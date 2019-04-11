Try 3 months for $3
Regional Qualifiers

Regional 4-H Speech Qualifiers, from left, are Anabelle Vander May, Tatianna Obando, Miranda Betson, Layne Davidson, Alexa Tollman and Sofia Center. Not pictured are Phoebe Center and Roudy Schommer.

 Courtesy photo

The Crawford High School Auditorium hosted a full house April 1 as 11 youth presented speeches and three more shared their recorded public service announcement (PSA) at the 2019 Dawes County 4-H Public Speaking Contest. 

Master of Ceremonies for the evening was 4-H Jr. Leader, Dylan Davidson.

Results in the Public Speaking Division were:

Clover Kids (ages 5-7): Amelia Betson- Rainbow Ribbon.

Juniors (ages 8-10): Miranda Betson, Champion; Anabelle Vander May, Reserve Champion; Tatianna Obando and Zaylee King - Blue. Garett Tollman and Tripton Stec – Red.

Intermediate (ages 11-13): Layne Davidson, Champion; Alexa Tollman, Reserve Champion and blue; Sofia Center – blue. JT Obando – Red.

Miranda Betson, Anabelle Vander May, Tatianna Obando, Layne Davidson, Alexa Tollman, and Sofia Center also qualified for the regional competition April 13, at one of three locations in the Panhandle - Crawford, Bridgeport, or Sidney.

Results in the Public Service Announcement Division were:

Junior: Phoebe Center, Champion. Roudy Schommer, Reserve Champion and blue.

Intermediate: Morgan Schommer, red.

Phoebe Center's and Roudy Schommer's PSAs qualified for regional competition.

