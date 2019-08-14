*Results are listed in the following order: Exhibitor Name, Division, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing
Citizenship & Civic Education
Eliza Rockhill, i2i, Name Art, Red
Communications & Expressive Arts
Brylee Allred, Photography Unit III, Theme Print- N150, Blue; Photography Unit III, Advanced Composition Print, Purple; Photography Unit III, Portrait Exhibit Print, Purple; Photography Unit III, Challenging Exhibit Print, Purple; Photography Unit III, Portrait Exhibit Print, Purple; Presentations, Illustrated Presentation, Purple, Champ; Photography Unit III, Digitally Altered Print, Blue; Photography Unit III Challenging Exhibit, Print, Purple; Photography Unit III, Theme Print- N150, Purple; Photography Unit III, Advanced Lighting Exhibit Print, Purple; Photography Unit III, Advanced Lighting Exhibit Print, Purple
Mahayla Allred, Photography Unit II, Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple; Photography Unit II, Lighting Display or Exhibit Print, Blue; Presentations, Illustrated Presentation, Purple, Champ; Photography Unit II, Action Display or Print, Blue; Photography Unit II, Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit, Print, Blue; Photography Unit II, Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple; Photography Unit II, Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple; Photography Unit II, Digitally Altered Display or Print, Purple; Photography Unit II, Theme Print-Beautiful Nebraska, Purple
Meri Werner, Presentations, Illustrated Presentation, Red
Tripton Stec, Photography Unit I, Fun With Shadows Display, Blue; Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Purple
Jose Obando, Photography Unit II, Digitally Altered Display or Print, Purple; Photography Unit II, Theme Print-Beautiful Nebraska, Purple
Alexa Tollman, Photography Unit II, Theme Print-Beautiful Nebraska, Purple; Photography Unit II, Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Blue; Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Blue; Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Blue; Photography Unit I, Fun With Shadows Display, Blue
Jae Gooder, Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Blue
Josephine Werner, Presentations, Illustrated Presentation, Purple, Champ
Bailey Sellman, Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Blue
Garett Tollman, Photography Unit III, Portrait Exhibit Print, Blue; Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Blue; Photography Unit III, Advanced Composition Print, Purple
Tatianna Obando, Photography Unit II, Smart Phone, Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Purple; Heritage, Story or illustration about a historical event, Purple
Kourtney LeBere, Photography Unit II, Controlling the Image Showcase, Purple
Cade Smith, Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Blue
Eliza Rockhill, Heritage, 4-H Member Scrapbook ,Purple
Jennalee Pinnt, Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Blue; Photography Unit II, Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Blue
Chloe Soester, Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Blue
Sarah LeBere, Photography Unit I, Picture Display, Purple
Companion Animal
Morgan Schommer, Cat Long Hair Kitten (4-8 mos), Purple; Cat-Special Recognition Fashion – Costumes, Purple, Reserve; Cat, Short Hair Kitten (4-8 months), Purple; Cat, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Reserve; Cat-Special Recognition Best Personality, Purple
Roudy Schommer, Cat, Junior Showmanship, Blue, Champion; Cat-Special Recognition Most Unusually Marked, Purple; Cat-Special Recognition Fashion – Costumes, Purple; Cat Long Hair Kitten (4-8 mos), Purple
Karsen Stokely, Guinea Pig, Purple, Champion
Amelia Tylee, Cat, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participant
Hudson Ebmeier, Cat, Short Hair Cat (over 8 months), Blue; Cat-Special Recognition Fashion – Costumes, Purple; Cat, Junior Showmanship, Blue, Reserve; Cat-Special Recognition Best Personality, Purple
Hannah Walker, Cat, Senior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Cat, Long Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple, Champion; Cat, Short Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple; Cat-Special Recognition Most Unusually Marked, Purple; Cat-Special Recognition Fashion – Costumes, Purple, Champion
Mahayla Allred, Cat, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Cat, Long Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple; Cat-Special Recognition Best Groomed, Purple; Cat-Special Recognition, Best Personality, Purple
Julia Nicholson, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participant; Cat, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participant
Brylee Allred, Cat, Short Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple; Cat-Special Recognition , Most Expressive Eyes, Purple; Cat, Short Hair Kitten (4-8 months), Purple; Cat, Senior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve
Dog
John Fisher, Showmanship – Intermediate, Purple, Champion; Obedience, Novice, Blue, Champion; Conformation, Herdingg, Purple; Judging, Purple; Agility, Blue
Gunnar Lans, Agility, White; Conformation, Terriers, Purple; Showmanship – Intermediate, Purple
Aksel Lans, Showmanship – Junior, Purple, Reserve; Conformation, Terriers, Purple; Agility, White
Cody Brintnall, Judging, Purple; Conformation, Herding, Purple, Champion; Conformation, Working, Blue; Obedience, Beginning Novice Division B, Blue; Showmanship – Senior, Purple, Reserve
Karsen Stokely, Agility, Purple, Reserve; Showmanship – Junior, Purple, Champion; Obedience, Beginning Novice Division B, Purple, Champion
Kade Moore, Agility, Purple
Harper Boeselager, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participant
Trinity Boeselager, Agility, Purple, Champion; Showmanship – Intermediate, Purple, Reserve; Obedience, Novice, Blue, Reserve; Conformation, Miscellaneous, Blue; Judging, Purple
Mackenzie Scoggan, Agility, Blue; Conformation, Herding, Purple; Obedience, Beginning Novice Division B, Purple; Showmanship – Senior, Blue
Brylee Allred, Judging, Purple; Agility, Blue; Conformation, Toys, Purple; Showmanship – Senior, Purple, Champion
Mahayla Allred, Judging, Purple; Conformation, Hounds, Blue; Showmanship – Intermediate, Purple
Lauren Rasmussen, Obedience, Beginning Novice Division B, Blue; Showmanship – Intermediate, Blue; Agility, Red
Meradith Rhembrandt, Conformation, Sporting, Purple; Showmanship – Intermediate, Blue; Obedience, Beginning Novice Division B, Purple, Reserve
Consumer & Family Science
Teague Edelman, Leather, Stamped, Red
Cody Penaluna, Leather Stamped, Blue; Leather, Tooled and Stamped, Purple
Mahayla Allred, Portfolio Pathways, Original Watercolor Painting, Purple, Reserve; Sketchbook Crossroads, Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing framed and ready to hang, Purple
Morgan Schommer, Quilt Quest, Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Small, Blue; Quilt Quest, Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Small, Blue; Shopping in Style, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13, Purple; Quilt Quest, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Purple
Claire Ferguson, Shopping in Style, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Purple; Fashion Show, Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written, Blue
Kadence Fisher, Steam Clothing 1 - Simple Top, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory - Outdoor Living, Red; Design Decisions,Accessory - 3D, Blue; Design Decisions, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Purple; Leather, Stamped, Red; Fashion Show, Modeled constructed Steam 1 garment, Blue; Steam Clothing 1 - Sewing Kit, Purple; Steam Clothing 1 - Simple Bottom, Purple; Quilt Quest, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Blue
Kourtney LeBere, Sketchbook Crossroads, Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing framed and ready to hang, Blue
Alexandra Rasmussen Design My Place, Simple fabric accessory, like a pillow, laundry bag, pillow, Blue
Alexa Tollman, Quilt Quest, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Blue; Design Decisions, Accessory - 3D, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory - Outdoor Living, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory-Orig made from ceramic or tile, Purple; Steam: Beyond the Needle, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Blue
Garett Tollman, Design Decisions, Accessory - Outdoor Living, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory-Orig made from ceramic or tile, Purple; Steam: Beyond the Needle, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Fashion Show, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment , Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory - 3D, Purple; Quilt Quest, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Purple, Champ; Design Decisions, Accessory - Outdoor Living, Purple
Anabelle Vander May, Fashion Show, Modeled constructed Steam 2 garment, Blue; Steam Clothing 2 – Simple, Romper or Jumpsuit, Blue
Jace Lien, Design Decisions, Accessory-Orig made from metal, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory-Orig made from wood, Purple
Matthew Lien, Design Decisions Accessory-Orig made from metal, Purple, Reserve
Gentry Stec, Fashion Show, Modeled Clover Kids & Sewing for Fun Favorite Outfit, Green
Brylee Allred, Portfolio Pathways, An art exhibit using one of the techniques in the above, Blue; Portfolio Pathways, Original Acrylic Painting, Purple, Champion
Alex Fisher, Quilt Quest, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Blue
Barrett Tylee, Crochet, Level 2 Crocheted Home Environment Item, Blue
Sara Carrick, Fashion Show, Modeled constructed Steam 1 garment, Blue; Steam Clothing 1 - Simple Bottom, Blue
Hudson Ebmeier, Design Decisions, Accessory-Orig made from wood, Purple
Raimee Gooder, Steam Clothing 1 - Simple Pillow, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Blue
Kade Keim, Design Decisions, Furniture, Wood Clear finish showing wood grain, Blue
Meradith Rhembrandt, Fashion Show, Modeled constructed Steam 1 garment, Purple, Champion; Steam Clothing 1 - Simple Bottom, Blue; Shopping in Style, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Blue; Fashion Show, Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written, Blue
Kody Keim, Design Decisions, Accessory - Outdoor Living, Blue
Zaylee King, Quilt Quest, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Red
Tripton Stec, Quilt Quest, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Blue; Design Decisions, Accessory - Outdoor Living, Blue; Leather, Stamped, Purple, Champion
Tatianna Obando, Portfolio Pathways, Original Acrylic Painting, Purple
Phoebe Center, Crochet Level 2, Crocheted Home Environment Item, Purple
Hailey Lien, Design Decisions, Accessory-Orig made from metal, Blue
Carson Gibbons , Design Decisions, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory, Original made from Glass, Blue; Design Decisions, Furniture-Recycled/Remade, Blue
Alyssa Snyder, Fashion Show, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment, Purple, Champion; Fashion Show, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment, Blue; Fashion Show, Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written, Purple, Reserve; Shopping in Style, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 14 - 18), Blue; Steam: Beyond the Needle, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Steam: Beyond the Needle, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Blue
Miranda Betson , Fashion Show, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment, Purple, Champion; Quilt Quest, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory - Outdoor Living, Blue; Fashion Show, Modeled constructed Steam 2 garment, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory - 3D, Blue; Steam: Beyond the Needle, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Red; Steam Clothing 2 – Simple, Lined or Unlined Jacket, Blue; Steam: Beyond the Needle, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Blue
Julia Nicholson, Fashion Show, Modeled Clover Kids & Sewing for Fun Favorite Outfit, Green
Meri Werner, Portfolio Pathways, Original Watercolor Painting, Blue; Sketchbook Crossroads, Original sculpted or thrown home accessory made with clay, Blue; Portfolio Pathways, Original Acrylic Painting, Blue; Leather Stamped, Blue; Design Decisions, Accessory-Textile-2D, Blue
Josephine Werner, Portfolio Pathways, Original Acrylic Painting, Blue; General Clothing, Clothing Portfolio, Purple; Steam Clothing 2 – Simple, Top, Blue; Steam Clothing 2 – Simple, Skirt, Blue; Design Decisions, Accessory-Textile-2D, Blue; Leather, Stamped, Purple; Quilt Quest, Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Large, Blue; General Clothing, Textile Science Scrapbook, Blue; Sketchbook Crossroads, Nebraska Life Exhibit, Blue; Portfolio Pathways, Original Watercolor Painting, Red; Design Decisions, Furniture-Recycled/Remade, Purple; Steam Clothing 2 – Simple, Textile Clothing Accessory, Purple
Macy Brooks, Fashion Show, Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written, Blue
Jae Gooder, Fashion Show, Modeled constructed Steam 1 garment, Purple; Design Decisions, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Blue; Shopping in Style, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Red; Fashion Show, Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written, Blue; Steam Clothing 1 - Simple Top, Purple; Steam Clothing 1 - Simple Bottom, Purple
Dawsyn Higgins, Steam Clothing 1 – Other, Purple; Steam: Beyond the Needle, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Fashion Show, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment, Blue; Fashion Show, Modeled constructed Steam 1 garment, Purple, Reserve
Roman Luevano , Design Decisions, Furniture-Recycled/Remade, Purple, Champion
Macy Brooks, Shopping in Style, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Blue; Fashion Show, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment, Purple, Reserve; Steam: Beyond the Needle, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Steam Clothing 2 – Simple, Textile Clothing Accessory, Purple
Amelia Betson, Fashion Show, Modeled Clover Kids & Sewing for Fun Favorite Outfit, Green
Eliza Rockhill, Quilt Quest, Level II Quilted Exhibit – Medium, Red
Caseton Brunsch, Design Decisions, Furniture, Fabric Covered, Blue
Sofia Center, Steam: Beyond the Needle, Advanced Fashion Accessory, Purple
Cameron Sandoz, Design Decisions, Accessory - Outdoor Living, Blue; Quilt Quest, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Red
Environmental & Earth Sciences
Eliza Rockhill, Wildlife Habitiat, Houses, Red
Tripton Stec, Conservation & Wildlife, Wildlife Connections, Blue; Conservation & Wildlife Fish Display, Blue; Harvesting Equipment, Inventing Wildlife/Fish Harvesting Equipment, Aid or, Red; Taxidermy, Tanned Hides or Taxidermy, Red
Alexandra Rasmussen, Conservation & Wildlife, Wildlife Diorama, Blue
Garett Tollman, Wildlife Habitiat, Houses, Blue
Carson Gibbons, Wildlife Habitiat, Houses, Blue; Taxidermy, Tanned Hides or Taxidermy, Purple, Champion
Kade Rasmussen, Conservation & Wildlife, Wildlife Diorama, Blue
Claire Ferguson, Wildlife Habitiat, Feeders/Waters, Blue
Healthy Lifestyle Education
Garrett Ferguson, Pie (County Only), Purple
Morgan Schommer, Safety, First Aid Kit, Purple
Miranda Betson , Creatively Decorated Cakes, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 - 11), Purple; Cooking 201, Coffee Cake, Blue; Cooking 301, Dinner Rolls, Purple
Kourtney LeBere, Cooking 301, Specialty Bread, Blue
Tripton Stec, Cooking 301, Specialty Rolls, Purple; Cooking 201, Loaf Quick Bread, Blue; Cooking 201, Creative Mixes, Purple; Cooking 101, Cookies, Blue
Carson Gibbons, Creatively Decorated Cakes, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 - 11), Purple, Champion; Cooking 201, Biscuits or Scones, Purple; Cooking 401, Candy, Purple
Kadence Fisher, Pie (County Only), Blue; Cooking 201, Biscuits or Scones, Blue
Barrett Tylee, Cooking 101, Cookies, Blue
Zaylee King, Creatively Decorated Cakes, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 - 11), Blue
Roudy Schommer, Safety, First Aid Kit, Purple; Pie (County Only), Blue
Caroline Butler, Cooking 401, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple
Sarah LeBere, Cooking 101, Brownies, Blue
Ryan Vahrenkamp, Cooking 401, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Blue; Pie (County Only), Purple
Alexa Tollman, Creatively Decorated Cakes, Senior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 12 - 18), Purple, Reserve; Cooking 201, Coffee Cake, Blue; Cooking 201, Loaf Quick Bread, Blue
Claire Ferguson, (County Only), Purple; Cooking 401, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Blue
Jae Gooder, Pie (County Only), Purple; Cooking 101, Cereal Bar Cookie, Blue
Caseton Brunsch, Cooking 401, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple
Garett Tollman, Cooking 201, Loaf Quick Bread, Purple; Cooking 401, Candy, Purple; Cooking 201, Biscuits or Scones, Blue; Creatively Decorated Cakes, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 - 11), Purple; Cooking 201, Coffee Cake, Purple
Phoebe Center, Cooking 101, Cookies, Purple
Bailey Sellman, Cooking 201, Creative Mixes, Purple
Connor Butler, Cooking 401, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Blue
Josephine Werner, Creatively Decorated Cakes, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 - 11), Purple
Sara Carrick, Cooking 101, Cookies, Purple; Creatively Decorated Cakes, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 - 11), Blue; Cooking 101, Brownies, Purple
Anabelle Vander May, Cooking 401, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Red
Jennalee Pinnt, Creatively Decorated Cakes, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 - 11), Purple, Reserve
Meri Werner, General Foods, Physical Activity and Health Poster, Scrapbook or Photo, Purple; Creatively Decorated Cakes, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 - 11), Blue
Emma Norman, Creatively Decorated Cakes, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 – 11, Blue
Kadence Wild, Creatively Decorated Cakes, Senior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 12 - 18), Purple; Cooking 101, Cookies, Purple
Hailey Lien, Creatively Decorated Cakes, Senior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 12 - 18), Purple
Mahayla Allred, Cooking 401, Family Food Traditions, Purple, Champion; Creatively Decorated Cakes, Senior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 12 - 18), Purple
Clayton Butler, Cooking 401, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Blue
Gage Wild, Cooking 101, Cookies, Purple
Jentsyn Fuller, Cooking 401, Foam Cake, Purple; Cooking 301, Specialty Rolls, Purple
Layne Davidson, Cooking 401, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple
Raimee Gooder, Pie (County Only), Blue; Cooking 101, Cookies, Purple
Kody Keim, Safety, First Aid Kit, Purple
Eliza Rockhill, Food Preservation, Jellied Exhibit - 1 Jar, Blue
Vivian Golembiewski, Cooking 301, Shortened Cake, Blue
Meradith Rhembrandt, Creatively Decorated Cakes, Senior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 12 - 18), Purple
Brylee Allred, Cooking 401, Family Food Traditions, Purple
Plants
Josephine Werner, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue
Jae Gooder, Horticulture, Green Summer Squash, Blue; Horticulture, Pickling Cucumbers, Red; Horticulture, Salad Tomatoes, Red; Horticulture Snap Beans, Blue; Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue
Kody Keim, Horticulture, 4-H Herb Garden Display, Blue; Horticulture, Jalapeno Peppers, Red
Kade Keim, Horticulture, Slicing Cucumbers, Red; Horticulture, 4-H Herb Garden Display, Blue; Horticulture, Jalapeno Peppers, Blue
Tatianna Obando, Floriculture, Terrarium, Blue
Alexa Tollman, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue
Miranda Betson, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue
Roman Luevano, Horticulture, Red Potatoes, Red
Mahayla Allred, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Red
Meri Werner, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue
Layne Davidson, Special Garden Project, Special Garden Project Educational Exhibit, Red; Floriculture, Sunflower, Blue; Horticulture, Yellow Onions, Red; Horticulture, Salad Tomatoes, Red; Horticulture; Slicing Cucumbers, Blue; Horticulture, Yellow Summer Squash, Red; Horticulture, Green Summer Squash, Red
Sara Carrick, Horticulture, Salad Tomatoes, Red; Horticulture, Yellow Summer Squash, Red; Horticulture, Snap Beans, Red; Horticulture, Radish, Red
Bailey Sellman, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue
Raimee Gooder, Horticulture, Yellow Summer Squash, Blue; Horticulture, Snap Beans, Blue; Horticulture, Salad Tomatoes, Red; Horticulture, Bell Peppers, Red; Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue
Anabelle Vander May, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue
Cole Madsen, Horticulture, Green Summer Squash, Red; Horticulture, Yellow Onions, Blue; Horticulture, Dill, Blue
Zaylee King, Floriculture Fairy Garden, Red
Sofia Center, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue
Cameron Sandoz, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Red
Kadence Fisher, Floriculture, Fairy Garden, Blue
Science & Technology
Kody Keim, Electricity, Electrical Display/Item, Purple, Champion; Welding, Welding Article, Blue
Jose Obando, Robotics, Kit Labeled Robot, Blue
Kade Keim, Electricity, Electrical Display/Item, Purple, Reserve
Vivian Golembiewski, Veterinary Science, 4-H Veterinary Science Small Animal/Pet Poster, Blue
Roudy Schommer, Aerospace, Rocket - Skill level 3, Blue
Chloe Soester, Wood Science, Recycled Woodworking Display (Finishing Up), Purple
Hailey Lien, Veterinary Science, 4-H Veterinary Science Large Animal Poster, Notebook or, Blue
Carson Gibbons, Wood Science, Woodworking Article (Nailing it Together), Purple, Champion
Dalton Norman, Wood Science, Woodworking Article (Nailing it Together), Red
Matthew Lien, Veterinary Science, 4-H Veterinary Science Large Animal Poster, Notebook or, Purple, Reserve
Livestock
Horse
Kenli Boeselager, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple, Reserve; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, Red; All Around Hand Intermediate; All Around Intermediate
Morgan Schommer, Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Red; Intermediate Pole Bending, Purple
Cade Smith, Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Dummy Roping, Red; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Blue; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple
Trinity Boeselager, All Around Intermediate; All Around Hand Intermediate; Intermediate Barrel Race, White; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple
Claire Ferguson, Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Red; Intermediate Barrel Race, Red; Intermediate Pole Bending, Purple, Reserve; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion
Alexandra Rasmussen, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Junior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Junior Barrel Race, Red; Junior Pole Bending, Purple; All Around Junior; Junior Horsemanship, Purple, Reserve
Roudy Schommer, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Junior Barrel Race, Red
Matthew Lien, Junior Dummy Roping, Purple, Champion
Mackenzie Scoggan, Senior Pole Bending, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Blue; Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Senior Horsemanship, Blue; Senior Barrel Race, Purple
Miranda Betson , Junior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple, Champion; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Junior Trail Horse Class, Red
Brooklynn Hoffman, Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple, Reserve; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Purple, Reserve; Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Ranch Horse Reining, Purple, Champion; All Around Hand Intermediate, Champion; All Around Intermediate, Champion; Intermediate Working Ranch Horse, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Pole Bending, Purple, Champion
Jace Lien, Intermediate Dummy Roping, Purple, Champion
Mahayla Allred, Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple, Reserve; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Purple; All Around Intermediate; All Around Hand Intermediate; Intermediate Working Ranch Horse, Red; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue
Chase Brunsch, Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Purple, Champion; All Around Intermediate; Intermediate Ranch Horse Reining, Purple, Reserve; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple, Reserve; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Working Ranch Horse, White
Caroline Butler, Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Red
Hudson Ebmeier, Junior Dummy Roping, Blue; All Around Hand Junior; Junior Pole Bending, White; All Around Junior, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Junior Barrel Race, Blue; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Trail Horse Class, Red; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue
Sage Dyer, All Around Hand Junior, Champion; All Around Junior, Champion; Junior Pole Bending, Purple, Reserve; Junior Barrel Race, Purple, Champion; Junior Trail Horse Class, Purple, Champion; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple, Reserve; Junior Horsemanship, Purple, Champion; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve
Caseton Brunsch, Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple, Reserve; Junior Barrel Race, White; Junior Trail Horse Class, Red; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Horsemanship, Blue
Titan Brunsch, Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Dummy Roping, Blue; Junior Pole Bending, White; Junior Barrel Race, Red; Junior Horsemanship, Blue; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Junior Trail Horse Class, Purple, Reserve
Derek Bissonette, Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, White; Junior Showmanship, Purple
Connor Butler, Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue
Katie Lewin, All Around Senior; All Around Hand Senior; Senior Pole Bending, Blue; Senior Barrel Race, Red; Senior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Senior Dawes County Special, Purple; Green Broke (3 yr olds), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple, Champion
Alexys Fernandez, Senior Barrel Race, Purple, Champion; Senior Trail Horse Class, Red; Senior Dawes County Special, Purple, Champion; Senior Horsemanship, Purple, Reserve; Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; All Around Hand Senior; Senior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve; Senior Pole Bending, Purple, Champion; All Around Senior, Champion
Garrett Ferguson, Breakaway Roping, Blue, Champion; All Around Hand Senior; Senior Working Ranch Horse, Purple, Champion; Senior Pole Bending, Purple, Reserve; Senior Barrel Race, Purple, Reserve; Senior Trail Horse Class, Red; Senior Horsemanship, Blue; Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue
Brylee Allred, All Around Hand Senior, All Around Senior, Senior Working Ranch Horse, Blue; Senior Trail Horse Class, Purple, Champion; Senior Dawes County Special, Purple; Senior Horsemanship, Purple, Champion; Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple, Reserve; Senior Showmanship, Purple
Kelsey Tighe, All Around Hand Senior, Champion, All Around Senior, Senior Working Ranch Horse, Purple, Reserve; Senior Pole Bending, Blue; Senior Barrel Race, Blue; Senior Ranch Horse Reining, Purple, Champion; Senior Horsemanship, Purple; Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple, Champion; 2 yr old Gelding, Purple, Champion; 1 Year Old Geldings, Blue; 1 yr old Fillies, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Senior Trail Horse Class Purple, Reserve
Jayce Hoffman, Junior Pole Bending, Purple, Champion; All Around Hand Junior; Junior Dummy Roping, Purple, Reserve; Junior Barrel Race, Purple, Reserve; All Around Junior; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Junior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Junior Ranch Horse Reining, Purple, Champion; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple, Champion
Sorina Froman, Junior Showmanship, Blue
Kobe Bissonette, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Rabbits
Jennalee Pinnt, Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple, Champion; Junior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve
Karsen Stokely, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Blue
Alexandra Rasmussen, Pet Rabbit, Junior Buck, Purple; Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple
Harper Boeselager, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Meri Werner, Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Purple
Josephine Werner, Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Purple, Champion; Junior Showmanship, Blue
Garett Tollman, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple, Reserve; Commercial Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Purple, Reserve; Commercial Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple
Alexa Tollman, Commercial Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Purple, Champion; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple; Commercial Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple
Lauren Rasmussen, Pet Rabbit Intermediate Doe, Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Miranda Betson, Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple, Champion; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Purple; Pet Rabbit Junior Doe, Purple
Vivian Golembiewski, Junior Showmanship, Purple, Champion
Julia Nicholson, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Gentry Stec, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Mahayla Allred, Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple; Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Purple, Reserve; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple
Brylee Allred, Senior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple, Reserve
Grace Pyle, Pet Rabbit Intermediate Doe, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Reserve
Tripton Stec, Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple; Pet Rabbit Junior Buck, Blue
Amelia Betson, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Vivian Rasmussen, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Poultry
Harper Boeselager, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Tyler Jensen, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Game Bantam, Blue; Clean Legged Bantam, Purple
Rhett Lesmeister, Poultry, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Parker Reitz, Junior Showmanship, Red
Hannah Walker, Senior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Light Ducks, Purple; Medium Ducks, Purple, Reserve
Alexa Tollman, American, Red; American, Red; Best Dressed Poultry, Purple, Champion
Aksel Lans, G07003, Red; English, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Red
Amelia Tylee, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Barrett Tylee, English, Blue; American, Purple; American, Purple; Junior Showmanship, Blue
Garett Tollman, Junior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; American, Red; American, Red, Best Dressed Poultry, Purple, Reserve
Anabelle Vander May, Junior Showmanship, Blue; One Dozen Brown Eggs, Blue
Julia Nicholson, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Mahayla Allred, Continental, Blue; Continental, Blue; Medium Ducks, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Clean Legged Bantam, Purple, Champion; Mediterranian, Purple
Derek Bissonette, Junior Showmanship, Blue
Caroline Butler, AOB, Blue; Pair male & female Not State Fair, Blue; Poultry, G07003, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Reserve
Brylee Allred, Senior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve; AOB, Purple, Champion; Feather Legged Bantam, Blue; AOB, Purple, Reserve; AOB, Purple; Game Bantam, Purple, Reserve
Connor Butler, Junior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve
Cody Brintnall, G07003, Purple; Game Bantam, Purple, Champion; Turkey, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Broilers Not State Fair, Purple; male & female Not State Fair, Purple
Roman Luevano , Goose, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Amelia Betson, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Exotic Animals
Hannah Walker, Other, Purple, Champion
Sorina Froman, Exotic, Miniature Horse/Mule, Purple
Dairy Cattle
Dalton Norman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Calves (12/1/18 -2/28/19), Purple; Intermediate Calves (12/1/18 -2/28/19), Purple, Champion
Layne Davidson, Senior Calves (9/1/18 - 11/30/18), Purple; Summer Yearlings (6/1/18 - 8/31/18), Purple
Matthew Lien, Junior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Spring Yearlings (3/1/18 to 5/31/18), Purple; Junior 2 yr olds (3/1/17 - 8/31/17), Purple, Reserve
Meat & Dairy Goat
Alexys Fernandez, Meat Breeding (8-12 Months), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Emma Cogdill, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue
Katie Lewin, Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under); Senior Showmanship, Purple, Champion
Tripton Stec, Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Sadie Chesley, Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue
Harper Boeselager, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Gunnar Lans, Meat Breeding (aged does 24 months & up), Purple; 4 Years and Over - Milking Doe, Purple; Dairy Goat (Under 2 years-milking doe) Does only, Blue; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Red; Meat Breeding (yearling does 13-24 months), Blue; Dairy Goat (5-8 Months) Does only, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Derek Bissonette, Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple
Brylee Allred, Senior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve; Dairy Goat (Under 2 years-milking doe) Does only, Purple, Reserve, Dairy Goat (5-8 Months) Does only, Purple
Kenli Boeselager, Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue ; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Ava Pyle, Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue ; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Amelia Betson, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Dalton Norman, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Purple, Champion; Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Miranda Betson, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue
Kaylie Phillips, Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple, Reserve; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion
Hannah Walker, Best Dressed Goat, Purple, Reserve; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Red; Senior Showmanship, Blue; Meat Breeding (Kids under 5 months), Purple; Meat Breeding (aged does 24 months & up), Purple; Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Red; Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Trinity Boeselager, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Red
Mahayla Allred, Best Dressed Goat, Purple, Champion; Dairy Goat (Under 2 years-milking doe) Does only, Purple, Champion; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat (5-8 Months) Does only, Purple
Kobe Bissonette, Dairy Goat (2 and 3 years-milking doe) Does only, Purple; Meat & Dairy Goat, Meat Breeding (yearling does 13-24 months), Red; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Blue
Dawson Reitz, Dairy Goat (2 and 3 years-milking doe) Does only, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Blue; 4 Years and Over - Milking Doe, Purple
Emma Norman, Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Red; Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Grace Pyle, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Parker Reitz, Market Wether Dairy (50 lbs & over); Junior Showmanship, Blue; Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Purple, Reserve
Emily Pyle, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Bryce Hoffman, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Lizzy Lambert, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Jaycee Lambert, Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Reserve
Joe Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Meat Breeding (yearling does 13-24 months), Purple, Reserve; Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Meat Breeding (yearling does 13-24 months), Purple, Champion; Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple, Champion
Roman Luevano , Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Aksel Lans, Junior Showmanship , Blue; Dairy Goat (1 Year to 2 Years non-milking doe) Does only, Purple; Meat Breeding (yearling does 13-24 months), Red; Dairy Goat (1 Year to 2 Years non-milking doe) Does only, Purple; Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue
Rhett Lesmeister, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Taylen Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Averielle Sager, Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Leea Lambert, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Julia Nicholson, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Jodean Chesley, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Zane Cullers, Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Jordan Bissonette, Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue; Meat Breeding (yearling does 13-24 months), Blue
Treye Gibbons, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Rylan Barry, Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue
Gentry Stec, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Sheep
Tamika Eastman, Purebred Meat Ram Lamb (9/1/18 & after), Purple, Champion, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Reserve; Purebred Wool Yearling Ram (9/1/17 - 8/31/18), Purple, Purebred Meat Ewe Lamb (9/1/18 & after), Purple, Reserve; Purebred Wool Yearling Ewe (9/1/17 - 8/31/18), Purple, Champion; Black Faced-no white marks, Red; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple
Anabelle Vander May, Junior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple
Lizzy Lambert, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Sierra Eastman, Black Faced-no white marks, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Jack Phillips, Black Faced-no white marks, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Alexa Tollman, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple
Garett Tollman, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Black Faced-no white marks, Blue; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple
Hailey Lien, Senior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Feeder Lambs (Ewes or Wethers; 2), Blue; Aged Ewe (2 Yrs or older), Purple; Purebred Meat Yearling Ram (9/1/17 - 8/31/18), Purple, Reserve; Commercial/Crossbred Yearling Ewe (9/1/17 - 8/31/18), Purple; Feeder Lambs (Ewes or Wethers; 2), Purple, Champion; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Bottle Lamb (Ewes or Wethers), Purple, Reserve; Black Faced-no white marks, Blue
Kaylie Phillips, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple, Champion
Leea Lambert, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Jaycee Lambert, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple
Matthew Lien, Black Faced-no white marks, Red; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple, Reserve; Junior Showmanship, Blue; Bottle Lamb (Ewes or Wethers), Purple, Champion
Clayton Butler, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Joe Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple, Reserve; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple
Taylen Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple
Julia Nicholson, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Jori Stewart, Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple
Roman Luevano, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; White Faced-no black marks, Blue; White Faced-no black marks, Blue
Miranda Betson, Purebred Wool Ewe Lamb (9/1/18 & after), Purple, Junior Showmanship, Purple
Swine
Jayce Hoffman, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red ; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Gage Wild, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Morgan Schommer, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Cole Madsen, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Kenli Boeselager, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Hunter Huffman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Teague Edelman, Junior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple, Reserve; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Kadence Wild, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple, Reserve; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue
Sadie Chesley, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue
Lizzy Lambert, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Trinity Boeselager, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Alexandra Rasmussen, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue
Skyler Edelman, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Zane Cullers, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Hunter Huffman, Junior Showmanship, Blue
Roudy Schommer, Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Junior Showmanship, Blue
Katie Lewin, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue
Jacey Garrett, Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Carson Gibbons, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Jodean Chesley, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Beau Behrends, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Rylan Barry, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue
Kade Rasmussen, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Brody Huffman, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Junior Showmanship, Blue
Kourtney LeBere, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue
Dawson Reitz, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Senior Showmanship, Blue
Clark Riesen, Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple, Champion; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve
Sarah LeBere, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Chloe Soester, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Jake Sellman, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple, Champion ; Senior Showmanship, Purple, Champion
Bailey Sellman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple, Reserve; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion
Averielle Sager, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Shaela Ridder, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Junior Showmanship, Blue
Joe Lambert, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple, Champion
Hailey Watson-Huffman, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Kody Keim, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Junior Showmanship, Blue
Kade Keim, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Brylee Huffman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple
Ava Pyle, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Braden Underwood, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Kendall Sellman, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Kobe Bissonette, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Jack Phillips, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship Purple, Reserve
Kade Rasmussen, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue
Grace Pyle, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Leea Lambert, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Caseton Brunsch, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Junior Showmanship, Blue
Jasmine Dyer, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple
Brooklynn Hoffman, Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Derek Bissonette, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue
Vivian Rasmussen, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Kylee Garrett, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Sage Dyer, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve
Emily Pyle, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Brynn Brooks, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Beef
Lauren Rasmussen, Bucket Calf, Purple, Champion
Alexys Fernandez, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (AOB), Purple
Clark Riesen, Cow/Calf Pair, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (AOB), Purple; Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer/Steer (AOB), Purple, Champion; Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer (AOB), Purple, Champion; Market Heifers (AOB), Purple, Champion
Sage Dyer, Junior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Market Steers (British), Purple
Tripton Stec, Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer (British), Purple, Reserve; Bucket Calf, Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer (British), Purple, Reserve
Gabriel Tidyman, Market Steers (AOB), Purple
Jasmine Dyer, Market Steers (British), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve
Cade Smith, Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer (British), Blue
Kendall Smith, Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer (British), Purple
Jake Sellman, Yearling Bulls - Calved 2018 (British), Purple, Champion; Senior Showmanship, Purple, Champion; Market Steers (AOB) Purple, Champion; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Champion
Bailey Sellman, Market Steers (AOB), Purple, Reserve; Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Jan-Jun 19 (British), Purple, Champion
Brylee Allred, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Bucket Calf, Blue
Joe Lambert, Market Steers (AOB), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple
Jaycee Lambert, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Market Steers (British), Purple, Reserve
Brylee Huffman, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Heifers (AOB), Purple, Reserve
Kenli Boeselager, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Heifers (British), Blue; Market Heifers (British), Purple
Dylan Davidson, Market Steers (British), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Blue
Jack Phillips, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Steers (British), Purple
Amelia Betson, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no, Participation
Oakley Terrell, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no, Participation
Teague Edelman, Market Steers (British), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple, Reserve; Market Steers (British) , Purple ; Market Steers (AOB), Purple
Hannah Walker, Bucket Calf, Blue; Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer (British), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Blue
Layne Davidson, Market Steers (British), Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Matthew Lien, Bucket Calf, Purple; Junior Showmanship, Blue
Gentry Stec, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no, Participation
Alexandra Rasmussen, Bucket Calf, Purple, Reserve
Julia Nicholson, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no, Participation
Kaylie Phillips, Market Steers (British), Blue, Champion; Market Steers (AOB), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Reserve
Grace Pyle, Bucket Calf, Purple; Intermediate Showmanship
Hudson Ebmeier, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Heifers (British), Purple, Champion; Market Heifers (British), Blue
Mahayla Allred, Bucket Calf, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Emma Norman, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer/Steer (AOB), Purple
Garett Tollman, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Steers (AOB), Blue
Kourtney LeBere, Senior Showmanship, Purple
Eric Vahrenkamp, Market Heifers (British), Blue; Market Steers (British), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Blue
Gunnar Lans, Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers May-Aug 18 (AOB), Purple, Champion
Teagan Tidyman, Market Steers (AOB), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue
Ryan Vahrenkamp, Market Steers (British), Purple; Market Heifers (British), Purple, Reserve; Senior Showmanship, Blue
Aksel Lans, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Sept-Oct 18 (British), Purple, Reserve
Gabriel Tidyman, Market Steers (AOB), Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Alexa Tollman, Market Steers (AOB), Blue; Market Steers (British), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue