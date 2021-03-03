 Skip to main content
Dawes County 4-H hosts coin carnival

Dawes County 4-H invited all families to the Coin Carnival to kick off 4-H 2021! The Coin Carnival was Monday, February 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Chadron Fairgrounds 4-H Building. Youth were able to play pin the clover on lil’ green, barnyard toss, feed pan Frisbee, feed bucket basketball, doubles dice roll, corn hole, and plinko! The event also included information about 4-H, prizes, and treats.

A couple families received help on getting their youth enrolled in Dawes County 4-H. 30 youth walked around the event trying to win prizes by playing games. Dawes County 4-H clubs and volunteers ran the booths.

To learn more about how to get involved, visit 4h.unl.edu. For more information on enrolling in 4-H or serving as a volunteer, please contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373. The office is located just north of the Post Office at 250 Main, Suite 8, in Chadron.

