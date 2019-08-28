Following the failure of the first attempt to irrigate the Sandhills of western Nebraska, the Mirage Flats settlement was abandoned by many farmers as a hopeless cause, but the area gained new life as members of Danish communities in eastern Nebraska searched for more reasonable land prices.
As early homesteaders left the harsh realities of life in Mirage Flats for more fertile parts of the country, land brokers and banks accumulated the land they abandoned. The Wood and Cole Ranch became one of the largest landowners on Mirage Flats after an early attempt at irrigation failed.
But after William Wood fell ill and died, the ranch decided to advertise parcels to Danish communities in central Nebraska counties. Carl and Anne Smith were among those to see opportunity.
The couple left their home in Marquette to settle on a quarter section two miles north of the Niobrara River in Mirage Flats. They first lived in an L-shaped barn, with one half dedicated to the animals and the other half as their home, writes Christine Ambrose in the book “Land of Mirages: The People and History of Mirage Flats, Nebraska,” scheduled for publication next year in conjunction with the 75th anniversary of the Mirage Flats Irrigation District. When the barn burned in 1920, Carl finished building a small house; he was killed in 1926, struck by lightning while working the farm on his tractor. Anne was left to raise four children and keep the farm going, a task that became insurmountable for many after the stock market crash of 1929 and the drought of the 1930s.
The hot, dry weather led to crop failures during the Great Depression across the Midwest, and the Sandhills was no exception. More than 75,000 families were thought to have abandoned the Great Plains during the era, according to the annual report for the U.S. Secretary of Interior for the fiscal year ending in 1940. Most were fleeing farther west, in search of better farmland with access to irrigation, but according to the report there was only enough land for about 5% of that number.
“The remainder have largely become migratory farm laborers, eking out a bare existence, or have become dependent upon relief,” the report reads.
In Mirage Flats, farmers looked into resurrecting the failed 1903 irrigation project, and the Bureau of Reclamation was asked to investigate its feasibility. The “Report on Mirage Flats Project, Nebraska” was issued in 1939, land surveys and appraisals were carried out and the project received formal approval April 26, 1940.
“The whole idea was to save all these farmers,” Ambrose said.
The Secretary of Interior report noted that the project was one of five approved by President Franklin Roosevelt in an effort to stabilize the Great Plains, providing water for 52,000 acres. The other projects included two in North Dakota and one each in South Dakota and Montana. The $2,560,000 Mirage Flats project was included under the Water Conservation and Utilization Program and was expected to impact about 12,000 acres. The dam was projected to store 30,000 acre-feet of water, and water users committed to repaying $985,000 of the project costs.
The government began purchasing land in Mirage Flats for the project, and Anne Smith received $25 per acre for her farm which was assessed at $5,768 in a March 1940 assessment of her land and other property, including cows, chickens and turkeys.
While the idea of an irrigation project to improve productivity of the land in Mirage Flats might have been welcome in Sheridan County, land owners in Dawes County apparently were less enthusiastic, at least in the beginning, Ambrose said. Still, the government made its first land purchases in Dawes County in 1940, buying up the Neeland and Hunter properties, land which would eventually be flooded under the dam.
The purchase of land owned by the Neeland and Hunter families in Dawes County in November and December of 1940 was followed by other Dawes County purchases, including land owned by Anson Furman, Bertha Taylor, Hugo Lichte, Charles and William Iodence, William and Earle Colwell, John Potmesil, Sue Taylor, A.N. McConaughy, Peter Christopherson and Anton Rasmussen.
The purchases cleared the way for construction of Box Butte Reservoir. Families living on sites slated to be flooded were allowed three years to remove any buildings and improvements, according to “A Pioneer’s Dream Come True: The Mirage Flats Irrigation Project” by Mark Clapp and Rolland Dewing. In all, 2,189 acres were purchased in Dawes County for $78,404 – just under $36 per acre at a time when ranches were bringing $5 per acre.
“When one considers the damage done to the ranches concerned, probably the owners are entitled to the price agreed upon,” reported The Chadron Journal at the time.
The final land transactions in Dawes County weren’t complete until March of 1943, however, when Anson Furman received the last check written in the county for his 162 acres. Furman, the son of Howard and Nellie Furman, who settled along the Niobrara River in 1884 and built his holdings to include 63 deeded quarters, signed the contract on his land in 1941, but did not sign over the deed until the following year and didn’t receive payment until 1943.
The project’s construction camp was being built by December 1940 by WPA workers from Alliance and Chadron, and work on the dam started Jan. 20, 1941. The project had evolved from the 1903 plan to include Box Butte Dam and Reservoir, the Dunlap Diversion Dam, a main canal, 60 miles of lateral distribution systems, a drainage system and a land development plan for the farms themselves. The construction was overseen by the Bureau of Reclamation, but the land development work was supervised by the Farm Security Administration.
Ambrose’s research indicates that the FSA purchased about 14,000 acres, and an additional 500 acres of private land was considered irrigable. Nearly all of it is on the north side of the Niobrara River, with farm units platted based on topography compatible with irrigation rather than along section lines. The re-subdivision of the land, leveling and other construction was carried out by the Department of Agriculture and the Soil Conservation Service.
According to an article in the Omaha World Herald Dec. 29, 1940, the Bureau of Reclamation named the dam Box Butte Reservoir, despite its location in southern Dawes County to benefit farmers in Sheridan County. The name was presumably selected because of the nearness of the formation which gives Box Butte County its name, said the article.
As it did in the early 1900s, the Mirage Flats irrigation project ran into complications, detailed in Ambrose’s upcoming book. Workers were in short supply, and in May 1942, all of the workers were removed from canal construction in an effort to complete the dam on time. Work was halted entirely that December as the U.S. turned its efforts to World War II, with construction at a standstill until May 1944. With the WPA terminated the year before, the Bureau of Reclamation was forced to allocate an additional $1,966,577 in funding to complete the project.
Storage of water began Oct. 3, 1945, and Edgar Christoffersen was the first to receive irrigation water July 16, 1946, on Unit 1, as did other property on the Sturgeon and Fairfield laterals. The units were sold with a preference going to individuals already living in the project area, veterans, families from Sheridan, Box Butte and Dawes counties and other applicants, in that order. Applications were reviewed by a Family Selection Committee for eligibility and then entered into lottery drawings for veterans and non-veterans.
Farm units were assigned in order of choice based on the lottery drawings, and farmers were able to purchase the land for $70 per acre. By the time the project was completed, seven original land owners had purchased farms, and 42 units were acquired by renters who had lived on the land. Only 33 of the farms had buildings on them at the time of sale.
Anne Smith’s son, Harmon, was among those who were able to re-purchase the land on which the family’s farm buildings stood, securing Unit 19. Harmon remained on Mirage Flats for most of his life, working Unit 19 with his wife, Eileen, raising corn, beans and alfalfa with water provided by the irrigation project. Harmon died in 2014 at the age of 93, and Eileen died last year at the age of 95; both are buried in the Saint Peter’s Cemetery in Mirage Flats, the same cemetery in which Harmon’s father, Carl, was the first person buried in 1926.
Floyd and Wanda “Susie” Stone were farming in Gering Valley when the Mirage Flats units became available. An Army veteran who spent time in the Panama Canal Zone from 1933-1939 and a Navy signalman during World War II, Stone was awarded a chance to purchase land in Mirage Flats, choosing Unit 68 in 1949 because it had the tallest sunflowers, writes Ambrose. The next year he purchased Unit 74 from Lawrence Furry; the Stones raised sugar beets and corn during the first years before switching to corn, alfalfa and beans, as well as raising cattle and hogs.
Howard “Everett” and Lola Rincker settled on Mirage Flats a few years after the project was completed, moving in to the 8x20 trailer home in February of 1949, right after that year’s infamous blizzard.
Their first night brought second thoughts about the move from Goshen County, Wyo.
“There was no water, no electricity, no toilet, no nothing,” Everett said.
“Mice,” Lola interjected. “We had mice.”
“I can remember sitting down and saying to myself ‘what have we done?’ We had suddenly become pioneers,” he said.
They had learned about the opportunity on the project for veterans – Everett served in the 7th Armored Division during World War II – from Lola’s sister and brother-in-law, Crystal and George Glenn, who had moved to the district in 1946.
When their name was drawn in the lottery, they picked 10 units and received their seventh choice.
“When we drew the farm, everything was as bare as this carpet,” Everett said.
The couple couldn’t afford much in the way of equipment, so they worked with a neighbor, each buying different machinery and sharing.
“We worked together for seven years, almost like partners, but we weren’t partners, we were just neighbors,” he said.
Most of the farms on the project averaged around 100 acres, and the Rinckers planted barley, corn, beets, beans and potatoes.
“The field weren’t very big,” Everett said. Potatoes served as a cash crop in the early days, generating an income when the beans rusted and the corn and beet yields were low, but once they were more established they abandoned the crop due to a lack of storage. Eventually, sugar beets and beans became their cash crop, and the Rinckers were able to purchase grassland to run calves in the summer. In order to feed the calves through winter, Everett traveled north of Hay Springs to get trees to build a pole corral because lumber was too expensive.
Before their first year on the farm was over they had built a 24x28 structure to live in, and by 1953 had added a three-bedroom, two bathroom home to accommodate their growing family; they adopted Roger in 1952 and Kathy in 1955. They planted trees and in 1957 added a 50x80 machine shed.
Beans were harvested with a six-foot combine.
“It’d take you all day to get a load of beans, and then you had to haul them 40 miles,” Everett said.
Eventually a receiving plant was built in the community, making harvest easier, and the potato farmers built a warehouse for the same reason. Beets were sent to Belle Fourche, S.D., until 1965, when Great Western began taking them.
Everett and Lola farmed until 1989 and retired the next year. Roger took over the farm, with Everett and Lola helping in the summers for 27 years while they spent winters in the south. Now settled in Chadron, the couple is pleased to see the third generation – grandson Seth Stock – running the family farm.
The project for the Mirage Flats Irrigation District saw its start in the 1930s when 80 acres of irrigated farmland could support a family, which is why most of the units were around 100 acres, Everett said. But by the time World War II was over, the economy had changed and that little land wasn’t enough.
“Within a few years people were leaving,” he said, allowing those who remained to expand their holdings and becomes successful.
“That process has really not quit,” Everett said.
The Mirage Flats Irrigation District was officially formed in 1950, and the Bureau of Reclamation built an office in the district. The contract requiring water users to repay part of the cost of construction spelled out a 38-year repayment schedule; the final payment was made in 1989 after some or all of the payments in 1963, 1964 and 1965 were deferred due to crop problems and financial reversals.
“If those well-established on the Flats previous to the project enjoyed modest prosperity, it was apparent from the start that taking up a unit on the project was no easy route to a life of easy affluence for outsiders. Like the homesteaders of the 19th Century, these modern pioneers were looking for an opportunity to make a decent living as independent landowners,” wrote Clapp and Dewing. “Given the perspective of four decades, very few achieved their goal, just as was true for their 19th Century counterparts.”
The size of the units, housing and general conditions all contributed to the difficulties of life on Mirage Flats even after water was delivered, but despite the challenges, those who were determined to remain created a vibrant community.
“Through it all there has been a lot of people who found a community,” Ambrose said.