Dawes County 4-H Progress Show results

Over $2,000 in prize money was awarded during the 2021 Dawes County 4-H and FFA Beef, Goat, and Sheep Progress Show on Saturday, June 19. Over 50 contestants from Nebraska, Wyoming, and South Dakota competed for awards during the daylong event.

New to the Progress Show this year was breeding sheep division. Brock Blevins of Torrington, WY was Champion Breeding Sheep and Sawyer Phipps of Imperial, NE was Reserve. In the Market Sheep division, Ethan Bomberger of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, was named the Champion with Sawyer Phipps taking Reserve Champion. In the Sheep Showmanship classes, Sawyer Phipps was the Junior Champion and Wryder Phipps, was Reserve. Intermediate Division saw Jack Phillips of Chadron, receiving Championship honors and Sara Carrick of Chadron, awarded the Reserve. In the Senior Division, Jacob Chapman of Torrington, WY was chosen Champion Showman and Ethan Bomberger named Reserve. Youth competing in the Clover Kid portion of Sheep Showmanship were Sayble Phipps, Harper Ebmeier, Tipton Sterkel, Stetson Bomberger, and Jordan Green.