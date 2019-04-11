The Crawford High School Auditorium hosted a full house April 1 as 11 youth presented speeches and three more shared their recorded public service announcement (PSA) at the 2019 Dawes County 4-H Public Speaking Contest.
Master of Ceremonies for the evening was 4-H Jr. Leader, Dylan Davidson.
Results in the Public Speaking Division were:
Clover Kids (ages 5-7): Amelia Betson- Rainbow Ribbon.
Juniors (ages 8-10): Miranda Betson, Champion; Anabelle Vander May, Reserve Champion; Tatianna Obando and Zaylee King - Blue. Garett Tollman and Tripton Stec – Red.
Intermediate (ages 11-13): Layne Davidson, Champion; Alexa Tollman, Reserve Champion and blue; Sofia Center – blue. JT Obando – Red.
Miranda Betson, Anabelle Vander May, Tatianna Obando, Layne Davidson, Alexa Tollman, and Sofia Center also qualified for the regional competition April 13, at one of three locations in the Panhandle - Crawford, Bridgeport, or Sidney.
Results in the Public Service Announcement Division were:
Junior: Phoebe Center, Champion. Roudy Schommer, Reserve Champion and blue.
Intermediate: Morgan Schommer, red.
Phoebe Center's and Roudy Schommer's PSAs qualified for regional competition.