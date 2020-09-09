Dawes County 4-H’ers participate at state fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All 4-H exhibits, contests, and livestock shows were hosted at the 2020 Nebraska State Fair. 4-H was celebrated on new days this year as all contests and livestock shows were on opening weekend, August 29th and 30th. The amazing showcase of static items will be on display the entire duration of the fair.

With this difficult year, Nebraska State Fair did not conduct a traditional judging and display process for static exhibits. This meant that each individual exhibit wasn't evaluated with a scoresheet and awarded a placing ribbon and premium. The 2020 plan included a County Booth Showcase celebrating exhibits from each county! Each exhibitor will receive a special ribbon recognizing their accomplishment of qualifying for the Nebraska State Fair Showcase. State Fair had a group of individuals who viewed each exhibit entered in a division and identified a Champion and Reserve Champion Best of Show for each project area division. As well as giving special recognition to static exhibits.

This is a significant change for 2020, but Nebraska 4-H is so excited to continue to be a part of the Nebraska State Fair and have an opportunity showcase the talents of our 4-H exhibitors!

Four Dawes County 4-H’ers participated in in-person events at the State Fair.