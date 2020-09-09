Dawes County 4-H’ers participate at state fair

All 4-H exhibits, contests, and livestock shows were hosted at the 2020 Nebraska State Fair. 4-H was celebrated on new days this year as all contests and livestock shows were on opening weekend, August 29th and 30th. The amazing showcase of static items will be on display the entire duration of the fair.
With this difficult year, Nebraska State Fair did not conduct a traditional judging and display process for static exhibits. This meant that each individual exhibit wasn't evaluated with a scoresheet and awarded a placing ribbon and premium. The 2020 plan included a County Booth Showcase celebrating exhibits from each county! Each exhibitor will receive a special ribbon recognizing their accomplishment of qualifying for the Nebraska State Fair Showcase. State Fair had a group of individuals who viewed each exhibit entered in a division and identified a Champion and Reserve Champion Best of Show for each project area division. As well as giving special recognition to static exhibits.
This is a significant change for 2020, but Nebraska 4-H is so excited to continue to be a part of the Nebraska State Fair and have an opportunity showcase the talents of our 4-H exhibitors!
Four Dawes County 4-H’ers participated in in-person events at the State Fair.
Josephine Werner, age 11, participated in the 4-H Presentations Contest on Saturday, August 29. Josephine received a purple and Top Illustrated Presentation.
Tripton Stec, age 10, participated in the Goat Showmanship Show and Breeding Meat Goat Show on August 29 and August 30. He received a blue for Intermediate Showmanship, blue for Commercial Doe Kids Breeding Goat, and blue for Commercial Yearling Does Breeding Goat.
Two 4-H’ers competed in the 4-H Fashion Show on Sunday, August 30.
Morgan Schommer, age 13, received a purple for modeling her black sewn dress.
Alyssa Snyder, age 16, received a blue for modeling her shopping in style outfit.
Five Dawes County 4-H’ers received special awards on their static exhibits.
Brylee Allred, age 16, received three special recognitions on her photography, history project, and mixed media accessory.
Phoebe Center, age 9, received a special recognition and Reserve Best of Show on her crochet hat and scarf.
Sofia Center, age 12, received a special recognition on her beaded name plate.
Tatianna Obando, age 11, received a special recognition on her photography.
Garett Tollman, age 11, had his photo selected to be displayed at CASNR and Extension Dean’s Office all next year.
Dawes County had a total of 43 static exhibits that were submitted virtually or displayed in-person. For pictures of State Fair display booths and virtually submitted projects go to: https://go.unl.edu/2020nsf_countybooths and https://go.unl.edu/2020nsf_countystatic. For State Fair results go to: https://nebraska4hresults.com/2020-results.
Dawes County 4-H’ers who had static exhibits go to State Fair (in-person or virtually):
• Brylee Allred - Mixed Media Accessory
• Brylee Allred - History Project
• Brylee Allred - 3 Photos
• Mahayla Allred - Wood Plant Holder
• Mahayla Allred - History Project
• Mahayla Allred - 3 Photos
• Phoebe Center - Crochet Hat & Scarf
• Sofia Center - Beaded Name Plate
• Emma Cogdill - Acorn Squash
• Layne Davidson - Yellow Onions
• Layne Davidson - Sunflowers
• Carson Gibbons - Outdoor Accessory Teeter Totter
• Carson Gibbons - Outdoor Game Yardzee
• Jae Gooder - Pickling Cucumbers
• Jae Gooder - Vegetable Garden Collection
• Raimee Gooder - Acrylic Painting
• Alex Fisher - Rocket
• Kadence Fisher - Two-Piece Outfit
• Jentsyn Fuller - Shortened Cake
• Kade Keim - Head Board
• Kody Keim - Jalapeno Peppers
• Kody Keim - Desert Garden
• Kody Keim - Butcher Block Island
• Kourtney LeBere - Specialty Bread
• Jace Lien - Brand Table
• Matthew Lien - Metal Corral Set
• Tatianna Obando - History Project
• Tatianna Obando - Photo
• Morgan Schommer - Black Dress
• Bailey Sellman - Quick Bread
• Tripton Stec - Coffee Cake
• Alexa Tollman - Furniture Cat Station
• Alexa Tollman - Photo
• Alexa Tollman - Tie Dye
• Garett Tollman - Photo
• Garett Tollman - Healthy Baked Project
• Garett Tollman - Candy
• Ryan Vahrenkamp - Fruit Pie
• Josephine Werner - Recipe File
