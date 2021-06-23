Damage reports lead to DUI arrest

On Thursday, June 17, at about 10:39 p.m., Chadron Police Officers were dispatched to a disturbance on the 100 block of North Mears Street. While responding, a witness reported seeing a damaged vehicle leaving the area of the disturbance and was following the vehicle while contacting the dispatch center.

At the same time, the dispatch center received several more calls from area residents, reporting the same vehicle leaving the area of the disturbance had struck a residential property as well as two parked vehicles and a fence before leaving the area.

Officers arrived on scene and confirmed the reports of property damage and vehicle damage. Officers were able to use the information from the witness that called and was following the vehicle along with locating and following a trail of vehicle fluids from the accident scene to locate the suspect vehicle and the driver on Norfolk Avenue.

Sgt. Wallage had initial contact with the driver of the vehicle and identified the female driver as Nona J. Warrior, 31, of Chadron. A subsequent investigation was conducted of Warrior for driving under the influence of alcohol.