Daniel "Joe" Anderson

Daniel "Joe" Anderson was born May 20, 1953, to William and Hope Anderson of Chadron, NE. Joe graduated from Chadron State College in 1978 with a degree in speech and broadcasting. After graduation he was a conservation aid with the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission at Ft. Robinson State Park until he began work as a soil conservationist for the United States Department of Agriculture until he retired in 2011.

Joe loved "living the RV life", traveling the country and being a camp host, particularly in Seeley Lake, Montana. He was a skilled dog trainer, participated in community theater and music, and enjoyed outdoor activities including fishing and camping. Joe had a great sense of humor, laughing and joking, bringing a smile to everyone around.

Joe passed away on December 26, 2019 at Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs, NE. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

He is survived by two daughters: Amanda Anderson of Portland, OR and Danielle Anderson of Kansas City, MO from his first marriage to Sally Anderson of Highlands Ranch, CO; his ex-wife, Beverly Anderson of La Vista, NE; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Jerry and Betty Anderson of Hay Springs, NE, and Dale and Pam Anderson of Chadron, NE; as well as his many nieces and nephews.

Immediate family will gather for a private ceremony on May 21, 2022. Thereafter, the family welcomes all who would like to celebrate Joe's life to the Outlaw Saloon in Hay Springs, NE. Food and beverages will be provided.

Memorial for Daniel Joe Anderson - Public Gathering Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The Outlaw Saloon - 118 North Main St., Hay Springs, NE 69347, (308) 638-7334.

Memorials can be sent to the National Epilepsy Foundation in his name. https://www.epilepsy.com/

