Dailey sentencing set for May

Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, May 12 at 3:30 p.m. in District Court.
Following a two-day bench trial that concluded on Jan. 6, Judge Randin Roland took the case under advisement for nearly two months before issuing his ruling March 4, finding Dailey guilty of misconduct, a Class II misdemeanor.
On May 20, 2020, a complaint was filed by Chief Deputy Attorney General David Bydalek, charging Dailey with the misdemeanor. According to the charge, Dailey refused to receive Jesse Sierra, a lawfully committed offender, into the Dawes County Jail and keep him until discharged by law.
Sierra had been arrested in Chadron and charged with a Class II felony of first-degree sexual assault and Class IIIA felonies of false imprisonment and strangulation. According to an affidavit, Sierra allegedly strangled a 21-year-old Rapid City woman for a week — much of the time in Crawford — using his hands and Christmas lights, beating her to the point of unconsciousness, threatening to kill her and repeatedly molesting her.
During the trial it was revealed that Dailey had become upset about not being contacted directly about Sierra being in the area, as well as the resulting investigation and arrest. Officers also testified that Dailey refused to take Sierra into the Dawes County Jail because of a conflict with former police chief Tim Lordino.
Daniel Evans with the Nebraska Crime Commission testified the jail was in full compliance with the Nebraska Jail Standards under Administrative Code Title 81, and that someone with serious medical conditions shouldn’t be admitted to the jail. Sierra was located after members of his victim’s family tracked him down and assaulted him, but he had not been medically examined at the time Dailey refused to house him at the jail.
According to Judge Roland’s decision, a certified law enforcement officer had reasonable cause to believe Sierra had committed a felony in the county, and was authorized to arrest him and commit him to the jail.
Though Dailey asserted he would not accept Sierra due to medical condition or high risk status, the court ruled the evidence proves otherwise. Dailey had not even seen Sierra, and Sierra had not been medically examined, prior to the sheriff’s advising the jail wouldn’t accept him. Further, Dailey advised this was among the top times he had been this upset and took the way the incident was handled personally.
Though there was no formal document filed in the case as of Monday, Dailey still has the opportunity to appeal the decision.