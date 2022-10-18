Dawes County 4-H Achievement Banquet

The Crawford Community Building was full on Sunday, October 16, as the Dawes County 4-H Program celebrated their “Roping the Future with 4-H” at their annual achievement celebration. Current members, leaders, volunteers, and supporters were honored during the afternoon program as everyone joined together to share a dessert bar and fellowship.

The afternoon began with introductions by Master of Ceremonies, Tessa Reece, Dawes County

4-H Extension Assistant. Veteran Honor Guards, Stan Campbell & Glen Kotschwar, posted the colors, standing at attention as 4-H Council youth member Morgan Schommer led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the 4-H Pledge. Grace Pyle, 4-H Council youth member gave the invocation. An election was held to fill two adult positions on the 4-H Council and five youth positions. The new members elected were Buffy Allred and Kris Vahrenkamp as first term members. Morgan Schommer, Grace Pyle, Alexa Tollman, Mahayla Allred, and Kade Keim were elected to fill the open youth positions.

Everyone who attended enjoyed a wide variety of desserts provided by Dawes County 4-H families. Thank you to Northwest Rural Public Power District for providing napkins and cups.

One of the afternoon’s highlights was honoring the Senior Royalty made up of outgoing seniors and crowning a 4-H King and 4-H Queen. This year’s royal court included Caden Galbraith, Mahayla Allred, Hailey Lien, and Kaylie Phillips. Caden Galbraith was crowned the king and Kaylie Phillips the queen. Other 4-H seniors that did not participate in the royal court include: Braden Underwood and Caroline Butler.

Nomination awards honoring individuals or businesses that made a significant impact, impression, or contribution throughout the year were awarded to the following:

Buffy Allred, Key Leader Award, sponsored by the Dawes County 4-H Foundation; Jeremy Anderson, Helping Hand Award given in memory of Robert and Nellie Hawthorne, sponsored by Bob and Judy Hawthorne; Security First Bank- Chadron, 4-H Appreciation Award; Melissa Nicholson, Outstanding 4-H Alumni: Marisa Betson, Heart of 4-H Award; Alexa Tollman, Grace Pyle, & Morgan Schommer, Youth Leadership Award; Garett Tollman & Miranda Betson, Outstanding 4-H Members of the Year; Mahayla Allred, Outstanding Jr. Leaders of the Year; Corn Valley, Outstanding 4-H Club of the Year. These awards were sponsored by generous donations to the 4-H Council.

Membership pins were also awarded to the following:

Clover Kid Membership: Braxton Bronson, Tinley Lesmeister, Wyatt Redden, Bensyn Gooder, Ike Nitsch, Richard Anderson, Stella Scherbarth, Reid Sellman, Mayley Barry, Emily Cullan, Caule Gibbons, Claire Norman, Huston Nitsch, Wyatt Katen, Luke Bruns, Craig Butler, Harper Ebmeier, Abner Rockhill, Lillian Keithly, Timothy Wilkinson, Reese Watson, Kaydence Mader, Blair Nordick, Emersyn Huber, Emery Serbousek, & Mackatie Anderson

First Year Membership: Suzy Muir, Dalton Huber, Rhett Lesmeister, Mylee Kvistad, Cloey Huss, Ella Hudson, Magdalena Fisher, Max Lindsey, Kaylynn Mader, Alexander Obando, Vivian Rasmussen, Brynn Brooks, Nathan Pearson, Jasper Morava, Tallee Rudloff, Judah Vance, Emily Roberts, James Roberts, Isabella Winters, Liam Jacob, Delanie Reeves, Kayden Kvistad, Gus Butler, Jezreel Alcorn, Macie Reeves, & Davin Serres

Ten Year Plus Membership: Caden Galbraith, Jordan Bissonnette, Hailey Lien, & Hannah Walker

4-H Leaders and Volunteers were also recognized for their years of service. This included the following:

Two Year Leaders/Volunteers: Ron Betson, Kris Pyle, Dane Rasmussen, Jake Sellman, & Wiley Shaw

Five Year Leaders/Volunteers: Marisa Betson, Ali Redden, Kelsey Rasmussen, & Jan Soester

Ten Year Leaders/Volunteers: Bronc Nicholson & Ryan Sellman

Twenty-Five Year Leaders/Volunteers: Connie Moore

Forty Year Leaders/Volunteers: Roger Eaton

Nebraska 4-H honors clubs who help develop enthusiastic young people, boldly taking action to demonstrate life skills as capable, caring, confident, competent kids of character. To achieve the “Club of Excellence” standard, clubs must meet a certain set of criteria and document how they achieved the results. This year, Corn Valley 4-H Club and Happy Hustlers 4-H Club in Dawes County were honored with this award.

One senior who graduated in May 2022 was awarded a scholarship from the Dawes 4-H Foundation Scholarship. The scholarship was introduced to Dawes County in August 2021 by the Dawes 4-H Foundation. Jacey Garrett and Ryan Vahrenkamp received $250 towards earning their college degrees.

The Nebraska 4-H Diamond Clover Program encourages 4-H youth to engage in a variety of projects and activities that will enable members to acquire the life skills necessary to lead successful lives as competent, caring, and contributing citizens. The program consists of six levels that require a 4-H member to plan and report a broad range of age-appropriate accomplishments. Seven Dawes County 4-H members received recognition in the Diamond Clover program including: Level 1 Amethyst, Rhett Lesmeister and Joel Cullan; Level 2 Aquamarine, Oakley Terrell; Level 3 Ruby, Julia Nicholson; Level 4 Sapphire, Roudy Schommer; Level 5 Emerald, Kadence Fisher, Morgan Schommer, Alexa Tollman, & Garett Tollman.

Herdsmanship awards were presented to individual youth or clubs who showed excellence during the Dawes County Fair through keeping their livestock pen areas clean and animals well cared for. Those receiving recognition included: Beef, Blayden & Brody Huffman; Goat, Rhett Lesmeister, Sheep, Hudson Ebmeier; Swine, Oakley Terrell & Emily Pyle; Rabbit, Miranda Betson, and Poultry, Mahayla Allred. Sponsors for these awards were; T. Connell Trucking, Paul and Ericka Lans, Nebraska Sheep & Goat Producers, and Beguin Entrepreises, LLC.

The livestock judging award winners included:

Livestock Judging – Clover Kid Division, Reid Sellman, Jr. Division, Leea Lambert; Int. Division, Garett Tollman; and Sr. Division, Kaylie Phillips. Overall High Point Individual Judger was awarded to Kaylie Phillips. Sponsors for these awards were; Ken & Tammy Wellnitz and Butler Ag Equipment.

Achievement Award winners, selected through an application process and completing of the 4-H Achievement Application and project record books included the following:

Animal Science: Beef, Alexa Tollman & Bailey Sellman; Dog, Julia Nicholson; Horse, Rhett Lesmeister; Poultry, Garett Tollman. Rhett Lesmeister, & Oakley Terrell; Swine, Oakley Terrell; Veterinary Science, Julia Nicholson;

Communications & Expressive Arts: Heritage, Alexa Tollman.

Consumer & Family Sciences: Clothing & Textiles, Josephine Werner, Kadence Fisher, & Morgan Schommer.

Environmental Education & Earth Sciences: Shooting Sports, Roudy Schommer; Range, Roudy Schommer.

Healthy Lifestyles: Food & Nutrition, Kadence Fisher & Garett Tollman.

Plant Science: Horticulture, Layne Davidson.

Leadership & Citizenship: Leadership, Morgan Schommer, Mahayla Allred, & Bailey Sellman.

Completed 4-H Achievement Application: Cody Penaluna & Levi Penaluna

Clover Kids who Completed Record Book: Luke Bruns, Emily Cullan, Lillian Keithly, Tinley Lesmeister, Emery Serbousek, & Timothy Wilkinson

Outstanding Achievement Applications: Junior; Julia Nicholson, Intermediate; Kadence Fisher, Senior; Alexa Tollman.

Sponsors for the Achievement Awards included: Adam and Jodi Sellman Family, Al and Connie Rasmussen, Bob and Judy Hawthorne, Bruce and Marie Wohlers, Buzz and Rosalene Tollman, Chadron Insurance, Dale and Phyllis Eitemiller, Dave and Dena Paris, Dave and Phyllis Carlson, Davidson Ranches, Del and Aletta Hussey, Duane and Brenda Rhembrandt, Dyer Ranch, Dr. Dan Johnson Family & Staff, fnbo, Gerald and Anita Boeselager, Geraldine Brott, Grey Eagle Post 1375, Hencey Plumbing & Hydronics, Herren Brothers True Value, Homestead Bank, Hughbanks Farm, Jeramy Walters Memorial, Joe and Terri Lemmon, John and Kim Madsen, Littrel Construction, LLC, Marc and Judy Vahrenkamp, Mick & Julie Downing, Pat Speirs, Randy and Lynn Mathis, Rick and Deb Lien, Robert and Kris Vahrenkamp, Ron and Marisa Betson, Security First Bank-Chadron, Sellman Field Spraying, Tabletop Farms, Soester Trucking, and Tim and Vicki Milner.

Nebraska Extension in Dawes County would like to thank everyone for helping to make this afternoon very special for all in attendance. This annual event would also not be possible without the assistance of all the 4-H families and clubs who donated their time and energy to decorations, hosting, food, door prizes, and many other services.