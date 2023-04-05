Multiple members of the Dawes County 4-H Shooting Sports Club have competed in different Panhandle Best Shoot competitions across the Panhandle and competed at State Shooting Sports. Roger Eaton and Karen Hald are the leaders of the Shooting Sports Club. We also want to thank additional volunteers and parents who help with the matches and practices.

The first competition was at Harrison on January 22.

Results in the BB Gun divisions were:

8 year olds – Emily Cullan, 3rd

9-10 year olds –Marshal Mandelko, 7th, and Barrett Gill, 13th

11-12 year olds – Roudy Schommer, 1st, Mae Mandelko, 4th, Joel Cullan, 6th, Nathan Pearson, 8th, Pheobe Meredith, 10th, and Daniel Bronson, 11th

13-15 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 14th

The Dawes County BB Team placed fourth and Roudy Schommer was 11th out of all 45 shooters.

In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:

11-12 year olds – Daniel Bronson, 2nd, and Nathan Pearson, 4th

13-14 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 9th

The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed fifth and Kadence Fisher was 18th out of all 25 shooters.

The second competition was at Mitchell on January 29. No one from Dawes was able to participate in the competition.

The third competition was at Rushville on February 5.

Results in the BB Gun divisions were:

8 year olds – Luke Bruns, 6th, and Emily Cullan, 7th

9-10 year olds – Marshal Mandelko, 3rd, Max Lindsey, 9th, Levi Thorson, 13th, and Barrett Gill, 14th

11-12 year olds – Daniel Bronson, 2nd, Roudy Schommer, 3rd, Mae Mandelko, 7th, Joel Cullan, 9th, Nathan Pearson, 12th, and Pheobe Meredith, 13th

13-15 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 14th

The Dawes County BB Team placed fourth and Daniel Bronson was 15th out of all 52 shooters.

In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:

11-12 year olds – Daniel Bronson, 2nd, and Nathan Pearson, 5th

13-14 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 7th

The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed fifth and Kadence Fisher was 13th out of all 21 shooters.

The fourth competition was at Kimball on February 12.

Results in the BB Gun divisions were:

9-10 year olds –Marshal Mandelko, 4th

11-12 year olds – Roudy Schommer, 3rd, Daniel Bronson, 5th, Mae Mandelko, 6th, Nathan Pearson, 12th, and Pheobe Meredith, 14th

13-15 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 8th

The Dawes County BB Team placed third and Kadence Fisher was 9th out of all 54 shooters.

In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:

11-12 year olds – Daniel Bronson, 2nd, and Nathan Pearson, 5th

13-14 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 5th

The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed fifth and Kadence Fisher was 11th out of 24 shooters.

The fifth competition was at Hyannis on February 19.

Results in the BB Gun divisions were:

9-10 year olds – Marshal Mandelko, 10th, and Max Lindsey, 13th

11-12 year olds – Mae Mandelko, 7th, Daniel Bronson, 10th, Nathan Pearson, 11th, and Pheobe Meredith, 17th

13-15 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 13th

The Dawes County BB Team placed fifth and Kadence Fisher was 23rd out of all 65 shooters.

In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:

11-12 year olds – Daniel Bronson, 3rd, and Nathan Pearson, 6th

13-14 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 7th

The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed sixth and Kadence Fisher was 13th out of 26 shooters.

The sixth competition was at Alliance on February 26.

Results in the BB Gun divisions were:

8 year olds – Emily Cullan, 6th, and Luke Bruns, 8th

9-10 year olds – Marshal Mendelko, 11th, and Max Lindsey, 12th

11-12 year olds – Daniel Bronson, 3rd, Mae Mandelko, 9th, Joel Cullan, 12th, Nathan Pearson, 14th, and Pheobe Meredith, 16th

13-15 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 15th

The Dawes County BB Team placed sixth and Kadence Fisher was 19th out of all 63 shooters.

In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:

11-12 year olds – Daniel Bronson, 2nd, and Nathan Pearson, 5th

13-14 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 7th

The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed fifth and Kadence Fisher was 15th out of all 29 shooters.

The seventh competition was at Ogallala on March 5.

Results in the BB Gun divisions were:

9-10 year olds – Marshal Mandelko, 8th

11-12 year olds – Daniel Bronson, Mae Mandelko, 4th , Roudy Schommer, 6th, and Pheobe Meredith, 14th

13-15 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 12th

The Dawes County BB Team placed third and Daniel Bronson was 13th out of all 60 shooters.

In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:

11-12 year olds – Daniel Bronson, 5th

13-14 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 7th

The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed sixth and Kadence Fisher was 13th out of 27 shooters.

The eighth competition was at Chadron on March 12.

Results in the BB Gun divisions were:

8 year olds – Emily Cullan, 6th, and Luke Bruns, 7th

9-10 year olds – Marshal Mandelko, 10th

11-12 year olds – Roudy Schommer, 4th, Daniel Bronson, 6th, Mae Mandelko, 7th, Nathan Pearson, 10th, Joel Cullan, 11th, and Pheobe Meredith, 15th

13-15 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 14th

The Dawes County BB Team placed sixth and Roudy Schommer was 25th out of all 59 shooters.

In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:

11-12 year olds – Daniel Bronson, 3rd, and Nathan Pearson, 6th

13-14 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 10th

The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed fifth and Daniel Bronson was 20th out of 30 shooters.

In the Sporter Air Precision division, results were:

11-12 year olds – Daniel Bronson, 3rd

The Dawes Sporter Air Precision Team placed sixth and Daniel Bronson was 19th out of 24 shooters.

Multiple members of the Dawes County 4-H Shooting Sports Club competed at the 2023 State 4-H Shooting Sports competition in Beatrice, NE on March 18-19. Dawes County had six 4-H’ers travel and compete at State 4-H Shooting Sports: Daniel Bronson, Kadence Fisher, Mae Mandelko, Marshal Mandelko, Pheobe Meredith, and Nathan Pearson.

Results in the State 4-H BB Gun divisions were:

9-10 year olds – Marshal Mandelko, 11th

11-12 year olds – Daniel Bronson, 20th, Mae Mandelko, 23rd, Nathan Pearson, 32nd, and Pheobe Meredith, 34th

13-15 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 24th

The Dawes County BB Team placed tenth overall out of 30 teams. Kadence Fisher was the highest from the team, at 43rd out of 111 individuals. Additionally, each team member took a 50-question test that was factored into the scores.

Results in the State 4-H Sporter Air Rifle division were:

11-12 year olds – Daniel Bronson, 6th

13-14 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 9th

The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed fifteen overall out of 22 teams. Kadence Fisher was 22nd overall out of 62 individuals.

Complete results can be found on the Orion Results Center at http://www.orionresults.com/team/Home.aspx.

Nebraska Shooting Sports includes many options for 4-H members. Participants learn safe gun handling skills, and sound fundamentals of shooting under the guidance of caring and knowledgeable adult volunteers. Contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373 to see how you can get involved as a member or adult volunteer.