Dawes County 4-H Public Speaking results

Nebraska Extension Sheridan County hosted 4-H youth, families, and volunteers from Sheridan and Dawes County on Sunday, May 1 for the 2022 4-H Public Speaking Contest. Box Butte and Sioux Counties also joined over zoom. Dawes County had 5 youth give speeches and 5 recorded Public Service Announcements. Sheridan County had 4 youth give speeches. Box Butte County had 5 youth give speeches. Sioux County had 1 youth give a speech. The speech topics were as diverse as the opportunities are in 4-H with all youth doing an outstanding job.

Results in the Public Speaking Division were (Dawes County):

Clover Kid (ages 5-7): Wyatt Redden, rainbow ribbon, “Pledge of Allegiance”.

Intermediate (ages 11-13): Anabelle Vander May, purple ribbon and Champion, “The Beef of It”; Miranda Betson, purple ribbon and Reserve Champion, “4-H Creates Career Opportunities”; Garett Tollman, purple ribbon, “LOG N Camp”.

Senior (ages 14-18): Alexa Tollman, blue ribbon and Champion, “Closing Time”.

Anabelle Vander May, Miranda Betson, and Garett Tollman also qualified for the State Public Speaking competition to be held on June 24, 2022 in Lincoln, NE.

Results in the Public Service Announcement Division were (Dawes County):

Junior: Amelia Betson, purple ribbon and Champion, “Opportunities Await!”; Oakley Terrell, purple ribbon and Reserve Champion, “Opportunities for All”.

Intermediate: Kadence Fisher, purple ribbon and Champion, “What Opportunities Will You Grab?”; Roudy Schommer, purple ribbon and Reserve Champion, “Say Ready to 4-H”.

Senior: Layne Davidson, purple ribbon and Champion, “Adventures in 4-H”.

Amelia Betson, Oakley Terrell, Kadence Fisher, Roudy Schommer, and Layne Davidson PSAs qualified for state competition.

Dawes County 4-H greatly appreciates the sponsors for this contest who generously donated funds to reward the hard work of the youth who participated. Sponsors included: In Memory of Walt and Lola Speirs, Happy Hustlers 4-H Club, Corn Valley 4-H Club, Dyer Ranch LLC – Mike & Bev Dyer, and Crawford Clipper-Harrison Sun. Special appreciation also goes to our judges and KCSR/KBPY for recording the PSAs.

From sharing an important thought to nailing a big job interview, public speaking skills are extremely important. By starting early, 4-H youth are conquering what is considered one of the most common fears and building a proficiency that will benefit them for a lifetime. To find out more about 4-H public speaking, contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 432-3373.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0