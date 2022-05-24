Dale William Anderson

Dale William Anderson was born on February 15, 1948, second son of William L. and Hope Anderson. He and his two brothers grew up on the family ranch east of Chadron. Dale was always proud of the land that had been in the family since 1888.

After graduating from Chadron High School, Dale went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Earth Science and History from Chadron State College. In 1972, Dale graduated from Chadron State, married Pamela Bowen, and enlisted in the US Army. He was stationed in Ascaffenburg, Germany for 2 and 1/2 years, during which he and Pam developed a love of travel, history and adventure.

Dale and Pam returned to the family business in the mid 1970s. With the encouragement and help of family, they expanded the business, developed the Angus cow herd and raised a family of three girls. Lifelong projects included stock water improvement projects with new wells and pipeline, cross fencing, planting thousands of windbreak trees while thinning and managing encroaching ponderosa pine.

Dale was a man of many talents and interests, including rock climbing, bull riding, scuba diving, skiing, canoeing, spelunking, hunting, travel, history, Project Appleseed, and Olympic-watching. He was a life-long-learner, and was especially good at caring for the land, the animals on it, and the people he loved. He was an amazing Dad to his three daughters, a mentor to numerous young people, and a fantastic Grampa! He loved nothing more than playing with and teaching life-lessons to his grandchildren.

Always civic-minded, Dale served on several boards through the years: Alpha School Board, Church councils, UNW-NRD Board, Nebraska Cattlemen committees, and most recently, Black Hills Parks and Forest Association, Dawes County Rural Fire Board and the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition Board of Directors. He was proud to be a Master Mason, and was an active member of the local Samaritan Lodge #158, Big Sky Tehama Shrine Club, Royal Chapter Easter Star #184, and other affiliated Masonic organizations. Dale was a member of Gideon's International, a life-long Lutheran, a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Chadron, and an avid supporter of Saint Peter's Lutheran Church of Mirage Flats.

Dale entered his eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. His Memorial service will be at Saint Peter's Lutheran Church on Monday, May 23rd, at 2:00 p.m.

Dale is survived by his wife of 49 and 3/4 years, Pam; his three daughters and their families: Elizabeth Anderson-Pla and Jorge Pla, Lucas and Caroline; Katie and Matt Egging, and Naomi; Laura Anderson-Beguin and Brad Beguin, Hazel, Bennett, and William. Also surviving him are his brother and sister-in-law: Jerry and Betty Anderson; his sisters-in-law: Patricia Featherngill and Susan Bowen; cousin, Shirley Roberts; other cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews.

