Daily COVID-19 update

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As of 4:45 p.m. Aug. 20, the number of positive COVID-19 in Chadron Public Schools is eight, with seven at Chadron High School and one at Chadron Middle School. Three of the four high school cases have recovered. There are a total 22 quarantined staff members in the district.

Recovered cases are those who have at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared and have had no fever for at least 24 hours without using fever reducers, and other symptoms have improved.

Quarantined cases are those that might have been exposed or in close contact with an individual who has tested positive. This count DOES NOT include Active Cases who are required to self-isolate due to testing positive.

As for Chadron State College, there are a total of eight positive cases, split between students and employees. One employee has recovered.

As for Dawes County, there are 43 positive cases, including 27 active and 16 recovered. There are three active hospitalizations. The total number of people tested is 10,092, for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.3%. Division of confirmed cases by gender is 20 male, 23 female. Case numbers by exposure is: 11 by close contact, 31 by community spread and 1 by travel.