Dawes County designated primary natural disaster area

Dawes County designated primary natural disaster area

The county is among the six designated by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. Producers in Dawes County, as well as Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Stanton and Thurston counties who suffered losses caused by recent drought may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.

This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.

Producers in the contiguous counties listed below are also eligible to apply for emergency loans: Box Butte, Burt, Butler, Dakota, Dixon, Douglas, Madison, Pierce, Platte, Saunders, Sheridan, Sioux, Washington and Wayne

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is May 11.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

