Daniel "Dan" A. Speirs

KEARNEY - Daniel "Dan" A. Speirs, 69, of Kearney, died March 20, 2023 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m., March 24, 2023 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Colling officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., March 23, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home with a wake service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Big Friends Little Friends Program in Kearney, Trails and Rails Museum in Kearney, or the Kearney Area Community Foundation. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

He was born May 9, 1953 in Alliance to Walter and Lola Speirs. He was the eldest of five siblings and grew up on a farm near Hay Springs. His fondest childhood memories are playing in the huge canyon they had as a backyard.

He attended District 44 Country School and graduated from Hay Springs High School in 1971. He married Jolene Peters in Hay Springs and they were blessed with the birth of a son, Christopher in 1971.

He served in the Army from 1974 to 1977 stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he moved to Kearney and earned a degree in journalism from Kearney State College (UNK) in 1981.

Dan began his 40-year career in the newspaper business in 1977 at the Kearney Hub working in the circulation department where he met his wife, Julie Ignowski who was working in the advertising department. It led to a dual 40-year newspaper career and marriage. After earning his degree he moved to the news department and began writing, editing and never missing a deadline. In 1995 he moved to Columbus and worked at the Columbus Telegram moving back to Kearney in 2000. On December 22, 2017, he retired from the Kearney Hub as the assistant managing editor. Highlights of his career include leading the news coverage of the 2008 tornado. He also had a key role in coverage of President Bill Clinton's visit to Kearney in 2000.

He was involved in a variety of community organizations. He was a mentor and president for more than 30 years of The Friends Program in both Kearney and Columbus. Through the years adults whom he had mentored as youths called to thank him for his positive influence in their lives.

He loved history, especially the history of Buffalo County. He was the board president of the Buffalo County Historical Society and chaired the committee that built the Family History Center. To help preserve part of Kearney's history, he served on the World Theatre restoration board. He served on the Kearney Area Community Foundation Board.

One of his greatest joys was to prepare a gourmet dinner for his dinner club friends of 20 years and share a good glass of wine.

In August 2022, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He fought a hard battle, always with a positive attitude.

Dan is survived by his wife, Julie of Kearney; sister, Valerie and Doug Worth of Parker, Colorado and their children: Emily, Savannah and Trevor; brothers: Tim and Deann of Chappell and their children: Payton and Anna, Mike and Candy of Howells and their children: Paige and Alex, Pat of Hay Springs; and sister- and brother- in-law: Christine and Robert Makowski of Lincoln and their children: Elizabeth and Roberta and Justin Koelzer; nieces: Amy and Audrey Ignowski of Lenexa, Kansas and Adam and Elesa Ignowski of Towanda, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher; his parents: Walter and Lola Speirs; his in-laws: Chris and Lucille Ignowski and brother-in-law, Bill Ignowski.