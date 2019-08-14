{{featured_button_text}}

*Results are listed in the following order: Exhibitor Name, Division, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing

Citizenship & Civic Education

Eliza Rockhill, i2i, Name Art, Red

Communications & Expressive Arts

Brylee Allred, Photography Unit III, Theme Print- N150, Blue; Photography Unit III, Advanced Composition Print, Purple; Photography Unit III, Portrait Exhibit Print, Purple; Photography Unit III, Challenging Exhibit Print, Purple; Photography Unit III, Portrait Exhibit Print, Purple; Presentations, Illustrated Presentation, Purple, Champ; Photography Unit III, Digitally Altered Print, Blue; Photography Unit III Challenging Exhibit, Print, Purple; Photography Unit III, Theme Print- N150, Purple; Photography Unit III, Advanced Lighting Exhibit Print, Purple; Photography Unit III, Advanced Lighting Exhibit Print, Purple

Mahayla Allred, Photography Unit II, Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple; Photography Unit II, Lighting Display or Exhibit Print, Blue; Presentations, Illustrated Presentation, Purple, Champ; Photography Unit II, Action Display or Print, Blue; Photography Unit II, Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit, Print, Blue; Photography Unit II, Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple; Photography Unit II, Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple; Photography Unit II, Digitally Altered Display or Print, Purple; Photography Unit II, Theme Print-Beautiful Nebraska, Purple

Meri Werner, Presentations, Illustrated Presentation, Red

Tripton Stec, Photography Unit I, Fun With Shadows Display, Blue; Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Purple

Jose Obando, Photography Unit II, Digitally Altered Display or Print, Purple; Photography Unit II, Theme Print-Beautiful Nebraska, Purple

Alexa Tollman, Photography Unit II, Theme Print-Beautiful Nebraska, Purple; Photography Unit II, Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Blue; Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Blue; Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Blue; Photography Unit I, Fun With Shadows Display, Blue

Jae Gooder, Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Blue

Josephine Werner, Presentations, Illustrated Presentation, Purple, Champ

Bailey Sellman, Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Blue

Garett Tollman, Photography Unit III, Portrait Exhibit Print, Blue; Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Blue; Photography Unit III, Advanced Composition Print, Purple

Tatianna Obando, Photography Unit II, Smart Phone, Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Purple; Heritage, Story or illustration about a historical event, Purple

Kourtney LeBere, Photography Unit II, Controlling the Image Showcase, Purple

Cade Smith, Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Blue

Eliza Rockhill, Heritage, 4-H Member Scrapbook ,Purple

Jennalee Pinnt, Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Blue; Photography Unit II, Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Blue

Chloe Soester, Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Blue

Sarah LeBere, Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Purple

Companion Animal

Morgan Schommer, Cat Long Hair Kitten (4-8 mos), Purple; Cat-Special Recognition Fashion – Costumes, Purple, Reserve; Cat, Short Hair Kitten (4-8 months), Purple; Cat, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Reserve; Cat-Special Recognition Best Personality, Purple

Roudy Schommer, Cat, Junior Showmanship, Blue, Champion; Cat-Special Recognition Most Unusually Marked, Purple; Cat-Special Recognition Fashion – Costumes, Purple; Cat Long Hair Kitten (4-8 mos), Purple

Karsen Stokely, Guinea Pig, Purple, Champion

Amelia Tylee, Cat, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participant

Hudson Ebmeier, Cat, Short Hair Cat (over 8 months), Blue; Cat-Special Recognition Fashion – Costumes, Purple; Cat, Junior Showmanship, Blue, Reserve; Cat-Special Recognition Best Personality, Purple

Hannah Walker, Cat, Senior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Cat, Long Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple, Champion; Cat, Short Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple; Cat-Special Recognition Most Unusually Marked, Purple; Cat-Special Recognition Fashion – Costumes, Purple, Champion

Mahayla Allred, Cat, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Cat, Long Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple; Cat-Special Recognition Best Groomed, Purple; Cat-Special Recognition, Best Personality, Purple

Julia Nicholson, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participant; Cat, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participant

Brylee Allred, Cat, Short Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple; Cat-Special Recognition , Most Expressive Eyes, Purple; Cat, Short Hair Kitten (4-8 months), Purple; Cat, Senior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve

Dog

John Fisher, Showmanship – Intermediate, Purple, Champion; Obedience, Novice, Blue, Champion; Conformation, Herdingg, Purple; Judging, Purple; Agility, Blue

Gunnar Lans, Agility, White; Conformation, Terriers, Purple; Showmanship – Intermediate, Purple

Aksel Lans, Showmanship – Junior, Purple, Reserve; Conformation, Terriers, Purple; Agility, White

Cody Brintnall, Judging, Purple; Conformation, Herding, Purple, Champion; Conformation, Working, Blue; Obedience, Beginning Novice Division B, Blue; Showmanship – Senior, Purple, Reserve

Karsen Stokely, Agility, Purple, Reserve; Showmanship – Junior, Purple, Champion; Obedience, Beginning Novice Division B, Purple, Champion

Kade Moore, Agility, Purple

Harper Boeselager, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participant

Trinity Boeselager, Agility, Purple, Champion; Showmanship – Intermediate, Purple, Reserve; Obedience, Novice, Blue, Reserve; Conformation, Miscellaneous, Blue; Judging, Purple

Mackenzie Scoggan, Agility, Blue; Conformation, Herding, Purple; Obedience, Beginning Novice Division B, Purple; Showmanship – Senior, Blue

Brylee Allred, Judging, Purple; Agility, Blue; Conformation, Toys, Purple; Showmanship – Senior, Purple, Champion

Mahayla Allred, Judging, Purple; Conformation, Hounds, Blue; Showmanship – Intermediate, Purple

Lauren Rasmussen, Obedience, Beginning Novice Division B, Blue; Showmanship – Intermediate, Blue; Agility, Red

Meradith Rhembrandt, Conformation, Sporting, Purple; Showmanship – Intermediate, Blue; Obedience, Beginning Novice Division B, Purple, Reserve

Consumer & Family Science

Teague Edelman, Leather, Stamped, Red

Cody Penaluna, Leather Stamped, Blue; Leather, Tooled and Stamped, Purple

Mahayla Allred, Portfolio Pathways, Original Watercolor Painting, Purple, Reserve; Sketchbook Crossroads, Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing framed and ready to hang, Purple

Morgan Schommer, Quilt Quest, Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Small, Blue; Quilt Quest, Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Small, Blue; Shopping in Style, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13, Purple; Quilt Quest, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Purple

Claire Ferguson, Shopping in Style, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Purple; Fashion Show, Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written, Blue

Kadence Fisher, Steam Clothing 1 - Simple Top, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory - Outdoor Living, Red; Design Decisions,Accessory - 3D, Blue; Design Decisions, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Purple; Leather, Stamped, Red; Fashion Show, Modeled constructed Steam 1 garment, Blue; Steam Clothing 1 - Sewing Kit, Purple; Steam Clothing 1 - Simple Bottom, Purple; Quilt Quest, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Blue

Kourtney LeBere, Sketchbook Crossroads, Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing framed and ready to hang, Blue

Alexandra Rasmussen Design My Place, Simple fabric accessory, like a pillow, laundry bag, pillow, Blue

Alexa Tollman, Quilt Quest, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Blue; Design Decisions, Accessory - 3D, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory - Outdoor Living, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory-Orig made from ceramic or tile, Purple; Steam: Beyond the Needle, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Blue

Garett Tollman, Design Decisions, Accessory - Outdoor Living, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory-Orig made from ceramic or tile, Purple; Steam: Beyond the Needle, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Fashion Show, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment , Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory - 3D, Purple; Quilt Quest, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Purple, Champ; Design Decisions, Accessory - Outdoor Living, Purple

Anabelle Vander May, Fashion Show, Modeled constructed Steam 2 garment, Blue; Steam Clothing 2 – Simple, Romper or Jumpsuit, Blue

Jace Lien, Design Decisions, Accessory-Orig made from metal, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory-Orig made from wood, Purple

Matthew Lien, Design Decisions Accessory-Orig made from metal, Purple, Reserve

Gentry Stec, Fashion Show, Modeled Clover Kids & Sewing for Fun Favorite Outfit, Green

Brylee Allred, Portfolio Pathways, An art exhibit using one of the techniques in the above, Blue; Portfolio Pathways, Original Acrylic Painting, Purple, Champion

Alex Fisher, Quilt Quest, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Blue

Barrett Tylee, Crochet, Level 2 Crocheted Home Environment Item, Blue

Sara Carrick, Fashion Show, Modeled constructed Steam 1 garment, Blue; Steam Clothing 1 - Simple Bottom, Blue

Hudson Ebmeier, Design Decisions, Accessory-Orig made from wood, Purple

Raimee Gooder, Steam Clothing 1 - Simple Pillow, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Blue

Kade Keim, Design Decisions, Furniture, Wood Clear finish showing wood grain, Blue

Meradith Rhembrandt, Fashion Show, Modeled constructed Steam 1 garment, Purple, Champion; Steam Clothing 1 - Simple Bottom, Blue; Shopping in Style, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Blue; Fashion Show, Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written, Blue

Kody Keim, Design Decisions, Accessory - Outdoor Living, Blue

Zaylee King, Quilt Quest, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Red

Tripton Stec, Quilt Quest, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Blue; Design Decisions, Accessory - Outdoor Living, Blue; Leather, Stamped, Purple, Champion

Tatianna Obando, Portfolio Pathways, Original Acrylic Painting, Purple

Phoebe Center, Crochet Level 2, Crocheted Home Environment Item, Purple

Hailey Lien, Design Decisions, Accessory-Orig made from metal, Blue

Carson Gibbons , Design Decisions, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory, Original made from Glass, Blue; Design Decisions, Furniture-Recycled/Remade, Blue

Alyssa Snyder, Fashion Show, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment, Purple, Champion; Fashion Show, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment, Blue; Fashion Show, Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written, Purple, Reserve; Shopping in Style, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 14 - 18), Blue; Steam: Beyond the Needle, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Steam: Beyond the Needle, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Blue

Miranda Betson , Fashion Show, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment, Purple, Champion; Quilt Quest, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory - Outdoor Living, Blue; Fashion Show, Modeled constructed Steam 2 garment, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory - 3D, Blue; Steam: Beyond the Needle, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Red; Steam Clothing 2 – Simple, Lined or Unlined Jacket, Blue; Steam: Beyond the Needle, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Blue

Julia Nicholson, Fashion Show, Modeled Clover Kids & Sewing for Fun Favorite Outfit, Green

Meri Werner, Portfolio Pathways, Original Watercolor Painting, Blue; Sketchbook Crossroads, Original sculpted or thrown home accessory made with clay, Blue; Portfolio Pathways, Original Acrylic Painting, Blue; Leather Stamped, Blue; Design Decisions, Accessory-Textile-2D, Blue

Josephine Werner, Portfolio Pathways, Original Acrylic Painting, Blue; General Clothing, Clothing Portfolio, Purple; Steam Clothing 2 – Simple, Top, Blue; Steam Clothing 2 – Simple, Skirt, Blue; Design Decisions, Accessory-Textile-2D, Blue; Leather, Stamped, Purple; Quilt Quest, Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Large, Blue; General Clothing, Textile Science Scrapbook, Blue; Sketchbook Crossroads, Nebraska Life Exhibit, Blue; Portfolio Pathways, Original Watercolor Painting, Red; Design Decisions, Furniture-Recycled/Remade, Purple; Steam Clothing 2 – Simple, Textile Clothing Accessory, Purple

Macy Brooks, Fashion Show, Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written, Blue

Jae Gooder, Fashion Show, Modeled constructed Steam 1 garment, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Blue; Shopping in Style, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Red; Fashion Show, Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written, Blue; Steam Clothing 1 - Simple Top, Purple; Steam Clothing 1 - Simple Bottom, Purple

Dawsyn Higgins, Steam Clothing 1 – Other, Purple; Steam: Beyond the Needle, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Fashion Show, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment, Blue; Fashion Show, Modeled constructed Steam 1 garment, Purple, Reserve

Roman Luevano , Design Decisions, Furniture-Recycled/Remade, Purple, Champion

Macy Brooks, Shopping in Style, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Blue; Fashion Show, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment, Purple, Reserve; Steam: Beyond the Needle, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Steam Clothing 2 – Simple, Textile Clothing Accessory, Purple

Amelia Betson, Fashion Show, Modeled Clover Kids & Sewing for Fun Favorite Outfit, Green

Eliza Rockhill, Quilt Quest, Level II Quilted Exhibit – Medium, Red

Caseton Brunsch, Design Decisions, Furniture, Fabric Covered, Blue

Sofia Center, Steam: Beyond the Needle, Advanced Fashion Accessory, Purple

Cameron Sandoz, Design Decisions, Accessory - Outdoor Living, Blue; Quilt Quest, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Red

Environmental & Earth Sciences

Eliza Rockhill, Wildlife Habitiat, Houses, Red

Tripton Stec, Conservation & Wildlife, Wildlife Connections, Blue; Conservation & Wildlife Fish Display, Blue; Harvesting Equipment, Inventing Wildlife/Fish Harvesting Equipment, Aid or, Red; Taxidermy, Tanned Hides or Taxidermy, Red

Alexandra Rasmussen, Conservation & Wildlife, Wildlife Diorama, Blue

Garett Tollman, Wildlife Habitiat, Houses, Blue

Carson Gibbons, Wildlife Habitiat, Houses, Blue; Taxidermy, Tanned Hides or Taxidermy, Purple, Champion

Kade Rasmussen, Conservation & Wildlife, Wildlife Diorama, Blue

Claire Ferguson, Wildlife Habitiat, Feeders/Waters, Blue

Healthy Lifestyle Education

Garrett Ferguson, Pie (County Only), Purple

Morgan Schommer, Safety, First Aid Kit, Purple

Miranda Betson , Creatively Decorated Cakes, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 - 11), Purple; Cooking 201, Coffee Cake, Blue; Cooking 301, Dinner Rolls, Purple

Kourtney LeBere, Cooking 301, Specialty Bread, Blue

Tripton Stec, Cooking 301, Specialty Rolls, Purple; Cooking 201, Loaf Quick Bread, Blue; Cooking 201, Creative Mixes, Purple; Cooking 101, Cookies, Blue

Carson Gibbons, Creatively Decorated Cakes, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 - 11), Purple, Champion; Cooking 201, Biscuits or Scones, Purple; Cooking 401, Candy, Purple

Kadence Fisher, Pie (County Only), Blue; Cooking 201, Biscuits or Scones, Blue

Barrett Tylee, Cooking 101, Cookies, Blue

Zaylee King, Creatively Decorated Cakes, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 - 11), Blue

Roudy Schommer, Safety, First Aid Kit, Purple; Pie (County Only), Blue

Caroline Butler, Cooking 401, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple

Sarah LeBere, Cooking 101, Brownies, Blue

Ryan Vahrenkamp, Cooking 401, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Blue; Pie (County Only), Purple

Alexa Tollman, Creatively Decorated Cakes, Senior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 12 - 18), Purple, Reserve; Cooking 201, Coffee Cake, Blue; Cooking 201, Loaf Quick Bread, Blue

Claire Ferguson, (County Only), Purple; Cooking 401, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Blue

Jae Gooder, Pie (County Only), Purple; Cooking 101, Cereal Bar Cookie, Blue

Caseton Brunsch, Cooking 401, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple

Garett Tollman, Cooking 201, Loaf Quick Bread, Purple; Cooking 401, Candy, Purple; Cooking 201, Biscuits or Scones, Blue; Creatively Decorated Cakes, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 - 11), Purple; Cooking 201, Coffee Cake, Purple

Phoebe Center, Cooking 101, Cookies, Purple

Bailey Sellman, Cooking 201, Creative Mixes, Purple

Connor Butler, Cooking 401, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Blue

Josephine Werner, Creatively Decorated Cakes, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 - 11), Purple

Sara Carrick, Cooking 101, Cookies, Purple; Creatively Decorated Cakes, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 - 11), Blue; Cooking 101, Brownies, Purple

Anabelle Vander May, Cooking 401, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Red

Jennalee Pinnt, Creatively Decorated Cakes, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 - 11), Purple, Reserve

Meri Werner, General Foods, Physical Activity and Health Poster, Scrapbook or Photo, Purple; Creatively Decorated Cakes, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 - 11), Blue

Emma Norman, Creatively Decorated Cakes, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 – 11, Blue

Kadence Wild, Creatively Decorated Cakes, Senior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 12 - 18), Purple; Cooking 101, Cookies, Purple

Hailey Lien, Creatively Decorated Cakes, Senior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 12 - 18), Purple

Mahayla Allred, Cooking 401, Family Food Traditions, Purple, Champion; Creatively Decorated Cakes, Senior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 12 - 18), Purple

Clayton Butler, Cooking 401, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Blue

Gage Wild, Cooking 101, Cookies, Purple

Jentsyn Fuller, Cooking 401, Foam Cake, Purple; Cooking 301, Specialty Rolls, Purple

Layne Davidson, Cooking 401, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple

Raimee Gooder, Pie (County Only), Blue; Cooking 101, Cookies, Purple

Kody Keim, Safety, First Aid Kit, Purple

Eliza Rockhill, Food Preservation, Jellied Exhibit - 1 Jar, Blue

Vivian Golembiewski, Cooking 301, Shortened Cake, Blue

Meradith Rhembrandt, Creatively Decorated Cakes, Senior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 12 - 18), Purple

Brylee Allred, Cooking 401, Family Food Traditions, Purple

Plants

Josephine Werner, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue

Jae Gooder, Horticulture, Green Summer Squash, Blue; Horticulture, Pickling Cucumbers, Red; Horticulture, Salad Tomatoes, Red; Horticulture Snap Beans, Blue; Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue

Kody Keim, Horticulture, 4-H Herb Garden Display, Blue; Horticulture, Jalapeno Peppers, Red

Kade Keim, Horticulture, Slicing Cucumbers, Red; Horticulture, 4-H Herb Garden Display, Blue; Horticulture, Jalapeno Peppers, Blue

Tatianna Obando, Floriculture, Terrarium, Blue

Alexa Tollman, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue

Miranda Betson, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue

Roman Luevano, Horticulture, Red Potatoes, Red

Mahayla Allred, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Red

Meri Werner, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue

Layne Davidson, Special Garden Project, Special Garden Project Educational Exhibit, Red; Floriculture, Sunflower, Blue; Horticulture, Yellow Onions, Red; Horticulture, Salad Tomatoes, Red; Horticulture; Slicing Cucumbers, Blue; Horticulture, Yellow Summer Squash, Red; Horticulture, Green Summer Squash, Red

Sara Carrick, Horticulture, Salad Tomatoes, Red; Horticulture, Yellow Summer Squash, Red; Horticulture, Snap Beans, Red; Horticulture, Radish, Red

Bailey Sellman, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue

Raimee Gooder, Horticulture, Yellow Summer Squash, Blue; Horticulture, Snap Beans, Blue; Horticulture, Salad Tomatoes, Red; Horticulture, Bell Peppers, Red; Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue

Anabelle Vander May, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue

Cole Madsen, Horticulture, Green Summer Squash, Red; Horticulture, Yellow Onions, Blue; Horticulture, Dill, Blue

Zaylee King, Floriculture Fairy Garden, Red

Sofia Center, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue

Cameron Sandoz, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Red

Kadence Fisher, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue

Science & Technology

Kody Keim, Electricity, Electrical Display/Item, Purple, Champion; Welding, Welding Article, Blue

Jose Obando, Robotics, Kit Labeled Robot, Blue

Kade Keim, Electricity, Electrical Display/Item, Purple, Reserve

Vivian Golembiewski, Veterinary Science, 4-H Veterinary Science Small Animal/Pet Poster, Blue

Roudy Schommer, Aerospace, Rocket - Skill level 3, Blue

Chloe Soester, Wood Science, Recycled Woodworking Display (Finishing Up), Purple

Hailey Lien, Veterinary Science, 4-H Veterinary Science Large Animal Poster, Notebook or, Blue

Carson Gibbons, Wood Science, Woodworking Article (Nailing it Together), Purple, Champion

Dalton Norman, Wood Science, Woodworking Article (Nailing it Together), Red

Matthew Lien, Veterinary Science, 4-H Veterinary Science Large Animal Poster, Notebook or, Purple, Reserve

Livestock

Horse

Kenli Boeselager, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple, Reserve; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, Red; All Around Hand Intermediate; All Around Intermediate

Morgan Schommer, Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Red; Intermediate Pole Bending, Purple

Cade Smith, Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Dummy Roping, Red; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Blue; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple

Trinity Boeselager, All Around Intermediate; All Around Hand Intermediate; Intermediate Barrel Race, White; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple

Claire Ferguson, Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Red; Intermediate Barrel Race, Red; Intermediate Pole Bending, Purple, Reserve; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion

Alexandra Rasmussen, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Junior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Junior Barrel Race, Red; Junior Pole Bending, Purple; All Around Junior; Junior Horsemanship, Purple, Reserve

Roudy Schommer, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Junior Barrel Race, Red

Matthew Lien, Junior Dummy Roping, Purple, Champion

Mackenzie Scoggan, Senior Pole Bending, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Blue; Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Senior Horsemanship, Blue; Senior Barrel Race, Purple

Miranda Betson , Junior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple, Champion; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Junior Trail Horse Class, Red

Brooklynn Hoffman, Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple, Reserve; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Purple, Reserve; Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Ranch Horse Reining, Purple, Champion; All Around Hand Intermediate, Champion; All Around Intermediate, Champion; Intermediate Working Ranch Horse, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Pole Bending, Purple, Champion

Jace Lien, Intermediate Dummy Roping, Purple, Champion

Mahayla Allred, Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple, Reserve; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Purple; All Around Intermediate; All Around Hand Intermediate; Intermediate Working Ranch Horse, Red; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue

Chase Brunsch, Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Purple, Champion; All Around Intermediate; Intermediate Ranch Horse Reining, Purple, Reserve; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple, Reserve; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Working Ranch Horse, White

Caroline Butler, Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Red

Hudson Ebmeier, Junior Dummy Roping, Blue; All Around Hand Junior; Junior Pole Bending, White; All Around Junior, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Junior Barrel Race, Blue; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Trail Horse Class, Red; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue

Sage Dyer, All Around Hand Junior, Champion; All Around Junior, Champion; Junior Pole Bending, Purple, Reserve; Junior Barrel Race, Purple, Champion; Junior Trail Horse Class, Purple, Champion; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple, Reserve; Junior Horsemanship, Purple, Champion; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve

Caseton Brunsch, Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple, Reserve; Junior Barrel Race, White; Junior Trail Horse Class, Red; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Horsemanship, Blue

Titan Brunsch, Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Dummy Roping, Blue; Junior Pole Bending, White; Junior Barrel Race, Red; Junior Horsemanship, Blue; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Junior Trail Horse Class, Purple, Reserve

Derek Bissonette, Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, White; Junior Showmanship, Purple

Connor Butler, Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue

Katie Lewin, All Around Senior; All Around Hand Senior; Senior Pole Bending, Blue; Senior Barrel Race, Red; Senior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Senior Dawes County Special, Purple; Green Broke (3 yr olds), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple, Champion

Alexys Fernandez, Senior Barrel Race, Purple, Champion; Senior Trail Horse Class, Red; Senior Dawes County Special, Purple, Champion; Senior Horsemanship, Purple, Reserve; Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; All Around Hand Senior; Senior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve; Senior Pole Bending, Purple, Champion; All Around Senior, Champion

Garrett Ferguson, Breakaway Roping, Blue, Champion; All Around Hand Senior; Senior Working Ranch Horse, Purple, Champion; Senior Pole Bending, Purple, Reserve; Senior Barrel Race, Purple, Reserve; Senior Trail Horse Class, Red; Senior Horsemanship, Blue; Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue

Brylee Allred, All Around Hand Senior, All Around Senior, Senior Working Ranch Horse, Blue; Senior Trail Horse Class, Purple, Champion; Senior Dawes County Special, Purple; Senior Horsemanship, Purple, Champion; Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple, Reserve; Senior Showmanship, Purple

Kelsey Tighe, All Around Hand Senior, Champion, All Around Senior, Senior Working Ranch Horse, Purple, Reserve; Senior Pole Bending, Blue; Senior Barrel Race, Blue; Senior Ranch Horse Reining, Purple, Champion; Senior Horsemanship, Purple; Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple, Champion; 2 yr old Gelding, Purple, Champion; 1 Year Old Geldings, Blue; 1 yr old Fillies, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Senior Trail Horse Class Purple, Reserve

Jayce Hoffman, Junior Pole Bending, Purple, Champion; All Around Hand Junior; Junior Dummy Roping, Purple, Reserve; Junior Barrel Race, Purple, Reserve; All Around Junior; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Junior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Junior Ranch Horse Reining, Purple, Champion; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple, Champion

Sorina Froman, Junior Showmanship, Blue

Kobe Bissonette, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Rabbits

Jennalee Pinnt, Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple, Champion; Junior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve

Karsen Stokely, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Blue

Alexandra Rasmussen, Pet Rabbit, Junior Buck, Purple; Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple

Harper Boeselager, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Meri Werner, Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Purple

Josephine Werner, Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Purple, Champion; Junior Showmanship, Blue

Garett Tollman, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple, Reserve; Commercial Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Purple, Reserve; Commercial Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple

Alexa Tollman, Commercial Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Purple, Champion; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple; Commercial Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple

Lauren Rasmussen, Pet Rabbit Intermediate Doe, Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Miranda Betson, Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple, Champion; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Purple; Pet Rabbit Junior Doe, Purple

Vivian Golembiewski, Junior Showmanship, Purple, Champion

Julia Nicholson, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Gentry Stec, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Mahayla Allred, Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple; Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Purple, Reserve; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple

Brylee Allred, Senior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple, Reserve

Grace Pyle, Pet Rabbit Intermediate Doe, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Reserve

Tripton Stec, Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple; Pet Rabbit Junior Buck, Blue

Amelia Betson, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Vivian Rasmussen, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Poultry

Harper Boeselager, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Tyler Jensen, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Game Bantam, Blue; Clean Legged Bantam, Purple

Rhett Lesmeister, Poultry, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Parker Reitz, Junior Showmanship, Red

Hannah Walker, Senior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Light Ducks, Purple; Medium Ducks, Purple, Reserve

Alexa Tollman, American, Red; American, Red; Best Dressed Poultry, Purple, Champion

Aksel Lans, G07003, Red; English, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Red

Amelia Tylee, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Barrett Tylee, English, Blue; American, Purple; American, Purple; Junior Showmanship, Blue

Garett Tollman, Junior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; American, Red; American, Red, Best Dressed Poultry, Purple, Reserve

Anabelle Vander May, Junior Showmanship, Blue; One Dozen Brown Eggs, Blue

Julia Nicholson, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Mahayla Allred, Continental, Blue; Continental, Blue; Medium Ducks, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Clean Legged Bantam, Purple, Champion; Mediterranian, Purple

Derek Bissonette, Junior Showmanship, Blue

Caroline Butler, AOB, Blue; Pair male & female Not State Fair, Blue; Poultry, G07003, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Reserve

Brylee Allred, Senior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve; AOB, Purple, Champion; Feather Legged Bantam, Blue; AOB, Purple, Reserve; AOB, Purple; Game Bantam, Purple, Reserve

Connor Butler, Junior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve

Cody Brintnall, G07003, Purple; Game Bantam, Purple, Champion; Turkey, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Broilers Not State Fair, Purple; male & female Not State Fair, Purple

Roman Luevano , Goose, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Amelia Betson, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Exotic Animals

Hannah Walker, Other, Purple, Champion

Sorina Froman, Exotic, Miniature Horse/Mule, Purple

Dairy Cattle

Dalton Norman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Calves (12/1/18 -2/28/19), Purple; Intermediate Calves (12/1/18 -2/28/19), Purple, Champion

Layne Davidson, Senior Calves (9/1/18 - 11/30/18), Purple; Summer Yearlings (6/1/18 - 8/31/18), Purple

Matthew Lien, Junior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Spring Yearlings (3/1/18 to 5/31/18), Purple; Junior 2 yr olds (3/1/17 - 8/31/17), Purple, Reserve

Meat & Dairy Goat

Alexys Fernandez, Meat Breeding (8-12 Months), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple 

Emma Cogdill, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue

Katie Lewin, Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under); Senior Showmanship, Purple, Champion

Tripton Stec, Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple

Sadie Chesley, Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue

Harper Boeselager, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Gunnar Lans, Meat Breeding (aged does 24 months & up), Purple; 4 Years and Over - Milking Doe, Purple; Dairy Goat (Under 2 years-milking doe) Does only, Blue; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Red; Meat Breeding (yearling does 13-24 months), Blue; Dairy Goat (5-8 Months) Does only, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Derek Bissonette, Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple

Brylee Allred, Senior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve; Dairy Goat (Under 2 years-milking doe) Does only, Purple, Reserve, Dairy Goat (5-8 Months) Does only, Purple

Kenli Boeselager, Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue ; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Ava Pyle, Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue ; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Amelia Betson, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Dalton Norman, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Purple, Champion; Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple

Miranda Betson, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue

Kaylie Phillips, Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple, Reserve; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion

Hannah Walker, Best Dressed Goat, Purple, Reserve; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Red; Senior Showmanship, Blue; Meat Breeding (Kids under 5 months), Purple; Meat Breeding (aged does 24 months & up), Purple; Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Red; Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple

Trinity Boeselager, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Red

Mahayla Allred, Best Dressed Goat, Purple, Champion; Dairy Goat (Under 2 years-milking doe) Does only, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat (5-8 Months) Does only, Purple

Kobe Bissonette, Dairy Goat (2 and 3 years-milking doe) Does only, Purple; Meat & Dairy Goat, Meat Breeding (yearling does 13-24 months), Red; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Blue

Dawson Reitz, Dairy Goat (2 and 3 years-milking doe) Does only, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Blue; 4 Years and Over - Milking Doe, Purple

Emma Norman, Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Red; Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Grace Pyle, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple

Parker Reitz, Market Wether Dairy (50 lbs & over); Junior Showmanship, Blue; Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Purple, Reserve

Emily Pyle, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Bryce Hoffman, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Lizzy Lambert, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Jaycee Lambert, Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Reserve

Joe Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Meat Breeding (yearling does 13-24 months), Purple, Reserve; Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Meat Breeding (yearling does 13-24 months), Purple, Champion; Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple, Champion

Roman Luevano , Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Aksel Lans, Junior Showmanship , Blue; Dairy Goat (1 Year to 2 Years non-milking doe) Does only, Purple; Meat Breeding (yearling does 13-24 months), Red; Dairy Goat (1 Year to 2 Years non-milking doe) Does only, Purple; Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue

Rhett Lesmeister, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Taylen Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple

Averielle Sager, Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Leea Lambert, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Julia Nicholson, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Jodean Chesley, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Zane Cullers, Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple 

Jordan Bissonette, Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue; Meat Breeding (yearling does 13-24 months), Blue 

Treye Gibbons, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Rylan Barry, Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue

Gentry Stec, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Sheep

Tamika Eastman, Purebred Meat Ram Lamb (9/1/18 & after), Purple, Champion, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Reserve; Purebred Wool Yearling Ram (9/1/17 - 8/31/18), Purple, Purebred Meat Ewe Lamb (9/1/18 & after), Purple, Reserve; Purebred Wool Yearling Ewe (9/1/17 - 8/31/18), Purple, Champion; Black Faced-no white marks, Red; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple

Anabelle Vander May, Junior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple

Lizzy Lambert, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Sierra Eastman, Black Faced-no white marks, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Jack Phillips, Black Faced-no white marks, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Alexa Tollman, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple

Garett Tollman, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Black Faced-no white marks, Blue; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple

Hailey Lien, Senior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Feeder Lambs (Ewes or Wethers; 2), Blue; Aged Ewe (2 Yrs or older), Purple; Purebred Meat Yearling Ram (9/1/17 - 8/31/18), Purple, Reserve; Commercial/Crossbred Yearling Ewe (9/1/17 - 8/31/18), Purple; Feeder Lambs (Ewes or Wethers; 2), Purple, Champion; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Bottle Lamb (Ewes or Wethers), Purple, Reserve; Black Faced-no white marks, Blue

Kaylie Phillips, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple, Champion

Leea Lambert, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Jaycee Lambert, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple

Matthew Lien, Black Faced-no white marks, Red; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple, Reserve; Junior Showmanship, Blue; Bottle Lamb (Ewes or Wethers), Purple, Champion

Clayton Butler, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Joe Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple, Reserve; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple

Taylen Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple

Julia Nicholson, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Jori Stewart, Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple

Roman Luevano, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; White Faced-no black marks, Blue; White Faced-no black marks, Blue

Miranda Betson, Purebred Wool Ewe Lamb (9/1/18 & after), Purple, Junior Showmanship, Purple

Swine

Jayce Hoffman, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red ; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Gage Wild, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Morgan Schommer, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Cole Madsen, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Kenli Boeselager, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Hunter Huffman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Teague Edelman, Junior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple, Reserve; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Kadence Wild, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple, Reserve; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue

Sadie Chesley, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue

Lizzy Lambert, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Trinity Boeselager, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Alexandra Rasmussen, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue

Skyler Edelman, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Zane Cullers, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Hunter Huffman, Junior Showmanship, Blue

Roudy Schommer, Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Junior Showmanship, Blue

Katie Lewin, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue

Jacey Garrett, Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Carson Gibbons, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Jodean Chesley, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Beau Behrends, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Rylan Barry, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue

Kade Rasmussen, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Brody Huffman, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Junior Showmanship, Blue

Kourtney LeBere, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue

Dawson Reitz, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Senior Showmanship, Blue

Clark Riesen, Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple, Champion; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve

Sarah LeBere, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Chloe Soester, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Jake Sellman, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple, Champion ; Senior Showmanship, Purple, Champion

Bailey Sellman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple, Reserve; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion

Averielle Sager, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Shaela Ridder, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Junior Showmanship, Blue

Joe Lambert, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple, Champion

Hailey Watson-Huffman, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Kody Keim, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Junior Showmanship, Blue

Kade Keim, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Brylee Huffman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple

Ava Pyle, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Braden Underwood, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Kendall Sellman, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Kobe Bissonette, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Jack Phillips, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship Purple, Reserve

Kade Rasmussen, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue

Grace Pyle, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Leea Lambert, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Caseton Brunsch, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Junior Showmanship, Blue

Jasmine Dyer, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple

Brooklynn Hoffman, Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Derek Bissonette, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue

Vivian Rasmussen, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Kylee Garrett, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Sage Dyer, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve 

Emily Pyle, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Brynn Brooks, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Beef

Lauren Rasmussen, Bucket Calf, Purple, Champion

Alexys Fernandez, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (AOB), Purple

Clark Riesen, Cow/Calf Pair, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (AOB), Purple; Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer/Steer (AOB), Purple, Champion; Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer (AOB), Purple, Champion; Market Heifers (AOB), Purple, Champion

Sage Dyer, Junior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Market Steers (British), Purple

Tripton Stec, Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer (British), Purple, Reserve; Bucket Calf, Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer (British), Purple, Reserve

Gabriel Tidyman, Market Steers (AOB), Purple

Jasmine Dyer, Market Steers (British), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve

Cade Smith, Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer (British), Blue

Kendall Smith, Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer (British), Purple

Jake Sellman, Yearling Bulls - Calved 2018 (British), Purple, Champion; Senior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Market Steers (AOB) Purple, Champion; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion

Bailey Sellman, Market Steers (AOB), Purple, Reserve; Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Jan-Jun 19 (British), Purple, Champion

Brylee Allred, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Bucket Calf, Blue

Joe Lambert, Market Steers (AOB), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple

Jaycee Lambert, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Market Steers (British), Purple, Reserve

Brylee Huffman, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Heifers (AOB), Purple, Reserve

Kenli Boeselager, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Heifers (British), Blue; Market Heifers (British), Purple

Dylan Davidson, Market Steers (British), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Blue

Jack Phillips, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Steers (British), Purple 

Amelia Betson, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no, Participation

Oakley Terrell, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no, Participation

Teague Edelman, Market Steers (British), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve; Market Steers (British) , Purple ; Market Steers (AOB), Purple

Hannah Walker, Bucket Calf, Blue; Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer (British), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Blue

Layne Davidson, Market Steers (British), Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Matthew Lien, Bucket Calf, Purple; Junior Showmanship, Blue

Gentry Stec, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no, Participation

Alexandra Rasmussen, Bucket Calf, Purple, Reserve

Julia Nicholson, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no, Participation

Kaylie Phillips, Market Steers (British), Blue, Champion; Market Steers (AOB), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Reserve

Grace Pyle, Bucket Calf, Purple; Intermediate Showmanship

Hudson Ebmeier, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Heifers (British), Purple, Champion; Market Heifers (British), Blue

Mahayla Allred, Bucket Calf, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Emma Norman, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer/Steer (AOB), Purple

Garett Tollman, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Steers (AOB), Blue

Kourtney LeBere, Senior Showmanship, Purple

Eric Vahrenkamp, Market Heifers (British), Blue; Market Steers (British), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Blue

Gunnar Lans, Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers May-Aug 18 (AOB), Purple, Champion

Teagan Tidyman, Market Steers (AOB), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue

Ryan Vahrenkamp, Market Steers (British), Purple; Market Heifers (British), Purple, Reserve; Senior Showmanship, Blue

Aksel Lans, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Sept-Oct 18 (British), Purple, Reserve

Gabriel Tidyman, Market Steers (AOB), Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Alexa Tollman, Market Steers (AOB), Blue; Market Steers (British), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

