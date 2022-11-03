Dawes County 4-H partners with after school programs

Nebraska 4-H Youth Development programs are delivered through five primary modes, including camps, clubs, school enrichment, afterschool, and special interest programs for youth to develop leadership skills and explore ways to give back to their communities. Many people are familiar with the agricultural aspects of 4-H and traditional club format but are surprised to hear how 4-H programming has evolved over the years to be relevant in school settings.

4-H afterschool experiences are offered during the time children and youth are out of school and their parents/guardians are in need of safe, healthy, caring, and enriching environments that offer expanded learning opportunities for their children. 4-H afterschool programs are designed on principles of youth development, address the interests of youth, and help develop their physical, cognitive, social, and emotional skills and abilities. Dawes County 4-H partners with the local after school programs every year.

Chadron Primary Clover Kid Clubs

4-H partners with Chadron Primary School and Just for Kids After School Program from October 2022 - May 2023. Clover Kid Club is a fun 4-H program focusing on hands-on learning while promoting healthy development mentally, physically, socially, and emotionally. 2nd Grade Clover Kid Club is offered the 1st Wednesday of every month, 4 – 5pm. 1st Grade Clover Kid Club is offered the 2nd Wednesday of every month, 4 – 5 pm. Kindergarten Clover Kid Club is offered the 3rd Wednesday of every month, 4 – 4:30 pm. Throughout the year, youth will learn and complete activities around cooking, problem solving, animals, engineering, and more!

Chadron Intermediate Cooking Club

4-H partners with Chadron Intermediate School and the Chadron Intermediate After School Program on Mondays during Session 2 & Session 3 clubs, 4 – 5 pm. The club will focus on nutrition, food preparation, and physical activity. Youth will get to be active with games and cook recipes. Session 3 Cooking Club will be offered starting November 14.

Crawford After School Programs

4-H partners with Crawford Public School and Crawford After School Program every Thursday from October 2022 – May 2023, 4:00 – 5:00 pm. Throughout the year, the sessions will be based around different topics. October & November – Cooking; December – Service Learning; January – STEM; February – Ag Literacy; March – Entrepreneurship; April – Gardening; and May – Wrap Up Fun.

Whether 4-H programming is traditional or non-traditional, the ultimate goal is to provide youth with positive experiences to prepare them for their futures. For more information on 4-H school enrichment or afterschool opportunities, contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373 or tessa.reece@unl.edu. To learn more about 4-H, visit http://www.4h.unl.edu. To sign up for the after school programs offered by 4-H, contact the after school program coordinators to get specific information on how to sign up.