Dawes County conducts 4-H livestock judging

On May 21, Dawes County 4-H hosted a Livestock Judging Contest at the Dawes County Fairgrounds. Thirty youth ages 5-18 from Dawes County, Box Butte County, Scottsbluff County, and Wyoming participated in the contest. Youth judged market hogs, market goats, market beef, market sheep, breeding ewes, performance angus bulls, and breeding does.

Livestock judging helps youth to develop life skills in the areas of decision making, critical thinking, oral reasoning, self-confidence and problem solving. Youth evaluate livestock quality and then answer questions or orally defend their placings.

The contest was a part of the Great Plains Livestock Judging Circuit. The Great Plains Livestock Judging Circuit is a lineup of contests held throughout the state giving youth the opportunity to perfect their skills in preparation for the Nebraska 4-H Premier Animal Science Event (PASE). More information at: https://4h.unl.edu/great-plains-livestock-judging-circuit.

We want to give a special thank you to our sponsors, officials, and volunteers. Thank you to our sponsors Farmer’s State Bank and Farm Credit Services of America. Thank you to Subway for providing lunch boxes for the youth and volunteers. The Stec Family, Skinner’s, Dyer Ranch, Sellman Ranch, Phillips Family, Boeselager Family, and Sellman Show Cattle provided animals for the contest.

Results are as follows:

Senior Overall

1 – Kaylie Phillips

2 – Kenli Boeselager

3 – Jessica Wilkinson

Intermediate Overall

1 – Blair Sanchez

2 – Cooper Sanchez

3 – Jack Phillips

Junior Overall

1 – Quinn Robertson

2 – Hudson Ebmeier

3 – Lizzy Lambert

Senior Reasons

1 – Kaylie Phillips

2 – Jessica Wilkinson

3 – Kenli Boeselager

Intermediate Reasons

1 – Blair Sanchez

2 – Cooper Sanchez

3 – Jack Phillips

Junior Reasons

1 – Hudson Ebmeier

2 – Skyler Edelman

3 – Lizzy Lambert

High Overall Judger: Kaylie Phillips

High Mystery Teams

1st Place Team: Kaylie Phillips, Leah Lambert, Kendall Sellman, and Blair Sanchez

2nd Place Team: Lizzy Lambert, Jessica Wilkinson, Cooper Sanchez, and Quinn Robertson

Clover Kids: Reid Sellman, Harper Ebmeier, and Tipton Sterkel

Additional Dawes County youth who participated include: Harper Boeselager, Trinity Boeselager, Amelia Betson, Miranda Betson, Teague Edelman, Tiyn Lembke-Sterkel, Gentry Stec, Tripton Stec, Noah Summers, Alexa Tollman, and Garett Tollman.

For more information about 4-H or Livestock Judging, please contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373. The office is located just north of the Post Office at 250 Main, Suite 8, in Chadron.

