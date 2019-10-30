The Crawford Community Center was packed full on Sunday, October 20, as the Dawes County 4-H Program celebrated that “There’s Magic in 4-H” at their annual achievement celebration. Current members, leaders, volunteers, and supporters were honored during the afternoon program as everyone joined together to share food and fellowship.
The afternoon began with introductions by Master of Ceremonies, Clint Phillips, Dawes County
4-H Executive Council President. Veteran Honor Guards, Vincent Ten Fingers and Laurence Jacobson, posted the colors, standing at attention as 4-H Council youth members Alexa Tollman and Kaylie Phillips led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the 4-H Pledge. Eric Vahrenkamp, 4-H member and Jr. Leaders President gave the invocation. An election was held to fill five adult positions on the Executive Council and two youth positions. Marisa Betson and Crystal Vander May were re-elected for a second term with new members Adam Sellman, Tami Tollman, and Tami Dyer joining as first term members. Alexa Tollman, Kaylie Phillips, and Kenli Boeselager were elected to fill the open youth positions.
After a delicious meal with food provided by Dawes County 4-H families and roast beef courtesy of Northwest Rural Public Power District, prepared by Peggy Fox, the official program began.
One of the afternoon’s highlights was honoring the Senior Royalty made up of outgoing seniors and crowning a 4-H King. This year’s royal court included Cole Madsen and Jake Sellman. Jake Sellman was crowned the king. Other 4-H seniors that did not participate in the royal court include: Kourtney LeBere, Dawson Reitz, and Cooper Wild.
Nomination awards honoring individuals or businesses that made a significant impact, impression, or contribution throughout the year were awarded to the following:
Vicki Milner, Key Leader Award, sponsored by the Dawes County 4-H Foundation; Buffy Hourt-Allred, Helping Hand Award given in memory of Robert and Nellie Hawthorne, sponsored by Bob and Judy Hawthorne; Clayton Riesen, 4-H Appreciation Award; Justin Madsen, Outstanding 4-H Alumni: Melissa Nicholson, Heart of 4-H Award; Kourtney LeBere, Youth Leadership Award; Alexa Tollman, Outstanding 4-H Member of the Year; Eric & Ryan Vahrenkamp, Outstanding Jr. Leaders of the Year; Happy Hustlers, Outstanding 4-H Club of the Year. These awards were sponsored by generous donations to the 4-H Council.
Membership pins were also awarded to the following:
Clover Kid Membership: RANDIE BRICE, BRYNN BROOKS, BROCK CONNELL, RHETT LESMEISTER, VIVIAN RASMUSSEN, HATTIE ROCKHILL, GAVIN WILD, HARPER BOESELAGER, COOPE BUTLER, GENTRY STEC, BRAYTEN BRUECKNER, BREE CENTER, SKYLER EDELMAN, BRYCE HOFFMAN, CARTER KIRBEY, LEEA LAMBERT, LIZZY LAMBERT, OLIVER MONTGOMERY, JULIA NICHOLSON, JACKSON REITZ, ALESSIO REYNOLDS, GABRIEL SCOGGAN, OAKLEY TERRELL, KINLEIGH YADA, LEVI PENALUNA, AMELIA BETSON, TREYE GIBBONS, MAE MANDELKO, MIKAYLA OBANDO, LILLIANN O'BRYAN, EMILY PYLE, KENDALL SELLMAN, & AMELIA TYLEE
First Year Membership: BRIELLE BRUECKNER, CASETON BRUNSCH, RYAN CONNELL, SORINA FROMAN, RAIMEE GOODER, KODY KEIM, ROUDY SCHOMMER, MERI WERNER, GUNNER WILD, PHOEBE CENTER, HUDSON EBMEIER, TEAGUE EDELMAN, ZAYLEE KING, KADE RASMUSSEN, PARKER REITZ, KENDALL SMITH, ANABELLE VANDER MAY, RYLAN BARRY, ASHLEY LOLLAR, BRIANNA LOLLAR, VIVIAN GOLEMBIEWSKI, HUNTER HUFFMAN, SHAELA RIDDER, CAMERON SANDOZ, BARRETT TYLEE, TYLER JENSEN, & GAGE WILD
Ten Year Plus Membership: Dawson Reitz, Jake Sellman, Cooper Wild, Cody Brintnall, Alexys Fernandez, Clark Riesen, and Kelsey Tighe
4-H Leaders and Volunteers were also recognized for their years of service. This included the following:
Two Year Leaders/Volunteers: Timothy Gilmore-Metz & Kat Tylee
Five Year Leaders/Volunteers: Kelly Phillips, Robert Vahrenkamp, & Bill Cogdill
Ten Year Leaders/Volunteers: Jodi Sellman & Colette Fernandez
Fifteen Year Leaders/Volunteers: Carey Madsen, Justin Madsen, Kris Vahrenkamp, Julie Garrett, & Chris Garrett
Nebraska 4-H honors clubs who help develop enthusiastic young people, boldly taking action to demonstrate life skills as capable, caring, confident, competent kids of character. To achieve the “Club of Excellence” standard, clubs must meet a certain set of criteria and document how they achieved the results. This year, Happy Hustlers 4-H Club in Dawes County were honored with this award.
Two seniors were awarded funds from the Mary Wilson Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was introduced to Dawes County in July 2019 by Bob Wilson. Bob Wilson was at the luncheon to award recipient’s Jake Sellman and Cole Madsen.
The Nebraska 4-H Diamond Clover Program encourages 4-H youth to engage in a variety of projects and activities that will enable members to acquire the life skills necessary to lead successful lives as competent, caring, and contributing citizens. The program consists of six levels that require a 4-H member to plan and report a broad range of age appropriate accomplishments. Seven Dawes County 4-H members received recognition in the Diamond Clover program including: Level 1 Amethyst, Roudy Schommer and Eliza Rockhill; Level 2 Aquamarine, Miranda Betson, Kadence Fisher, Garett Tollman, and Alexa Tollman; Level 5 Emerald, Alex Fisher.
Herdsmanship awards were presented to individual youth or clubs who showed excellence during the Dawes County Fair through keeping their livestock pen areas clean and animals well cared for. Those receiving recognition included: Beef, Hudson Ebmeier; Goat, Grace & Ava Pyle; Sheep, Anabelle Vander May; and Swine, Grace and Ava Pyle. Sponsors for these awards were; Paul and Ericka Lans, Nebraska Sheep & Goat Producers, and Wahlstrom Ford.
The livestock judging award winners included:
Livestock Judging – Jr. Division, Joe Lambert and Garett Tollman, and Int. Division, Kaylie Phillips and Jack Phillips. Clover Kid, Amelia Betson. Sponsors for these awards were; Ken & Tammy Wellnitz, Pat Speirs, and Butler Ag Equipment.
Roger Eaton, Dawes County 4-H Shooting Sports Leader, presented awards in both archery and shooting for youth who had participated in the program. Those receiving recognition were:
Alex Fisher, Caden Galbraith, Kayle Galbraith, Kadence Fisher, Hannah Walker, Rebecca Menke, Alayna Hoffman, and Ryder Nixon.
Achievement Award winners, selected through an application process and completing of the 4-H Achievement Application and project record books included the following:
Animal Science: Beef, Dylan Davidson and Bailey Sellman; Cat, Roudy Schommer; Goat, Mahayla Allred and Tripton Stec; Horse, Brylee Allred, Miranda Betson, and Sage Dyer; Poultry, Barrett Tylee and Garett Tollman; Rabbit, Meri Werner and Josephine Werner; Sheep, Garett Tollman and Anabella Vander May; Swine, Cole Madsen, Jake Sellman, Morgan Schommer, and Roudy Schommer.
Communications & Expressive Arts: Photography, Mahayla Allred.
Consumer & Family Sciences: Clothing & Textiles, Sofia Center, Josephine Werner, and Kadence Fisher; Home Environment, Alexa Tollman and Phoebe Center.
Environmental Education & Earth Science: Shooting Sports, Alex Fisher and Kadence Fisher.
Healthy Lifestyles: Food & Nutrition, Barrett Tylee and Phoebe Center.
Plant Science: Horticulture, Bailey Sellman.
Leadership & Citizenship: Citizenship, Cole Madsen and Layne Davidson; Leadership, Brylee Allred, Jake Sellman, Alexa Tollman, and Miranda Betson.
Outstanding Achievement Applications: Junior; Miranda Betson, Intermediate; Alexa Tollman, Senior; Cole Madsen.
Clover Kids who completed a record book each received a certificate and 4-H mood ruler. They were Amelia Betson, Amelia Tylee, Julia Nicholson, and Gentry Stec.
Sponsors for the Achievement Awards included: Adam and Jodi Sellman Family, Al and Connie Rasmussen, Bob and Judy Hawthorne, Bruce and Marie Wohlers, Butler Ag Equipment, Buzz and Rosalene Tollman, Chadron Insurance, Dale and Phyllis Eitemiller, Dave and Dena Paris, Dave and Phyllis Carlson, Del and Aletta Hussey, Duane and Brenda Rhembrandt, Dyer Ranch, Dr. Dan Johnson Family & Staff, First National Bank-North Platte, First National Bank of Chadron, Gerald and Anita Boeselager, Geraldine Brott, Hencey Plumbing & Hydronics, Herren Brothers True Value, Hourt’s Kid Acres, Jeff & Suzanne Davidson, Jeramy Walters Memorial, Joe and Terri Lemmon, John and Kim Madsen, Littrel Construction, LLC, Marc and Judy Vahrenkamp, Mike and Celeste Schuhmacher, Neal & Vonda Soester, Pat Speirs, Randy and Lynn Mathis, Ron & Marisa Betson, Security First Bank-Chadron, Sellman Field Spraying, Sheryl Bruns.
Nebraska Extension in Dawes County would like to thank everyone for helping to make this afternoon very special for all in attendance. This annual event would also not be possible without the assistance of all the 4-H families and clubs who donated their time and energy to decorations, hosting, food, door prizes, and many other services.