Dawes County 4-H Livestock Judging contest results

On May 20, Dawes County 4-H hosted a Livestock Judging Contest at the Dawes County Fairgrounds. Twenty youth ages 5-18 from Dawes County, Scottsbluff County, and Wyoming participated in the contest. Youth judged a total of 10 classes: two market hog classes, market goats, market beef, market sheep, breeding ewes, performance angus bulls, commercial heifers, Hereford bulls, and feedlot cattle.

Livestock judging helps youth to develop life skills in the areas of decision making, critical thinking, oral reasoning, self-confidence and problem solving. Youth evaluate livestock quality and then answer questions or orally defend their placings.

The contest was a part of the Great Plains Livestock Judging Circuit. The Great Plains Livestock Judging Circuit is a lineup of contests held throughout the state giving youth the opportunity to perfect their skills in preparation for the Nebraska 4-H Premier Animal Science Event (PASE). More information at: https://4h.unl.edu/great-plains-livestock-judging-circuit.

We want to give a special thank you to our sponsors, officials, and volunteers. Thank you to our sponsors Nebraska Bank and Justin & Tami Tollman. Dyer Ranch, Sellman Ranch, Sellman Show Cattle, Shaw Cattle, Lambert/Bomberger Genetics, Pieper Red Angus, Bolek Feedlot, and Phillips Family provided animals for the contest. Thank you to Eastern Wyoming College Livestock Judging Team for being officials. Thank you to 4-H volunteer, Clint Phillips for organizing the event.

Results are as follows:

Senior Placings

1 – Cooper Sanchez

2 – Blair Sanchez

3 – Kaylie Phillips

Senior Reasons

1 – Blair Sanchez

2 – Cooper Sanchez

3 – Kaylie Phillips

Intermediate Placings

1 – Hunter Creech

2 – Madison Engel

3 – Garett Tollman

Intermediate Reasons

1 – Hunter Creech

2 – Tallee Trawnicek

3 – Garett Tollman

Junior Placings

1 – Skyler Edelman

2 – Haylee Gompert

3 – Leea Lambert

Junior Reasons

1 – Brooklynn Creech

2 – Haylee Gompert

3 – Leea Lambert

High Individual Overall

Senior – Cooper Sanchez

Intermediate – Hunter Creech

Junior – Skyler Edelman

High Individual – Feedlot Cattle (Placings & Reasons combined)

Leea Lambert

Clover Kids: Reid Sellman, Kyle Shaw, and Gage Creech

Dawes County 4-H is also having their annual 4-H Beef, Goat, & Sheep Progress Show on June 18. The show is open to all 4-H and FFA members ages 8-18 as of January 1 of current year. Youth ages 5-7 may participate non-competitively and with animals under 350 pounds. Participating in the Progress Show gives youth an opportunity to practice showing before county fairs.

Check-in and weigh-ins will begin at the Chadron Fairgrounds from 7-8:30 a.m. The show will start promptly at 9:30 a.m. Entry fees are $15/head by June 6 or $25/head after June 6. Showmanship is $5 by June 6 or $10 after June 6. Youth ages 5-7 are free. Youth may register day of show. Cash awards will be presented to the top 2 overall places, cash awards to top 3 placings in each class, and certificates for champions and reserve champions in showmanship.

A flyer, rules, and registration forms are available at the Dawes County Nebraska Extension Office or online at https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/northernpanhandle/2022-dawes-county-programs/.

To find out more about the Dawes County 4-H Progress Show, other area Progress Shows, or other livestock opportunities, contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 432-3373. The office is located just north of the Post Office at 250 Main, Suite 8, in Chadron.

