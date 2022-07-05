Dawes 4-H youth compete in state public speaking

Fifty-seven senior-age youth and ninety-seven intermediate-age youth from 46 counties participated in the Nebraska 4-H State Public Speaking Contest on Friday, June 24th at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus Union. Youth participated in one or more of the following contests: Speech, Public Service Announcement (PSA), or Impromptu Speech. The contest had 185 entries between the three contests.

To compete in the 4-H Public Speaking Contest, youth write a speech or record a PSA that incorporates the topic of 4-H. Youth must qualify at their county public speaking contest to compete at the state level. Dawes County 4-H had 5 youth compete in the PSA division.

PSAs must promote 4-H and be general enough to be used anywhere in Nebraska at any time of the year. They are a max of 60 seconds and include a 10 second tagline at the end encouraging listeners to learn more about Nebraska 4-H. This year’s theme was Opportunity 4 All. Intermediate and senior PSAs were judged in preliminary rounds, and, if they advanced, a final round. 77 youth competed in the PSA contest.

Kadence Fisher, age 12, competed in intermediate PSA. Her PSA title was “What Opportunities Will You Grab?” and she received Grand Champion out of 44 intermediate PSA’s across the state. Amelia Betson, age 11, competed in intermediate PSA. Her PSA title was “Opportunities Await,” and she received a Purple. Oakley Terrell, age 10, competed in intermediate PSA. Her PSA title was “Opportunities for All,” and she received a Purple. Roudy Schommer, age 10, competed in intermediate PSA. His PSA title was “Say Ready to 4-H,” and he received a Blue. Layne Davidson age 14, competed in senior PSA. His PSA title was “Adventures in 4-H,” and he received a Blue. Congratulations to our Dawes County 4-H youth!

For more information about the Nebraska 4-H Public Speaking Contest, and a complete list of results please visit https://4h.unl.edu/public-speaking

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0