Dawes County 4-H Progress Show results

Over $2,000 in prize money was awarded during the 2021 Dawes County 4-H and FFA Beef, Goat, and Sheep Progress Show on Saturday, June 19. Over 50 contestants from Nebraska, Wyoming, and South Dakota competed for awards during the daylong event.
New to the Progress Show this year was breeding sheep division. Brock Blevins of Torrington, WY was Champion Breeding Sheep and Sawyer Phipps of Imperial, NE was Reserve. In the Market Sheep division, Ethan Bomberger of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, was named the Champion with Sawyer Phipps taking Reserve Champion. In the Sheep Showmanship classes, Sawyer Phipps was the Junior Champion and Wryder Phipps, was Reserve. Intermediate Division saw Jack Phillips of Chadron, receiving Championship honors and Sara Carrick of Chadron, awarded the Reserve. In the Senior Division, Jacob Chapman of Torrington, WY was chosen Champion Showman and Ethan Bomberger named Reserve. Youth competing in the Clover Kid portion of Sheep Showmanship were Sayble Phipps, Harper Ebmeier, Tipton Sterkel, Stetson Bomberger, and Jordan Green.
Also new this year, was Breeding Goat. Jana Stearns of Edgemont, South Dakota took home Champion and Reserve Breeding Goat. In the Market Goat Show, Jana Stearns showed the Grand Champion and Sawyer Phipps, the Reserve Champion. In Goat Showmanship, Sawyer Phipps was Junior Champion and Taylor Engel of Minatare, NE, Reserve Champion. Ashley Carr of Alliance was the Champion Intermediate Showman and Joe Lambert of Crawford, was Reserve. Jana Stearns was the Senior Champion Goat Showman and Roz Bolek of Alliance, awarded Reserve. Youth competing in the Clover Kid portion of Goat Showmanship were Sayble Phipps, Mayley Barry, and Tipton Sterkel.
During the Beef section of the show, Jackson Roffers of Gordon took home the honors for Champion Breeding Heifer and Jessica Whitebear of Bayard took Reserve Breeding Heifer. PJ Lynch of Gordon showed the Champion Market Beef and Paige Paul of Gordon, the Reserve Champion. Hudson Ebmeier of Whitney was chosen as Champion Junior Showman and Anabelle Vander May of Chadron, was Reserve Champion. For Intermediates, Bailey Sellman of Chadron, was Champion and Sage Dyer of Crawford, Reserve. Paige Paul was named Senior Champion Showman and PJ Lynch was Reserve.
Cody Doubet of McCook, Nebraska, served as the judge. Sponsors who contributed towards cash awards for class and overall winners included: Bauerkemper’s, Butler Ag, Craven Feeds, LLC, Crawford Livestock Market, D & S Market, Dyer LLC, Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Services, Farmers State Bank, Fuller Construction, Justin & Tami Tollman, Kelly & Tami Dyer, Kourt’s Classic Cars, Lambert Genetics, Sellman Show Cattle – Ryan & Sandi Sellman, Security First Bank of Chadron, Sellman Ranch – Adam & Jodi / Butch & Gail, and Sheridan Livestock Market. Buffy Hourt-Allred kept the show going as the announcer. Jessica Stec, Marisa Betson, Kayla Lien, Tami Dyer, Kenli Boeselager, and Tessa Reece all served on the show committee. Other volunteers during the activity included Wiley Shaw, Moni Hourt, Mahayla Allred, and Suzanne Davidson. The Dawes County 4-H Council hosted the concession stand as a fundraiser. Thank you to everyone who attended and helped make this year’s event so successful.