien said, particularly with the presented evidence showing that Dailey knowingly violated a statutory duty of his office. If a blind eye can't be turned to an ordinary citizen for a speeding violation, he continued, it certainly can't be turned to a sheriff, and everyone must understand they are not above the law no matter what they might think.
Much of what transpired during the pursuit and arrest of Sierra on July 21, 2019 was the result of a "turf war," O'Brien said. Evidence presented at Dailey's trial showed he was upset and used foul language with officers because he wasn't directly notified Sierra was in the area. Officers involved in the arrest also testified, during the trial, that Dailey refused to intake Sierra because of a conflict with then Police Chief Tim Lordino.
O'Brien said such turf battles can compromise judgments, decisions and safety, and cause mistakes to happen. He had seriously considered filing an obstruction of justice charge against Dailey, but he did not present any physical interference.
He clearly impeded officers from doing their job, O'Brien said, and while they should've been looking for the suspect they instead "had to deal with an irate sheriff that night."
Nobody is denying that a sheriff could not deny a prisoner intake to a facility if there's a legitimate reason, O'Brien said, but doing so out of anger is not justifiable.
Regardless of the sentence, O'Brien said Dailey owes an apology to the people of Dawes County and the officers on Sierra's arrest.
Defense attorney Charles Brewster said the Dawes County deputies, who were present along with Dailey's wife at sentencing, were working hard to find Sierra on the night in question. No evidence of their work was presented at trial, he said, because it was not relevant.
Brewster also pointed out Dailey was not the only sheriff to deny housing Sierra. He was denied intake at jails in Box Butte and Sheridan counties, before finally being transported to Scotts Bluff County Jail.
Brewster emphasized Dailey has no addictions, substance abuse problems or mental health issues, and has been a certified law enforcement officer since 1976. Further, he's lived all of his adult life in Chadron. He was elected sheriff in 1987 and has served in that capacity since, being re-elected every four years.
Another credit to Dailey, Brewster said, is his complete lack of any criminal history and his cooperation, even going so far as to encourage his staff to speak with the investigator in the case.
Judge Roland is hopeful the situation never arises again, as Dailey showed distaste for other law enforcement agencies, and those associated with them, and that clouded his judgement. He complimented Dailey's being the sheriff for more than 30 years and his having no criminal history.