Dawes Co. volunteer recognized at state fair

Dawes County Volunteer Recognized at Nebraska State Fair

On Sunday, August 28, Nebraska 4-H recognized twenty-two adult volunteers, one 4-H member, and a family of volunteers at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair. Dawes County had a volunteer that was recognized.

Bill Riggs, volunteer for 40+ years, received an Outstanding Adult Volunteer Award. These awards recognize current volunteers who have served more than four years in their local 4-H community. One individual is recognized for each Nebraska Extension Engagement Zone.

Bill received the following nomination:

Bill Riggs has been volunteering with the Fort Robinson 4-H Horse Camp since 1976, the camp started in 1974. He has helped teach riding sessions, created a craft project, and helped lead the trail rides through the beautiful Fort Robinson State Park.

Not only has Bill been instrumental in the continuation of this annual camp, but he volunteers his time across three counties teaching youth about leatherwork. His workshops are highly requested because the youth enjoy interacting with him so much. He truly has helped ensure that leatherworking does not become a lost art form in the Northern Panhandle.

Bill also dedicates time to judging at the area county fairs as well. He also volunteers times to make prizes for county fair horse show winners. They are so beautifully crafted. Bill is truly one of the best and enthusiastic volunteers around. Bill is amazing in the way he teaches youth. He creates the youth spark every time because he spends time pointing out to each participate what makes their design unique and good. The way he teaches, his passion just shines from him making any person become entranced with the project and find a love for it.

Everyone will tell you how he is a one-of-a-kind volunteer and are so grateful for his time and talents in the North Panhandle.

All 4-H exhibits, contests, and livestock shows were hosted at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair. 4-H was celebrated with all contests and livestock shows on opening weekend, August 27th and 28th.

Dawes County had a total of 63 static exhibits from 25 exhibitors that made it to be judged at the Nebraska State Fair. The amazing showcase of static items was on display the entire duration of the fair. For State Fair results go to: https://nebraska4hresults.com/2022-results

Six Dawes County 4-H’ers received special awards on their static exhibits. Jorja Pieper received a Top Quilt Quest Award and her quilt is featured in the Design Gallery at State Fair. Amelia Betson received a special recognition on her shortened cake. Kody Keim received a special recognition on his electricity lamp. Morgan Schommer received a special recognition on her upcycled garment. Garett Tollman had his photo selected to be displayed at UNL Animal Science Building all next year. Mikayla Obando had her photo selected to be displayed at UNL East Campus all next year.

Dawes County 4-H’ers, Nebraska State Fair Results (by youth):

• Mahayla Allred – 1 Photo – blue ribbon; Family Food Tradition - blue

• Amelia Betson– Shortened Cake – purple;Shopping in Style - purple

Furniture Stool – blue; Range Book – blue

• Miranda Betson — Loaf Quick Bread – purple; Shopping in Style – purple; Floral Design – blue

• Brock Connell– Miniature Garden - blue

• Joel Cullan,– Wheat – blue; Glass Fashion Accessory - red

• Layne Davidson – Jellied Exhibit - purple

• Kadence Fisher – Two Piece Outfit – blue; Upcycled Garment - blue

• Treye Gibbons – Candy – purple; Woodworking Article – blue; Creative Mixes – blue; Fruit Leather – red; Furniture Stool – red

• Grady Gooder – Safety Kit - blue

• Jae Gooder – Vegetable Poster - red

• Raimee Gooder – Accessory 2D – purple; Vegetable Collection - red

• Kody Keim – Electricity - blue

• Anabelle May – Upcycled Table - red

• Julia Nicholson – Veterinary Science Notebook – purple; Range Book – blue; Dried Fruits – blue; Dried Vegetables - blue

• Jose Obando — 3 Photos - purple, blue, & red

• Mikayla Obando — 1 Photo - purple; Macrophotography - purple; Sculpture - red

• Tatianna Obando – Heritage - purple; Acrylic Painting - blue; Pencil Drawing - blue

• Jorja Pieper – Quilt - purple

• Brandon Rising – Rocket - white

• Morgan Schommer – Shopping in Style – purple; Mix, Match, & Multiply – blue; Textile 3D – blue; Upcycled Garment - blue

• Roudy Schommer – Alter Your Pattern – purple; Range Book – blue; Textile Accessory – blue; Shooting Accessory - red

• Bailey Sellman – Accessory from Wood – blue; Specialty Bread - red

• Alexa Tollman – Heritage – purple; 2 photos – purple & blue; Accessory 3D – blue; Coffee Cake – blue; Embellished Garment - blue

• Garett Tollman – Scones – purple; 1 Photo – purple; Healthy Baked Product - blue

• Josephine Werner – Accessory Textile 2D – purple; Original Fabric – purple; Felted Wool Art – blue

Dawes County 4-H’ers, Nebraska State Fair In-Person Event Results:

Beef Show

• Kendall Sellman — Intermediate Showmanship – purple; Crossbred Steer – purple, 1st in class

• Alexa Tollman — Senior Showmanship – blue; Crossbred Steer – blue

• Garett Tollman — Intermediate Showmanship – blue; Crossbred Steer - blue

Dog Show

• Julia Nicholson — Intermediate Showmanship – blue

Fashion Show

• Miranda Betson — Shopping in Style Modeling – blue

• Morgan Schommer — Shopping in Style Modeling – purple; Embellished Garment Modeling – purple

• Alexa Tollman — Embellished Garment Modeling - purple

Rabbit Show

• Julia Nicholson — Intermediate Showmanship – blue; Breeding Rabbit – blue

Sheep Show

• Kaylie Phillips — Senior Showmanship – blue; Breeding Sheep – blue; Market Sheep – 2 blues

Swine Show

• Joe Lambert — Intermediate Showmanship – blue; Market Barrow – blue; Market Gilt – blue; Yorkshire – blue

• Kendall Sellman — Intermediate Showmanship – purple; Breeding Gilt – blue; Market Barrow – blue

Weed & Plant ID Contest

• Amelia Betson, – red and red

• Roudy Schommer – purple, 10th place