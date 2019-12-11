Consuming Fire School of Dance & Gymnastics announced their first students to successfully pass a Professional Ballet Exam, Level V, administered by the Cecchetti Council of America (CCA). Claire Fox, 15, and Morgan Rutledge, 16, were presented by ballet Mistress August Hoppens, and went before the examination board on Nov. 2 in Littleton, Colo. Examiners are sent to the exam sites by the CCA, which is based in Michigan.
In the ballet curriculum, there are four levels of pre-professional exams and four levels of professional exams. Each level of the curriculum can take up to two years to complete. Claire and Morgan have successfully passed through all the pre-professional levels, and have begun the Professional Ballet Curriculum.
You have free articles remaining.
Other founding members of the Cecchetti method are found in Australia, Canada, Italy, South Africa, United Kingdom, and the USA.