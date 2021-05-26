Dawes County conducts 4-H livestock judging

On May 21, Dawes County 4-H hosted a Livestock Judging Contest at the Dawes County Fairgrounds. Thirty youth ages 5-18 from Dawes County, Box Butte County, Scottsbluff County, and Wyoming participated in the contest. Youth judged market hogs, market goats, market beef, market sheep, breeding ewes, performance angus bulls, and breeding does.

Livestock judging helps youth to develop life skills in the areas of decision making, critical thinking, oral reasoning, self-confidence and problem solving. Youth evaluate livestock quality and then answer questions or orally defend their placings.

The contest was a part of the Great Plains Livestock Judging Circuit. The Great Plains Livestock Judging Circuit is a lineup of contests held throughout the state giving youth the opportunity to perfect their skills in preparation for the Nebraska 4-H Premier Animal Science Event (PASE). More information at: https://4h.unl.edu/great-plains-livestock-judging-circuit.

We want to give a special thank you to our sponsors, officials, and volunteers. Thank you to our sponsors Farmer’s State Bank and Farm Credit Services of America. Thank you to Subway for providing lunch boxes for the youth and volunteers. The Stec Family, Skinner’s, Dyer Ranch, Sellman Ranch, Phillips Family, Boeselager Family, and Sellman Show Cattle provided animals for the contest.