 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daniel "Joe" Anderson

  • 0
Daniel "Joe" Anderson

Daniel "Joe" Anderson

Daniel "Joe" Anderson was born May 20, 1953, to William and Hope Anderson of Chadron, NE. Joe graduated from Chadron State College in 1978 with a degree in speech and broadcasting. After graduation he was a conservation aid with the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission at Ft. Robinson State Park until he began work as a soil conservationist for the United States Department of Agriculture until he retired in 2011.

Joe loved "living the RV life", traveling the country and being a camp host, particularly in Seeley Lake, Montana. He was a skilled dog trainer, participated in community theater and music, and enjoyed outdoor activities including fishing and camping. Joe had a great sense of humor, laughing and joking, bringing a smile to everyone around.

Joe passed away on December 26, 2019 at Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs, NE. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

He is survived by two daughters: Amanda Anderson of Portland, OR and Danielle Anderson of Kansas City, MO from his first marriage to Sally Anderson of Highlands Ranch, CO; his ex-wife, Beverly Anderson of La Vista, NE; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Jerry and Betty Anderson of Hay Springs, NE, and Dale and Pam Anderson of Chadron, NE; as well as his many nieces and nephews.

People are also reading…

Immediate family will gather for a private ceremony on May 21, 2022. Thereafter, the family welcomes all who would like to celebrate Joe's life to the Outlaw Saloon in Hay Springs, NE. Food and beverages will be provided.

Memorial for Daniel Joe Anderson - Public Gathering Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The Outlaw Saloon - 118 North Main St., Hay Springs, NE 69347, (308) 638-7334.

Memorials can be sent to the National Epilepsy Foundation in his name. https://www.epilepsy.com/

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chadron High graduates 72 seniors

Chadron High graduates 72 seniors

It was near standing room only in the Chadron High School gymnasium Saturday afternoon as family and friends awaited the playing of “Pomp and …

City acts on sidewalks, park

City acts on sidewalks, park

During their regular Monday meeting, Chadron City Council approved 13 applications for the new Sidewalk Construction, Renewal and Replacement …

Input sought for transit program

Input sought for transit program

The public is invited to a meeting regarding a proposed new program and route for the Chadron City Transit program. City Manager John Sutherla…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News