Dawes County 4-H hosts Holiday Maker Day

The Nebraska Extension Dawes County 4-H Program hosted their first ever Maker Day on Tuesday, December 20, at the Dawes County Fairgrounds. Youth aged 5-18 were welcome to attend to mix, make, and explore. We had 52 youth sign up. Eight stations were offered where youth could give away their craft as gifts or keep for themselves. Each youth was able to sign up for 4 stations. Youth made Snow Globes, Oh So Cool Slime, Soap Bars, Wooden Decorations, Infinity Scarves, Dipped Mugs, Wood Slice Ornaments, and Melt in Your Mouth Gifts. In addition, there was a hot cocoa station, coloring, and cookie decorating. When you 'Mix' a great group of volunteers with youth ---- 'Explore' new techniques and methods ---- It sure does 'Make' for one awesome day!