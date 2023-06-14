Long-time Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey officially submitted his resignation on Tuesday, June 13, during the meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners. The resignation was accepted, with regret and appreciation for Dailey’s years of service, by Chair Webb Johnson and Board members Vic Rivera and Jake Stewart.

Dailey, who announced his last day would be July 31 after more than 36 years as sheriff, informed the Board he’s had an incredible career and has worked with some amazing individuals. Though he’s butted heads with them from time to time, he feels he has worked well with the County Board the past 10 years and his retirement has nothing to do with his case.

He recommended the Board appoint Jeff Johns to fill his position as Dawes County Sheriff. Dailey indicated service to the public is still priority and the jail facility will need to be addressed as well. July 20 will be Dailey’s last jail standards inspection. At this time, he will address jail facility functions with standards.

Dailey briefly touched on LB 51 which made huge changes to Officers coming on board. The bill addresses operatiosn of law enforcement, including: definitions of officers and agencies, employment of noncertified officers, employment of reciprocity officers, continuing education and processes to handle complaints against officer.

Also during the meeting, Highway Superintendent Wade Yada met with the Board.

Road Updates included the following:

District 1 — grading as moisture allows, East Dakota Junction Road is built and being graveled with Stockade Road next.

District 2 — grading as moisture allows and crews worked on River Road fixing a mud hole, crews will get back to building later in the week. County Club Road will get gravel.

District 3 — grading roads as moisture allows, crews stopped building on Ferguson Road until grading is caught up. District 3 got their blade back.

A surplus request to surplus a 6’x16’ used culvert with disposition to the City of Crawford was approved.

Custodian Brad Streeks presented pictures of the Dawes County Courthouse roof. The entire roof needs replaced. The County Clerk will notify NIRMA and put them in contact with Streeks. The County Clerk will also inform NIRMA there are roof issues at 250 Main Street, all three Road District shops and the Weed Department shop.

An Extension Board application for Willy Cogdill’s appointment to the board was approved.

Two Tourism grants were reviewed and approved. The two grants are for Crawford Chamber 4th of July in the amount of $2,500 and White River Wacipi in the amount of $900. The 2022 audit conducted by the State Auditor’s Office was accepted. The Board would like to meet with all officials on August 8 to discuss their audit findings and responses of those departments to the findings.

Assessor Lindy Coleman presented a pictometry contract renewal. Later approved that will upgrade the current image program on a six-year term in the amount of $44,769. At 10:25 A.M.

Tessa Reece and Ashley Ahrens with UNL Extension met with the Board. Reece noted 19 summer programs are planned, and 226 individuals have participated in these programs to date She presented the 2023 Fair Agenda to the Board, and introduced Ashley Ahrens who will replace Jeni Nixon.

During a public hearing to remove bindweed from the county added noxious weed list, County Weed Superintendent Dan Wordekemper the Board it’s impossible to control bindweed. The Weed Department doesn’t have the equipment, resources or man power to control the weed. Joe Hedrick suggested spraying for the weed while blading. Commissioner Stewart indicated any driver spraying the weed would need to be certified to spray for the weed. The State has also removed bindweed from the State Noxious Weed List. Discussion ensued. Spraying of the bindweed will continue, and bindweed will be removed from the county added noxious weed list.

The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be June 27 beginning at 9 a.m. in the Commissioner Room. The agenda will close at noon on June 22. All Resolutions adopted by the Dawes County Board of Commissioners are available for public inspection during normal business hours of the County Clerk’s Office.