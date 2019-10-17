The Dawes County 4-H Program will celebrate the “Magic in 4-H” during its annual Achievement Luncheon Oct. 20, at Crawford Community Building in Crawford. Social hour is planned for 12:30 p.m. with a carry in meal to follow at 1 p.m.
The program will recognize the accomplishments of Dawes County 4-H members and pay tribute to special leaders, volunteers, clubs, and supporters. Senior royalty, or members who are currently seniors in high school, will also be acknowledged for their dedication to the program.
Election of Executive Council members also will be conducted. Anyone with an interest in serving on the 4-H Executive Council for a two-year term should contact the Nebraska Extension Office in Dawes County at 308-432-3373.
Recognition of member accomplishments in 4-H is an incentive to further learning and serves several purposes: Motivation for youth to excel, take risks, and develop new skills and abilities; builds self-confidence; supports their efforts of engaging in individualized learning, group activities, and competition; and encourages young people to set goals as they move through increasingly difficult challenges.
Everyone who has contributed to the success of the program or individuals who would like to learn more about the benefits of being involved in 4-H is invited to attend. Special appreciation is extended to Northwest Rural Public Power District for supplying the meat, napkins, and cups for this celebration.