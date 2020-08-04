Dawes County authorities investigate death in Crawford

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dawes County Sheriff's Office and Dawes County Coroner are investigating the unattended death of a Crawford man.

According to a news release from Dawes County Coroner Vince Haug, a sheriff's deputy was flagged down by a neighbor of the deceased at approximately 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 to report that Martin Jansen, 60, of Crawford, had not been seen for several days.

The deputy entered Jansen's residence for a welfare check and found Jansen to be deceased. The deputy then contacted Haug to assist in the investigation.

"After a review of the evidence from the scene and witness interviews, an autopsy and toxicology screening was ordered to determine the cause of death," Haug said.

The investigation into Jansen's death is ongoing. However, Haug said there is no foul play suspected.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0