Dailey sentencing set for May

Daniel Evans with the Nebraska Crime Commission testified the jail was in full compliance with the Nebraska Jail Standards under Administrative Code Title 81, and that someone with serious medical conditions shouldn’t be admitted to the jail. Sierra was located after members of his victim’s family tracked him down and assaulted him, but he had not been medically examined at the time Dailey refused to house him at the jail.

According to Judge Roland’s decision, a certified law enforcement officer had reasonable cause to believe Sierra had committed a felony in the county, and was authorized to arrest him and commit him to the jail.

Though Dailey asserted he would not accept Sierra due to medical condition or high risk status, the court ruled the evidence proves otherwise. Dailey had not even seen Sierra, and Sierra had not been medically examined, prior to the sheriff’s advising the jail wouldn’t accept him. Further, Dailey advised this was among the top times he had been this upset and took the way the incident was handled personally.

Though there was no formal document filed in the case as of Monday, Dailey still has the opportunity to appeal the decision.

