On June 2, Dawes County 4-H hosted a Livestock Judging Contest at the Dawes County Fairgrounds. Thirteen youth ages 5-18 from Dawes County, Scottsbluff County, and Grant County participated in the contest. Youth judged a total of 5 classes: market sheep, feeder lambs, prospect ewes, angus bulls, and fat heifers.

Livestock judging is the visual appraisal of an animal’s physical traits, including positive and negative features. Livestock judging allows personal growth and development as it requires youth to think critically. It can teach youth valuable time management skills, responsibility, and how to be competitive while demonstrating honesty, integrity, and respect. Livestock judging instills these valuable life skills, but also provides opportunities for learning about selection and obtaining general knowledge about the livestock industry, as well as interacting with current industry leaders which may prove beneficial throughout the one’s 4-H career and into adulthood.

The contest was a part of the Great Plains Livestock Judging Circuit. The Great Plains Livestock Judging Circuit is a lineup of contests held throughout the state giving youth the opportunity to perfect their skills in preparation for the Nebraska 4-H Premier Animal Science Event (PASE). More information at: https://4h.unl.edu/great-plains-livestock-judging-circuit.

Results are as follows:

Placings

Senior Age Division - Garett Tollman, Dawes

Intermediate - Hunter Creech

Junior - Gage Creech

Reasons

Senior - Justine Wilkinson

Intermediate - Lydia Smith

Junior - Leea Lambert, Dawes

High Individual

Senior – Kaylie Phillips, Dawes

Intermediate – Lydia Smith

Junior – Leea Lambert, Dawes

High Individual Overall

Kaylie Phillips, Dawes

For more information about 4-H or Livestock Judging, please contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373. The office is located just north of the Post Office at 250 Main, Suite 8, in Chadron.