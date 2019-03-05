Multiple members of the Dawes County 4-H Shooting Sports Club have been competing in different Panhandle Best Shoot competitions across the Panhandle.
The first competition was at Rushville Jan. 20.
Results in the BB Gun divisions were:
9-10 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 13th
11-12 year olds – Alex Fisher, 3rd, and Ethan Johns, 5th.
13-15 year olds – Hannah Walker, 1st, Samantha Johns, 4th, and Alayna Hoffman, 9th.
The Dawes County BB Team placed third and Hannah Walker was 1st out of all 41 shooters.
In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:
11- 12 year olds – Alex Fisher, 2nd, and Ethan Johns, 4th.
15-18 year olds – Samantha Johns, 6th, and Rebecca Menke, 7th.
The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed third and Alex Fisher was 11th out of all 26 shooters.
The second competition was at Hyannis Feb. 3.
Results in the BB Gun divisions were:
9-10 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 11th.
11-12 year olds – Alex Fisher, 3rd, and Ethan Johns, 6th.
13-15 year olds – Samantha Johns, 4th, Caden Galbraith, 8th, and Alayna Hoffman, 10th.
The Dawes County BB Team placed fourth and Samantha Johns was 6th out of all 46 shooters.
In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:
11- 12 year olds – Alex Fisher, 4th, and Ethan Johns, 7th.
13-14 year olds – Alayna Hoffman, 7th.
15-18 year olds – Samantha Johns, 6th, Kayley Galbraith, 10th, and Rebecca Menke, 11th.
The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed fourth and Samantha Johns was 8th out of all 33 shooters.
The third competition was at Kimball Feb. 17.
Results in the BB Gun divisions were:
9-10 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 10th.
11-12 year olds – Alex Fisher, 2nd.
13-15 year olds – Alayna Hoffman, 9th.
The Dawes County BB Team placed sixth and Alex Fisher was 8th out of all 54 shooters.
In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:
11- 12 year olds – Alex Fisher, 3rd.
13-14 year olds – Alayna Hoffman, 8th.
15-18 year olds – Rebecca Menke, 6th.
The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed fourth and Alex Fisher was 15th out of all 27 shooters.
The fourth competition was at Alliance Feb. 24.
Results in the BB Gun divisions were:
9-10 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 11th.
11-12 year olds – Alex Fisher, 5th.
13-15 year olds – Samantha Johns, 4th, Hannah Walker, 6th, and Alayna Hoffman, 12th.
The Dawes County BB Team placed fourth and Samantha Johns was 8th out of all 64 shooters.
In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:
11- 12 year olds – Alex Fisher, 3rd.
13-14 year olds – Alayna Hoffman, 8th.
15-18 year olds – Samantha Johns, 6th, Rebecca Menke, 8th, and Kayley Galbraith, 9th.
The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed fourth and Samantha Johns was 11th out of 31 shooters.
Panhandle Best Shooting competitions will continue with members traveling to Ogallala March 3, Mitchell March 17, Chadron March 24, and state in Kearney on March 30. Complete results can be found on the Orion Results Center at http://www.orionresults.com/team/Home.aspx.
Nebraska Shooting Sports includes many options for 4-H members. Participants learn safe gun handling skills, and sound fundamentals of shooting under the guidance of caring and knowledgeable adult volunteers. Contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373 to see how you can get involved as a member or adult volunteer.