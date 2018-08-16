Cat Show
Senior Showmanship
Champion—Hannah Walker
Reserve—Eric Vahrenkamp
Intermediate Showmanship
Champion—Mahayla Allred
Best of Show Cat
Champion—Mahayla Allred
Special Recognition Award
Champion—Hannah Walker
Ribbons
Purple: Brylee Allred, Hannah Walker, Eric Vahrenkamp, Kyanna Fisher, Pamela Fisher, Mahayla Allred
Blue: Pamela Fisher, Eric Vahrenkamp,
Clover Kid: Julia Nicholson and Roudy Schommer
Dog Show
Senior Showmanship
Champion—Brylee Allred
Reserve—Cody Brintnall
Intermediate Showmanship
Champion—Mahayla Allred
Reserve—John Fisher
Junior Showmanship
Champion—Trinity Boeselager
Reserve—Karsen Stokley
Beginning Novice B Obedience
Champion—John Fisher
Dog Agility
Champion—Brylee Allred
Reserve—Kade Moore
Dog Judging
Champion—Cody Brintnall
Reserve—Brylee Allred
Best of Show Dog
Champion—Cody Brintnall
Ribbons
Purple: Mahayla Allred, Cody Brintnall, Gunnar Lans, Brylee Allred, John Fisher, Aksel Lans, Trinity Boeselager, Kade Moore
Blue: Lauren Rasmussen, Gunnar Lans, Karsen Stokley, Aksel Lans, John Fisher, Trinity Boeselager, Cody Brintnall, Mahayla Allred
Red: Brylee Allred, Lauren Rasmussen, Karsen Stokley, Cody Brintnall, Trinity Boeselager, Aksel Lans
Clover Kid: Harper Boeselager
Exotic/Companion Animal Show
Champion Exotic Animal
Hannah Walker
Purple: Hannah Walker
Champion Companion Animal
Mahayla Allred
Purple: Mahayla Allred
Clover Kid: Julia Nicholson
Family Consumer Science
Senior Fashion Stylist
Champion—Alyssa Snyder
Intermediate Fashion Stylist
Champion—Alexa Tollman
Reserve—Morgan Schoomer
Junior Fashion Stylist
Champion—Jentsyn Fuller
Reserve—Miranda Betson
Ribbons
Purple: Garett Tollman (2), Meradith Rhembrandt (3), Alexa Tollman (3), Macy Brooks (2), Emilynn O’ Donnell (2), Morgan Schommer (2), Miranda Betson (2), Jentsyn Fuller (2), Alyssa Snyder, Haylee Wild
Blue: Alyssa Snyder (2), Dawsyn Higgins (2), Sara Carrick, Kadence Fisher (2), Alex Fisher, Jaelyn Brown (2), Miranda Betson, Meradith Rhembrandt,
Clover Kid: Julia Nicholson, Phoebe Center, Meri Werner, Amelia Betson, Graycen O’ Donnell, and Roudy Schoomer
Haylee Wild will represent Dawes County at the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Shopping in Style Fashion Show in Grand Island. Alexa Tollman will represent Dawes County at the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Fashion Show Stylist in Grand Island.
Senior Creative Clothing
Champion—Alyssa Snyder
Reserve—Alyssa Snyder
Senior Clothing Construction
Champion—Kyanna Fisher
Intermediate Creative Clothing
Champion—Morgan Schoomer
Reserve- Alexa Tollman
Intermediate Clothing Construction
Champion—Morgan Schoomer
Reserve—Alexa Tollman
Junior Creative Clothing
Champion—Josephine Werner
Reserve—Miranda Betson
Junior Clothing Construction
Champion—Dawsyn Higgins
Reserve—Josephine Werner
Quilt
Champion—Josephine Werner
Ribbons
Purple: Josephine Werner (7), Jentsyn Fuller (2), Kadence Fisher (2), Kyanna Fisher, Jae Gooder, Garett Tollman (2), Emilynn O’ Donnell (2), Macy Brooks (2), Dawsyn Higgins (2), Alexa Tollman (3), Alyssa Snyder (2), Jaelyn Brown, Morgan Schommer (3), Miranda Betson (3), Meradith Rhembrandt (2)
Blue: Alex Fisher, Josephine Werner (2), Emilynn O’ Donnell, Sara Carrick, Meradith Rhembrandt (2), Jaelyn Brown (4), Alyssa Snyder, Morgan Schommer (2), Jentsyn Fuller, Haylee Wild
Red: Jentsyn Fuller, Jennalee Pinnt,
Clover Kid: Julia Nicholson, Phoebe Center, Meri Werner, Amelia Betson, Graycen O’ Donnell, and Roudy Schommer,
Family and Consumer Science: Life Challenge Contest
Senior FCS
Champion—Ryan Vahrenkamp
Reserve—Alyssa Snyder
Intermediate FCS
Champion—Morgan Schoomer
Reserve—Alexa Tollman
Junior FCS
Champion—Emilynn O’ Donnell
Reserve—Garett Tollman
Ribbons
Purple: Dawsyn Higgins, Phoebe Center, Jae Gooder, Miranda Betson
Red: Jaelyn Brown, Josey Werner, Macy Brooks, Haylee Wild, Meradith Rhemrandt
Clover Kid: Julia Nicholson and Meri Werner
H’ers Show Presentation Skills
4-H members gave presentations on a dog, rabbit, and making a lava lamp at the 2018 Dawes Presentation Contest on July 23, 2018. Three 4-H’ers participated in the Presentation Contest.
Presentation Contest
Senior Presentation
Champion— Brylee Allred
Intermediate Presentation
Champion— Mahayla Allred
Ribbons
Purple: Mahayla Allred
Blue: Brylee Allred
Clover Kid: Julia Nicholson
Live Cake/Pie Auction
On August 2 in the grandstands, 33 pies and cakes were auctioned by 4-H’ers. The creative cakes were judged earlier in the day on August 2 and the pies were judged on Monday, July 30. The auction raised a total of $2,485 for the 4-Hers.
Senior Pies: 12-18
Ryan Vahrenkamp
Clayton Vahrenkamp
Marlee Pinnt
Emma Cogdill
Pamela Fisher
Kyanna Fisher
Makinley Fuller
Micaiah Fuller
Haylee Wild
Miranda Betson
Intermediate Pie:
Jentsyn Fuller
Senior Cakes:
Meradith Rhembrandt – Champion Senior Cake
Bailey Oetken – Reserve Champion
Mahayla Allred – Purple
Kadence Wild – Blue
Brylee Allred – Blue
Sam Johns – Blue
Intermediate Cake:
Garrett Tollman – Champion Intermediate Cake
Alexa Tollman – Reserve Champion Intermediate Cake
Tatianna Obando - Purple
Jennalee Pinnt – Purple
Carson Gibbons - Purple
Jaelyn Brown - Purple
Kadence Fisher - Purple
Alex Fisher – Purple
Hailey Lien- Purple
Morgan Schommer - Blue
Josey Werner - Blue
Sara Carrick - Blue
Ethan Johns - Blue
Isabelle Thiry - Blue
JT Obando - Blue
Emma Norman - Blue
Horse Show
Horse Show Session I: Working Ranch Horse
Senior Working Ranch Horse
Champion— Cadell Brunsch
Reserve—Kelsey Tighe
Intermediate Working Ranch Horse
Champion—Chase Brunsch
Senior Trail Horse
Champion—Alexys Fernandez
Reserve—Cadell Brunsch
Intermediate Trail Horse
Champion—Chase Brunsch
Junior Trail Horse
Champion—Brooklynn Hoffman
Reserve—Alexys Fernandez
Intermediate Dummy Roping
Champion—Jace Lien
Junior Dummy Roping
Champion—Matthew Lien
Ribbons
Purple: Cadell Brunsch, Alexys Fernandez, Jace Lien, Matthew Lien,
Blue: Kelsey Tighe, Alexys Fernandez
Red: Brylee Allred, Mahayla Allred, Kelsey Tighe, Norah Winckler, Cadell Brunsch, Chase Brunsch
Horse Show Session II: Performance
Senior Showmanship
Champion—Kelsey Tighe
Reserve—Alexys Fernandez
Intermediate Showmanship
Champion—Mahayla Allred
Reserve—John Fisher
Junior Showmanship
Champion—Brooklynn Hoffman
Reserve—Miranda Betson
Halter
Champion—Kelsey Tighe
Reserve—Mackenzie Scoggan
Mare & Foal
Champion—Kelsey Tighe
Green Broke 2 yr olds
Champion—Katie Lewin
Reserve—Mackenzie Scoggan
Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure
Champion—Kelsey Tighe
Reserve—Brylee Allred
Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure
Champion—Chase Brunsch
Reserve—Mahayla Allred
Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure
Champion—Brooklynn Hoffman
Reserve—Sage Dyer
Senior Horsemanship
Champion—Alexys Fernandez
Reserve—Brylee Allred
Intermediate Horsemanship
Champion—Norah Winckler
Reserve—Mahayla Allred
Junior Horsemanship
Champion—Brooklynn Hoffman
Reserve—Alexandra Rasmussen
Senior Dawes County Special
Champion—Alexys Fernandez
Reserve—Brylee Allred
Intermediate Dawes County Special
Champion—Mahayla Allred
Reserve—Kobe Bissonette
Junior Dawes County Special
Champion—Sage Dyer
Reserve—Brooklynn Hoffman
Senior Reining
Champion—Cadell Brunsch
Reserve—Kelsey Tighe
Intermediate Reining
Champion—Mahayla Allred
Reserve—Chase Brunsch
Junior Reining
Champion—Brooklynn Hoffman
Senior Barrel Race
Champion—Mackenzie Scoggan
Reserve—Cameron DeNovellis
Intermediate Barrel Race
Champion—Chase Brunsch
Reserve—Morgan Schommer
Junior Barrel Race
Champion—Brooklynn Hoffman
Reserve—Sage Dyer
Senior Pole Bending
Champion—Mackenzie Scoggan
Reserve—Alexys Fernandez
Intermediate Pole Bending
Champion—Chase Brunsch
Reserve—Morgan Schommer
Junior Pole Bending
Champion—Brooklynn Hoffman
Reserve—Sage Dyer
Senior All Around Horse
Champion—Alexys Fernandez
Senior All Around Hand
Champion—Kelsey Tighe
Intermediate All Around Horse
Champion—Chase Brunsch
Intermediate All Around Hand
Champion- Chase Brunsch
Junior All Around Horse
Champion—Brooklynn Hoffman
Junior All Around Hand
Champion—Brooklynn Hoffman
Ribbons
Purple: Clark Riesen, Brylee Allred, Kelsey Tighe, Pamela Fisher, Alexys Fernandez, Brooklynn Hoffman, Miranda Betson, Derek Bissonette, Alexandra Rasmussen, Mackenzie Scoggan, Katie Lewin, Mahayla Allred, Chase Brunsch, Sage Dyer, Dawson Reitz, Cadell Brunsch, Kobe Bissonette, Norah Winckler, Morgan Schommer, Cameron DeNovellis
Blue: Mackenzie Scoggan, Katie Lewin, Dawson Reitz, Renee Redfern, Kobe Bissonette, Morgan Schommer, Clark Riesen, Cadell Brunsch, Norah Winckler, Chase Brunsch, Derek Bissonette, Alexandra Rasmussen, Cameron DeNovellis
Poultry and Rabbit Show
Poultry
Senior Showmanship
Champion—Brylee Allred
Reserve—Cody Brintnall
Intermediate Showmanship
Champion—Mahayla Allred
Best of Show Poultry
Champion—Brylee Allred
Reserve—Cody Brintnall
Poultry Meat Pen
Champion—Cody Brintnall
Ribbons
Purple: Brylee Allred, Mahayla Allred, Cody Brintnall
Blue: Mahayla Allred, Cody Brintnall, Brylee Allred
Clover Kid: Anabelle Vander May, Kade Rasmussen, Julia Nicholson, Treye Gibbons
Rabbit
Senior Showmanship
Champion—Brylee Allred
Intermediate Showmanship
Champion—Mahayla Allred
Reserve—Lauren Rasmussen
Junior Showmanship
Champion—Alexandra Rasmussen
Reserve—Jennalee Pinnt
Best of Show Rabbit
Champion—Brylee Allred
Reserve—Tripton Stec
Best Dressed Rabbit
Champion—Miranda Betson
Ribbons
Purple: Alexa Tollman, Grace Pyle, Josephine Werner, Garett Tollman, Miranda Betson, Jennalee Pinnt, Mahayla Allred, Josephine Werner, Brylee Allred, Tripton Stec, Karsen Stokley, Lauren Rasmussen, Alexandra Rasmussen
Blue: Karsen Stokely, Miranda Betson, Tripton Stec, Garett Tollman, Jennalee Pinnt, Brylee Allred
Clover Kid: Julia Nicholson, Gentry Stec, Amelia Betson, Meri Werner
Small & Large Animal Round Robins
Small Animal Contestants
Brylee Allred (Champion Poultry & Rabbit Showman)
Cody Brintnall (Champion Dog Showman)
Hannah Walker (Champion Cat Showman)
Mahayla Allred (Intermediate Champion Poultry & Rabbit Showman)
Large Animal Contestants
Jake Sellman (Champion Swine & Beef Showman)
Clark Riesen (Champion Sheep Showman)
Beau Jersild (Champion Goat Showman)
Kourtney LeBere (Reserve Beef Showman)
Kelsey Tigher (Champion Horse Showman)
Small Animal Winners
Champion—Brylee Allred
Reserve—Hannah Walker
Large Animal Winners
Champion—Clark Riesen
Reserve—Beau Jersild
Swine Show
Clover Kid Showmanship
Participation
Emily Pyle
Parker Reitz
Leea Lambert
Lizzy Lambert
Kendall Sellman
Intermediate Showmanship
Grand Champion
Jodean Chesley
Reserve Champion
Haylee Wild
Ribbons
Blue: Kobe Bissonette, Grace Pyle, Jasmine Dyer, Kenli Boeselager
Junior Showmanship
Grand Champion
Beau Behrends
Reserve Champion
Bailey Sellman
Ribbons
Purple: Jayce Hoffman, Joe Lambert
Blue: Brylee Huffman, Brody Huffman, Brooklynn Hoffman, Derek Bissonette, Carson Gibbons, Sage Dyer, Ava Pyle
Senior Showmanship
Grand Champion
Jake Sellman
Reserve Champion
Clark Riesen
Ribbons
Purple: Kylee Garrett, Beau Jersild
Blue: Kadence Wild, Cooper Wild, Mackenzie Scoggan, Jacey Garrett, Katie Lewin, Cole Madsen, Dawson Reitz, Kourtney LeBere, Drew Jersild
Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year)
Grand Champion
Jake Sellman
Reserve Champion
Beau Jersild
Ribbons
Purple: Beau Behrends, Jayce Hoffman, Brooklynn Hoffman, Jasmine Dyer, Jasmine Dyer, Dawson Reitz, Dawson Reitz
Blue: Kylee Garrett, Kenli Boeselager, Cameron DeNovellis, Brooklynn Hoffman, Katie Lewin
Red: Cody Madsen, Kade Keim, Cole Madsen, Brooklynn Hoffman, Grace Pyle, Kadence Wild, Kylee Garrett, Jacey Garrett, Jacey Garrett, Cody Madsen, Mackenzie Scoggan, Kade Keim, Cameron DeNovellis
Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year)
Grand Champion
Joe Lambert
Reserve Champion
Bailey Sellman
Ribbons
Purple: Clark Riesen, Beau Behrends, Kadence Wild, Joe Lambert, Drew Jersild, Jodean Chesley
Blue: Drew Jersild, Derek Bissonette, Brylee Huffman, Carson Gibbons, Clark Riesen, Kourtney LeBere, Jayce Hoffman, Brylee Huffman, Kylee Garrett, Haylee Wild, Sage Dyer, Cooper Wild
Red: Cody Madsen, Brody Huffman, Jacey Garrett, Ava Pyle, Carson Gibbons
Grace Pyle, Mackenzie Scoggan, Cole Madsen, Cole Madsen, Jayce Hoffman, Beau Jersild
Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year)
Grand Champion
Kylee Garrett
Reserve Champion
Brooklynn Hoffman
Ribbons
Purple: Jayce Hoffman
Blue: Jacey Garrett
Swine Carcass
Champion—Beau Behrends
Reserve—Derek Bissonette
Overall Market Swine
Grand Champion
Jake Sellman
Reserve Champion
Joe Lambert
Sheep Show
Black Faced-no white marks
Grand Champion
Joe Lambert
Matthew Lien
Reserve Champion
Kaylie Phillips
Ribbons
Purple: Alexa Tollman, Joe Lambert, Josie Stewart, Jack Phillips, Kaylie Phillips, Carle Welling, Kenli Boeselager, Jaycee Lambert
Blue: Garett Tollman, Clark Riesen, Alexandra Rasmussen, Hailey Lien, Clark Riesen, Jori Stewart, Matthew Lien, Jori Stewart
Red: Sierra Eastman
Bottle Lamb (Ewes or Wethers)
Grand Champion
Hailey Lien
Reserve Champion
Matthew Lien
Clover Kid Showmanship
Participation
Lizzy Lambert
Harper Boeselager
Julia Nicholson
Kade Rasmussen
Anabelle Vander May
Torri Neal
Commercial Crossbred Yearling Ewe (9/1/16 - 8/31/15)
Purple: Hailey Lien
Reserve Champion
Hailey Lien
Intermediate Showmanship
Grand Champion
Kaylie Phillips
Reserve Champion
Tamika Eastman
Ribbons
Blue: Alexa Tollman, Hailey Lien, Roman Luevano, Kenli Boeselager, Jaycee Lambert, Sierra Eastman
Junior Showmanship
Grand Champion
Jack Phillips
Reserve Champion
Garett Tollman
Blue: Joe Lambert, Matthew Lien, Taylen Lambert, Alexandra Rasmussen, Carle Welling
Pen of Three Market Lambs (Ewes or wethers)
Grand Champion
Joe Lambert
Purebred Meat Yearling Ram (9/1/16 - 8/31/17)
Reserve Champion
Hailey Lien
Purebred Wool Ewe Lamb (9/1/17 & after)
Purple: Sierra Eastman, Tamika Eastman
Purebred Wool Ram Lamb (9/1/17 and after)
Purple: Sierra Eastman
Purebred Wool Yearling Ewe (9/1/16 - 8/31/17)
Grand Champion
Tamika Eastman
Purple: Roman Luevano
Purebred Wool Yearling Ram (9/1/16 - 8/31/17)
Grand Champion
Tamika Eastman
Senior Showmanship
Grand Champion
Clark Riesen
Reserve Champion
Katie Lewin
Speckled Face
Grand Champion
Tamika Eastman
Purple: Jack Phillips
Blue: Taylen Lambert
Red: Josie Stewart
White Faced-no black marks
Blue: Joe Lambert
Red: Roman Luevano
Rate of Gain
1st—Joe Lambert
2nd—Matthew Lien
3rd—Jori Stewart
4th—Kaylie Phillips
5th—Jaycee Lambert
Sheep Carcass
Champion—Taylen Lambert
Reserve—Alexandra Ramussen
Goat Show
Best Dressed Goat
Grand Champion
Mahayla Allred
Purple: Hannah Walker, Dalton Norman
Clover Kid Showmanship
Participation
Stella Scherbarth
Harper Boeselager
Kura Welling
Declan Scherbarth
Gentry Stec
Leea Lambert
Amelia Betson
Julia Nicholson
Gabe Scoggan
Bryce Hoffman
Parker Reitz
Emily Pyle
Kendall Sellman
Dairy Goat (1 Year to 2 Years non-milking doe) Does only
Purple: Jordan Bissonette, Dawson Reitz
Blue: Kobe Bissonette
Dairy Goat (2 and 3 years-milking doe) Does only
Grand Champion
Gunnar Lans
Dairy Goat (5-8 Months) Does only
Reserve Champion
Mahayla Allred
Purple: Brylee Allred
Dairy Goat (8-12 Months) Does only
Purple: Derek Bissonette
Dairy Goat (Under 2 years-milking doe) Does only
Purple: Gunnar Lans
Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under)
Grand Champion
Hannah Walker
Intermediate Showmanship
Grand Champion
Kenli Boeselager
Reserve Champion
Mahayla Allred
Purple: Grace Pyle, Gunnar Lans, Haylee Wild
Blue: Kobe Bissonette, Roman Luevano, Jordan Bissonette, Jodean Chesley
Junior Showmanship
Grand Champion
Ava Pyle
Reserve Champion
Jack Phillips
Purple: Sadie Chesley, Tripton Stec, Averielle Sager, Joe Lambert
Blue: Aksel Lans, Dalton Norman, Derek Bissonette, Miranda Betson, Trinity Boeselager
Market Doe Dairy (50 lbs & over)
Red: Dawson Reitz
Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over)
Grand Champion
Jaycee Lambert
Reserve Champion
Joe Lambert
Purple: Beau Jersild, Jack Phillips, Jaycee Lambert, Joe Lambert
Blue: Dalton Norman
Market Wether Dairy (50 lbs & over)
Grand Champion
Tripton Stec
Reserve Champion
Miranda Betson
Blue: Jordan Bissonette
Red: Derek Bissonette, Kobe Bissonette, Jordan Bissonette
Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over)
Purple: Miranda Betson, Alexys Fernandez, Averielle Sager, Tripton Stec, Haylee Wild, Sadie Chesley, Alexys Fernandez, Katie Lewin, Jack Phillips, Aksel Lans, Jodean Chesley, Ava Pyle
Blue: Grace Pyle, Sadie Chesley, Cooper Wild, Trinity Boeselager, Dalton Norman, Kenli Boeselager
Red: Gunnar Lans
Meat Breeding (5-8 Months)
Grand Champion
Alexys Fernandez
Reserve Champion
Jack Phillips
Purple: Beau Jersild
Blue: Katie Lewin
Meat Breeding (8-12 Months)
Purple: Aksel Lans
Meat Breeding (aged does 24 months & up)
Purple: Roman Luevano, Hannah Walker
Meat Breeding (Kids under 5 months)
Purple: Gunnar Lans, Dalton Norman
Blue: Hannah Walker
Meat Breeding (yearling does 13-24 months)
Purple: Gunnar Lans, Hannah Walker
Blue: Aksel Lans
Pygmy Goat
Purple: Hannah Walker
Senior Showmanship
Grand Champion
Beau Jersild
Reserve Champion
Alexys Fernandez
Purple: Jaycee Lambert
Blue: Brylee Allred, Dawson Reitz, Katie Lewin, Hannah Walker, Cooper Wild
Rate of Gain
1st—Joe Lambert
2nd—Averielle Sager
3rd—Tripton Stec
4th—Katie Lewin
5th—Sadie Chesley
Goat Carcass
Champion—Katie Lewin
Reserve—Trinity Boeselager
Beef Show
Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Jan-Jun18 (Crossbreed)
Grand Champion
Clark Riesen
Purple: Sierra Eastman
Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-Apr17 (Hereford)
Grand Champion
Jake Sellman
Reserve Champion
Bailey Sellman
Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-April17 (Crossbreed)
Reserve Champion
Hannah Walker
Bucket Calf
Grand Champion
Matthew Lien
Reserve Champion
Sierra Eastman
Purple: Morgan Schommer, Kenli Boeselager
Blue: Cade Smith, Miranda Betson
Clover Kid Showmanship
Participation
Kendall Smith
Torri Neal
Kendall Sellman
Kelsey Gunderson
Amelia Betson
Kendall Smith
Gentry Stec
Kendall Sellman
Harper Boeselager
Oakley Terrell
Cow/Calf Pair
Purple: Clark Riesen
Intermediate Showmanship
Grand Champion
Jasmine Dyer
Reserve Champion
Kaylie Phillips
Blue: Alexa Tollman, Ryan Vahrenkamp, Jaycee Lambert, Gabriel Tidyman
Junior Showmanship
Grand Champion
Bailey Sellman
Reserve Champion
Sage Dyer
Purple: Taylen Lambert, Layne Davidson, Joe Lambert, Brylee Huffman, Trinity Boeselager
Blue: Sierra Eastman, Tripton Stec, Emma Norman, Brody Huffman, Miranda Betson, Jack Phillips, Cade Smith, Garett Tollman, Matthew Lien, Dalton Norman
Market Heifers (Crossbreed)
Grand Champion
Clayton Vahrenkamp
Market Steers (Angus)
Grand Champion
Taylen Lambert
Reserve Champion
Wyatt Davidson
Purple: Dylan Davidson, Layne Davidson, Katie Lewin, Chloe Soester, Joe Lambert
Blue: Dylan Davidson
Red: Kourtney LeBere, Eric Vahrenkamp
Market Steers (Crossbreed)
Grand Champion
Bailey Sellman
Reserve Champion
Jasmine Dyer
Purple: Teagan Tidyman, Jaycee Lambert, Gabriel Tidyman, Brylee Huffman, Ryan Vahrenkamp, Clark Riesen, Brody Huffman, Jake Sellman, Kaylie Phillips, Jake Sellman
Blue: Garett Tollman, Teagan Tidyman, Alexa Tollman, Jack Phillips, Kaylie Phillips
Senior Showmanship
Grand Champion
Jake Sellman
Reserve Champion
Kourtney LeBere
Purple: Dylan Davidson, Clark Riesen, Katie Lewin
Blue: Hannah Walker, Eric Vahrenkamp, Teagan Tidyman, Clayton Vahrenkamp
Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer/Steer (Angus)
Grand Champion
Sage Dyer
Reserve Champion
Tripton Stec
Blue: Tripton Stec
Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer/Steer (Crossbreed)
Grand Champion
Cindy Mansfield
Reserve Champion
Clark Riesen
Purple: Clark Riesen, Emma Norman
Blue: Layne Davidson, Dalton Norman
Rate of Gain- Steers
1st—Taylen Lambert
2nd—Eric Vahrenkamp
3rd—Jasmine Dyer
4th—Gabe Tidyman
5th—Kourtney LeBere
Rate of Gain- Heifers
1st- Clayton Vahrenkamp
Beef Carcass
Champion—Dylan Davidson
Reserve—Layne Davidson
Dairy Cattle Show
Junior Showmanship
Grand Champion
Matthew Lien
Spring Yearlings (3/1/17 to 5/31/17)
Grand Champion
Matthew Lien
4-H Static Exhibits
Communications & Expressive Arts
Photography Unit I
Focus on Photography--Fun With Shadows Display
Purple: Garett Tollman
Blue: Alexa Tollman
Focus on Photography--Magic & Tricks Display
Purple: Jose Obando, Alexa Tollman, Garett Tollman, Haylee Wild
Focus on Photography--Picture Display
Purple: Garett Tollman, Alexa Tollman, Haylee Wild, Roman Luevano, Jaelyn Brown, Jose Obando
Blue: Alexa Tollman, Kourtney LeBere, Sofia Center, Garett Tollman, Madilyn Hall
Focus on Photography--Picture Story Series Display
Purple: Garett Tollman, Alexa Tollman
Red: Emilynn O'Donnell
Photography Unit II
Composition Display or Exhibit Print
Purple: Mahayla Allred, Mahayla Allred
Blue: Emilynn O'Donnell
Lighting Display or Exhibit Print
Purple: Mahayla Allred, Mahayla Allred
Blue: Mahayla Allred, Mahayla Allred
Manual Setting Exhibit Print
Purple: Mahayla Allred
Blue: Emilynn O'Donnell
Nebraska Exhibit Print
Purple: Mahayla Allred
Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print
Purple: Mahayla Allred, Alexa Tollman, Alexa Tollman, Mahayla Allred, Emma Cogdill, Madison Cogdill, Garett Tollman
Blue: Meradith Rhembrandt, Madilyn Hall
Photography Unit III
Advanced Lighting Exhibit Print
Purple: Bailey Oetken, Bailey Oetken, Brylee Allred, Brylee Allred
Breaking the Rules
Purple: Bailey Oetken, Brylee Allred, Bailey Oetken, Brylee Allred, Brylee Allred
Challenging Exhibit Print
Purple: Brylee Allred, Bailey Oetken, Brylee Allred
Portrait Exhibit Print
Purple: Bailey Oetken, Brylee Allred, Bailey Oetken
Blue: Brylee Allred
Consumer & Family Science
Clover Kids Curriculum
Clothing
Participation: Julia Nicholson, Meri Werner, Meri Werner, Amelia Betson, Julia Nicholson, Graycen O'Donnell, Oakley Terrell, Phoebe Center, Grayce, O'Donnell, Julia Nicholson
Communications and Expressive Arts
Participation: Theron Brown
Environmental Education and Earth Science
Participation: Julia Nicholson
Food and Nutrition
Participation: Kendall Sellman, Kendall Sellman, Meri Werner, Julia Nicholson
Phoebe Center
Gardening (Vegetables and Fruits)
Participation: Kendall Sellman, Kody Keim, Kody Keim, Kody Keim, Kody Keim, Kody Keim, Kody Keim, Kody Keim
Home Environment and Art
Participation: Julia Nicholson, Kody Keim, Kody Keim, Julia Nicholson, Julia Nicholson, Oakley Terrell, Meri Werner
Leather
Participation: Kody Keim, Meri Werner, Meri Werner
Plants and Flowers
Participation: Mikayla Obando
Design Decisions
Accessory - 3D
Purple: Garett Tollman
Accessory - Outdoor Living
Purple: Alexa Tollman
Accessory-Orig made from ceramic or tile
Purple: Garett Tollman, Alexa Tollman
Blue: Bailey Sellman
Accessory-Orig made from metal
Blue: Jace Lien, Matthew Lien
Accessory-Orig made from wood
Purple: Jace Lien
Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home
Purple: Carson Gibbons
Accessory-Textile-2D
Purple: Jentsyn Fuller
Accessory-Textile-3D
Blue: Jae Gooder
Furniture-Outdoor Living
Purple: Kade Keim
Furniture-Recycled/Remade
Purple: Carson Gibbons
Design My Place
Simple accessory made using clay
Purple: Kadence Fisher
Simple fabric accessory, like a pillow, laundry bag, pillow case, table runner, etc.
Purple: Morgan Schommer
Storage item made or recycled
Purple: Morgan Schommer, Alex Fisher
ESI: EntrepreneurShip Investigation
Sample of an Original Product
Purple: Jayden Gremm, Bailee Gremm
Heritage - Level 1
4-H History Scrapbook
Purple: Morgan Schommer
Family Traditions Book
Purple: Mahayla Allred
Heritage Poster or Flat Exhibit
Purple: Jose Obando
Other exhibits depicting the heritage of the member's family or community
Purple: Tatianna Obando
Human Development
Babysitting Kit
Blue: Alexa Tollman
Leather
Stamped
Purple: Tripton Stec, Josephine Werner, Miranda Betson
Blue: Josephine Werner, Josephine Werner, Carson Gibbons, Garett Tollman
Tooled
Purple: Josephine Werner, Kade Keim
Tooled and Stamped
Purple: Matthew Lien, Cody Penaluna, Jace Lien
Blue: Sofia Center, Alex Fisher
Portfolio Pathways
Home Accessory with Any Printing Technique
Purple: Bailey Oetken, Bailey Oetken
Original Acrylic Painting
Purple: Makinley Fuller, Alexa Tollman, Mahayla Allred, Brylee Allred, Bailey Oetken, Bailey Oetken
Blue: Bailey Oetken, Bailey Oetken, Josephine Werner
Original Watercolor Painting
Purple: Mahayla Allred
Sketchbook Crossroads
Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing framed and ready to hang
Purple: Jake Sellman, Emilynn O'Donnell
Blue: Kourtney LeBere
Environmental & Earth Sciences
Conservation & Wildlife
Wildlife Tracks
Blue: Carson Gibbons
Entomology
First Year Entomology Display
Purple: Jose Obando
Shooting Sports
Shooting Aid or Accessory
Purple: Kade Moore
Taxidermy
Tanned Hides or Taxidermy
Purple: Beau Jersild, Drew Jersild, Healthy Lifestyle Education
Cooking 101
Brownies
Purple: Sara Carrick
Blue: Karsen Stokely
Cookies
Purple: Jae Gooder, Meradith Rhembrandt, Kadence Fisher, Madison Cogdill, Carson Gibbons, Sara Carrick, Jaelyn Brown
Blue: Kadence Wild, Karsen Stokely, Tripton Stec
Muffins
Blue: Jae Gooder
No Bake Cookie
Purple: Miranda Betson
Other
Purple: Sofia Center
Cooking 201
Biscuits or Scones
Blue: Bailey Sellman
Coffee Cake
Purple: Jentsyn Fuller, Garett Tollman
Blue: Kyanna Fisher
Creative Mixes
Purple: Kadence Wild, Tripton Stec
Healthy Baked Product
Purple: Ethan Johns, Alexa Tollman, Samantha Johns, Dylan Davidson, Garett Tollman
Loaf Quick Bread
Purple: Kyanna Fisher, Carson Gibbons, Miranda Betson, Tripton Stec
Non-Traditional Baked Product
Blue: Layne Davidson
Cooking 301
Dinner Rolls
Purple: Micaiah Fuller
Shortened Cake
Purple: Meradith Rhembrandt
Specialty Bread
Blue: Madilyn Hall, Mahayla Allred
White Bread
Purple: Kyanna Fisher, Mackenzie Butts, Makinley Fuller
Cooking 401
Candy
Purple: Carson Gibbons
Double Crust Fruit Pie
Blue: Layne Davidson, Haylee Wild
Ethnic Food Exhibit
Purple: Brylee Allred
Family Food Traditions
Purple: Mahayla Allred
Foam Cake
Purple: Alex Fisher
Red: Brylee Allred
Specialty Pastry
Blue: Madison Cogdill, Emma Cogdill
Pies
Pie (County Only)
Purple: Ryan Vahrenkamp, Pamela Fisher, Micaiah Fuller, Samantha Johns, Ethan Johns, Alex Fisher, Marlee Pinnt, Emma Cogdill, Clayton Vahrenkamp, Makinley Fuller
Blue: Jentsyn Fuller, Kadence Fisher, Madison Cogdill
Floriculture
Fairy/Miniature Garden
Purple: Alexa Tollman, Jaelyn Brown, Brylee Allred, Tatianna Obando, Mahayla Allred
Marigold
Purple: Alexa Tollman, Garett Tollman
Rudbeckia/Black-eyed Susan
Purple: Emilynn O'Donnell
Sunflower
Purple: Layne Davidson
Horticulture
Any Other Herb
Purple: Kade Keim
Apples
Purple: Ethan Johns, Samantha Johns
Beets
Purple: Tatianna Obando
Dill
Purple: Cole Madsen
Eggplant
Purple: Kade Keim
Green Summer Squash
Purple: Layne Davidson, Cole Madsen, Alexa Tollman, Garett Tollman
Blue: Kadence Fisher
Hot (non-jalapeno) Peppers
Purple: Layne Davidson
Jalapeno Peppers
Purple: Kade Keim
Okra
Blue: Tatianna Obando
Oregano
Purple: Kade Keim
Parsley
Purple: Kade Keim
Pickling Cucumbers
Purple: Cole Madsen
Rhubarb
Purple: Kade Keim
Slicing Cucumbers
Purple: Alexa Tollman, Alex Fisher, Layne Davidson, Garett Tollman
Blue: Cole Madsen, Kadence Fisher
Snap Beans
Purple: Tatianna Obando, Kadence Fisher
Blue: Garett Tollman, Alex Fisher
Thyme
Purple: Kade Keim
Yellow Summer Squash
Purple: Alexa Tollman
Blue: Garett Tollman, Sofia Center, Tatianna Obando
Science & Technology
Aerospace
Rocket - Skill Level 2
Purple: Alex Fisher, Carson Gibbons
Electricity
Electrical Display/Item
Purple: Kade Keim
Robotics
Kit Labeled Robot
Purple: Carson Gibbons
Veterinary Science
Veterinary Science Large Animal Poster, Notebook or Display
Purple: Matthew Lien, Hailey Lien
Welding
Welding Article
Purple: Alex Fisher
Wood Science
Woodworking Article (Nailing it Together)
Purple: Alex Fisher
Woodworking Display (Nailing it Together)
Purple: Carson Gibbons
Static Exhibit Championship Awards
Consumer & Family Sciences
Senior Grand Champion: Bailey Oetken
Senior Reserve Champion: Jake Sellman
Intermediate Grand Champion: Kade Keim
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Jace Lein
Junior Grand Champion: Kadence Fisher
Junior Reserve Champion: Carson Gibbons
Leather
Intermediate Grand Champion: Kade Keim
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Jace Lein
Junior Grand Champion: Cody Penaluna
Junior Reserve Champion: Tripton Stec
Healthy Lifestyles
Senior Grand Champion: Brylee Allred
Senior Reserve Champion: Kyanna Fisher
Intermediate Grand Champion: Alex Fisher
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Mahayla Allred
Junior Grand Champion: Carson Gibbons
Junior Reserve Champion: Jae Gooder
Communications & Expressive Arts
Senior Grand Champion: Brylee Allred
Senior Reserve Champion: Bailey Oetken
Intermediate Grand Champion: Mahayla Allred
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Mahayla Allred
Junior Grand Champion: Garett Tollman
Junior Reserve Champion: Jose Obando
Plant Science
Senior Grand Champion: Cole Madsen
Senior Reserve Champion: Brylee Allred
Intermediate Grand Champion: Mahayla Allred
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Kade Keim
Junior Grand Champion: Jaelyn Brown
Junior Reserve Champion: Tatianna Obando
Science & Technology
Senior Grand Champion: Drew Jersild
Senior Reserve Champion: Kade Moore
Intermediate Grand Champion: Alex Fisher
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Kade Keim
Junior Grand Champion: Carson Gibbons
Junior Reserve Champion: Matthew Lien
Environmental & Earth Sciences
Senior Grand Champion: Beau Jersild
Senior Reserve Champion: Drew Jersild
Junior Grand Champion: Jose Obando
State Fair Selections
Foods
Carson Gibbons (pina colada bread and honey truffles)
Kyanna Fisher (white bread)
Brylee Allred (crispies)
Samantha Johns (chocolate zucchini donuts)
Garett Tollman (coffee cake)
Micaiah Fuller (crescent rolls)
Meradith Rhembrandt (lemon pound cake)
Alex Fisher (angel food cake)
Science & Technology
Kade Keim (electric lamp)
Kade Moore (welded shooting target)
Alex Fisher (wood chess table and welded shooting target)
Environmental Education
Jose Obando (entomology display)
Horticulture
Mahayla Allred (fairy garden)
Layne Davidson (sunflowers and slicing cucumbers)
Tatianna Obando (beets)
Alex Fisher (slicing cucumbers)
Samantha Johns (apples)
Kade Keim (jalapeno peppers)
Cole Madsen (pickling cucumbers)
Heritage
Jose Obando (Raben Family Coat of Arms)
Tatianna Obando (family picture and shadow box)
Morgan Schommer (4-H Club scrapbook)
Mahayla Allred (The Home Place – Goats)
Home Environment
Tripton Stec (kid’s belt)
Morgan Schommer (purple pillow)
Kadence Fisher (elephant flower pot)
Alex Fisher (Husker chair)
Kade Keim (outdoor tank bench)
Jace Lein (flower box with horse shoes)
Alexa Tollman (cement leaf and painted flower pot)
Carson Gibbons (recycled bicycle tire lamp and recycled bullet casings)
Jake Sellman (Hereford bull drawing)
Brylee Allred (dog acrylic painting)
Mahayla Allred (flower watercolor)
Bailey Oetken (flower drawing)
Entrepreneurship
Bailee Gremm (silly slime product)
Photography
Mahayla Allred (still life, Duck Duck & Just Fun)
Madison Cogdill (smartphone candids)
Brylee Allred (Early Light, on point and painting with light)
Bailey Oetken (Cat Artist, Girl in Blue Dress and The Swimmer)
Shopping Stylist
Haylee Wild (purchased outfit)
Fashion Show Stylist
Alexa Tollman (style purple print dress)
Sewing
Alexa Tollman (flowered dress and tie dye t-shirt)
Garett Tollman (tie dye t-shirt)
Alyssa Snyder (dyed and embellished garments)
Morgan Schommer (green dot dress and portfolio)
Miranda Betson (denim bag)
Josephine Werner (portfolio and knitted cap)
Consumerism
Alyssa Snyder (shopping exhibit)
Meradith Rhembrandt (shopping exhibit)
Quilts
Josephine Werner (quilted jacket and fairy quilt)