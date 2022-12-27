Dawes County 4-H hosts Holiday Maker Day

The Nebraska Extension Dawes County 4-H Program hosted their first ever Maker Day on Tuesday, December 20, at the Dawes County Fairgrounds. Youth aged 5-18 were welcome to attend to mix, make, and explore. We had 52 youth sign up. Eight stations were offered where youth could give away their craft as gifts or keep for themselves. Each youth was able to sign up for 4 stations. Youth made Snow Globes, Oh So Cool Slime, Soap Bars, Wooden Decorations, Infinity Scarves, Dipped Mugs, Wood Slice Ornaments, and Melt in Your Mouth Gifts. In addition, there was a hot cocoa station, coloring, and cookie decorating. When you 'Mix' a great group of volunteers with youth ---- 'Explore' new techniques and methods ---- It sure does 'Make' for one awesome day!
One parent shared “Thank you for putting this together! I had a very excited little girl for weeks ahead, and the event did not disappoint.”
We wouldn’t have been able to offer Maker Day without the amazing volunteers. Much appreciation to adult volunteers: Marisa Betson, Dina Connell, Melissa Cullan, Moni Hourt, Mandy Morava, and Julie Schommer. Thank you to youth volunteers: Amelia Betson, Miranda Betson, Kadence Fisher, Roudy Schommer, Morgan Schommer, Tatum Reid, and Tami Reid.
For more information on 4-H opportunities, contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373 or tessa.reece@unl.edu. To learn more about 4-H, visit http://www.4h.unl.edu.