Cat Show

Senior Showmanship

Champion—Hannah Walker

Reserve—Eric Vahrenkamp

Intermediate Showmanship

Champion—Mahayla Allred

Best of Show Cat

Champion—Mahayla Allred

Special Recognition Award

Champion—Hannah Walker

Ribbons

Purple: Brylee Allred, Hannah Walker, Eric Vahrenkamp, Kyanna Fisher, Pamela Fisher, Mahayla Allred 

Blue: Pamela Fisher, Eric Vahrenkamp,

Clover Kid: Julia Nicholson and Roudy Schommer

Dog Show

Senior Showmanship

Champion—Brylee Allred

Reserve—Cody Brintnall

Intermediate Showmanship

Champion—Mahayla Allred

Reserve—John Fisher

Junior Showmanship

Champion—Trinity Boeselager

Reserve—Karsen Stokley

Beginning Novice B Obedience

Champion—John Fisher

Dog Agility

Champion—Brylee Allred

Reserve—Kade Moore

Dog Judging

Champion—Cody Brintnall

Reserve—Brylee Allred

Best of Show Dog

Champion—Cody Brintnall

Ribbons

Purple: Mahayla Allred, Cody Brintnall, Gunnar Lans, Brylee Allred, John Fisher, Aksel Lans, Trinity Boeselager, Kade Moore

Blue: Lauren Rasmussen, Gunnar Lans, Karsen Stokley, Aksel Lans, John Fisher, Trinity Boeselager, Cody Brintnall, Mahayla Allred

Red: Brylee Allred, Lauren Rasmussen, Karsen Stokley, Cody Brintnall, Trinity Boeselager, Aksel Lans

Clover Kid: Harper Boeselager

Exotic/Companion Animal Show 

Champion Exotic Animal

Hannah Walker

Purple: Hannah Walker

Champion Companion Animal

Mahayla Allred

Purple: Mahayla Allred

Clover Kid: Julia Nicholson

Family Consumer Science

Senior Fashion Stylist

Champion—Alyssa Snyder

Intermediate Fashion Stylist

Champion—Alexa Tollman

Reserve—Morgan Schoomer

Junior Fashion Stylist

Champion—Jentsyn Fuller

Reserve—Miranda Betson

Ribbons

Purple: Garett Tollman (2), Meradith Rhembrandt (3), Alexa Tollman (3), Macy Brooks (2), Emilynn O’ Donnell (2), Morgan Schommer (2), Miranda Betson (2), Jentsyn Fuller (2), Alyssa Snyder, Haylee Wild

Blue: Alyssa Snyder (2), Dawsyn Higgins (2), Sara Carrick, Kadence Fisher (2), Alex Fisher, Jaelyn Brown (2), Miranda Betson, Meradith Rhembrandt,

Clover Kid: Julia Nicholson, Phoebe Center, Meri Werner, Amelia Betson, Graycen O’ Donnell, and Roudy Schoomer

Haylee Wild will represent Dawes County at the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Shopping in Style Fashion Show in Grand Island. Alexa Tollman will represent Dawes County at the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Fashion Show Stylist in Grand Island.

Senior Creative Clothing

Champion—Alyssa Snyder

Reserve—Alyssa Snyder

Senior Clothing Construction

Champion—Kyanna Fisher

Intermediate Creative Clothing

Champion—Morgan Schoomer

Reserve- Alexa Tollman

Intermediate Clothing Construction

Champion—Morgan Schoomer

Reserve—Alexa Tollman

Junior Creative Clothing

Champion—Josephine Werner

Reserve—Miranda Betson

Junior Clothing Construction

Champion—Dawsyn Higgins

Reserve—Josephine Werner

Quilt

Champion—Josephine Werner

Ribbons

Purple: Josephine Werner (7), Jentsyn Fuller (2), Kadence Fisher (2), Kyanna Fisher, Jae Gooder, Garett Tollman (2), Emilynn O’ Donnell (2), Macy Brooks (2), Dawsyn Higgins (2), Alexa Tollman (3), Alyssa Snyder (2), Jaelyn Brown, Morgan Schommer (3), Miranda Betson (3), Meradith Rhembrandt (2)

Blue: Alex Fisher, Josephine Werner (2), Emilynn O’ Donnell, Sara Carrick, Meradith Rhembrandt (2), Jaelyn Brown (4), Alyssa Snyder, Morgan Schommer (2), Jentsyn Fuller, Haylee Wild

Red: Jentsyn Fuller, Jennalee Pinnt,

Clover Kid: Julia Nicholson, Phoebe Center, Meri Werner, Amelia Betson, Graycen O’ Donnell, and Roudy Schommer,

Family and Consumer Science: Life Challenge Contest 

Senior FCS

Champion—Ryan Vahrenkamp

Reserve—Alyssa Snyder

Intermediate FCS

Champion—Morgan Schoomer

Reserve—Alexa Tollman

Junior FCS

Champion—Emilynn O’ Donnell

Reserve—Garett Tollman

Ribbons

Purple: Dawsyn Higgins, Phoebe Center, Jae Gooder, Miranda Betson

Red: Jaelyn Brown, Josey Werner, Macy Brooks, Haylee Wild, Meradith Rhemrandt

Clover Kid: Julia Nicholson and Meri Werner

H’ers Show Presentation Skills

4-H members gave presentations on a dog, rabbit, and making a lava lamp at the 2018 Dawes Presentation Contest on July 23, 2018. Three 4-H’ers participated in the Presentation Contest.

Presentation Contest

Senior Presentation

Champion— Brylee Allred

Intermediate Presentation

Champion— Mahayla Allred

Ribbons

Purple: Mahayla Allred

Blue: Brylee Allred

Clover Kid: Julia Nicholson

Live Cake/Pie Auction 

On August 2 in the grandstands, 33 pies and cakes were auctioned by 4-H’ers. The creative cakes were judged earlier in the day on August 2 and the pies were judged on Monday, July 30. The auction raised a total of $2,485 for the 4-Hers.

Senior Pies: 12-18

Ryan Vahrenkamp

Clayton Vahrenkamp

Marlee Pinnt

Emma Cogdill

Pamela Fisher

Kyanna Fisher

Makinley Fuller

Micaiah Fuller

Haylee Wild

Miranda Betson

Intermediate Pie:

Jentsyn Fuller

Senior Cakes:

Meradith Rhembrandt – Champion Senior Cake

Bailey Oetken – Reserve Champion

Mahayla Allred – Purple

Kadence Wild – Blue

Brylee Allred – Blue

Sam Johns – Blue

Intermediate Cake:

Garrett Tollman – Champion Intermediate Cake

Alexa Tollman – Reserve Champion Intermediate Cake

Tatianna Obando - Purple

Jennalee Pinnt – Purple

Carson Gibbons - Purple

Jaelyn Brown - Purple

Kadence Fisher - Purple

Alex Fisher – Purple

Hailey Lien- Purple

Morgan Schommer - Blue

Josey Werner - Blue

Sara Carrick - Blue

Ethan Johns - Blue

Isabelle Thiry - Blue

JT Obando - Blue

Emma Norman - Blue

Horse Show 

Horse Show Session I: Working Ranch Horse 

Senior Working Ranch Horse

Champion— Cadell Brunsch

Reserve—Kelsey Tighe

Intermediate Working Ranch Horse

Champion—Chase Brunsch

Senior Trail Horse

Champion—Alexys Fernandez

Reserve—Cadell Brunsch

Intermediate Trail Horse

Champion—Chase Brunsch

Junior Trail Horse

Champion—Brooklynn Hoffman

Reserve—Alexys Fernandez

Intermediate Dummy Roping

Champion—Jace Lien

Junior Dummy Roping

Champion—Matthew Lien

Ribbons

Purple: Cadell Brunsch, Alexys Fernandez, Jace Lien, Matthew Lien,

Blue: Kelsey Tighe, Alexys Fernandez

Red: Brylee Allred, Mahayla Allred, Kelsey Tighe, Norah Winckler, Cadell Brunsch, Chase Brunsch

Horse Show Session II: Performance 

Senior Showmanship

Champion—Kelsey Tighe

Reserve—Alexys Fernandez

Intermediate Showmanship

Champion—Mahayla Allred

Reserve—John Fisher

Junior Showmanship

Champion—Brooklynn Hoffman

Reserve—Miranda Betson

Halter

Champion—Kelsey Tighe

Reserve—Mackenzie Scoggan

Mare & Foal

Champion—Kelsey Tighe

Green Broke 2 yr olds

Champion—Katie Lewin

Reserve—Mackenzie Scoggan

Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure

Champion—Kelsey Tighe

Reserve—Brylee Allred

Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure

Champion—Chase Brunsch

Reserve—Mahayla Allred

Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure

Champion—Brooklynn Hoffman

Reserve—Sage Dyer

Senior Horsemanship

Champion—Alexys Fernandez

Reserve—Brylee Allred

Intermediate Horsemanship

Champion—Norah Winckler

Reserve—Mahayla Allred

Junior Horsemanship

Champion—Brooklynn Hoffman

Reserve—Alexandra Rasmussen

Senior Dawes County Special

Champion—Alexys Fernandez

Reserve—Brylee Allred

Intermediate Dawes County Special

Champion—Mahayla Allred

Reserve—Kobe Bissonette

Junior Dawes County Special

Champion—Sage Dyer

Reserve—Brooklynn Hoffman

Senior Reining

Champion—Cadell Brunsch

Reserve—Kelsey Tighe

Intermediate Reining

Champion—Mahayla Allred

Reserve—Chase Brunsch

Junior Reining

Champion—Brooklynn Hoffman

Senior Barrel Race

Champion—Mackenzie Scoggan

Reserve—Cameron DeNovellis

Intermediate Barrel Race

Champion—Chase Brunsch

Reserve—Morgan Schommer

Junior Barrel Race

Champion—Brooklynn Hoffman

Reserve—Sage Dyer

Senior Pole Bending

Champion—Mackenzie Scoggan

Reserve—Alexys Fernandez

Intermediate Pole Bending

Champion—Chase Brunsch

Reserve—Morgan Schommer

Junior Pole Bending

Champion—Brooklynn Hoffman

Reserve—Sage Dyer

Senior All Around Horse

Champion—Alexys Fernandez

Senior All Around Hand

Champion—Kelsey Tighe

Intermediate All Around Horse

Champion—Chase Brunsch

Intermediate All Around Hand

Champion- Chase Brunsch

Junior All Around Horse

Champion—Brooklynn Hoffman

Junior All Around Hand

Champion—Brooklynn Hoffman

Ribbons

Purple: Clark Riesen, Brylee Allred, Kelsey Tighe, Pamela Fisher, Alexys Fernandez, Brooklynn Hoffman, Miranda Betson, Derek Bissonette, Alexandra Rasmussen, Mackenzie Scoggan, Katie Lewin, Mahayla Allred, Chase Brunsch, Sage Dyer, Dawson Reitz, Cadell Brunsch, Kobe Bissonette, Norah Winckler, Morgan Schommer, Cameron DeNovellis

Blue: Mackenzie Scoggan, Katie Lewin, Dawson Reitz, Renee Redfern, Kobe Bissonette, Morgan Schommer, Clark Riesen, Cadell Brunsch, Norah Winckler, Chase Brunsch, Derek Bissonette, Alexandra Rasmussen, Cameron DeNovellis

Poultry and Rabbit Show

Poultry

Senior Showmanship

Champion—Brylee Allred

Reserve—Cody Brintnall

Intermediate Showmanship

Champion—Mahayla Allred

Best of Show Poultry

Champion—Brylee Allred

Reserve—Cody Brintnall

Poultry Meat Pen

Champion—Cody Brintnall

Ribbons

Purple: Brylee Allred, Mahayla Allred, Cody Brintnall

Blue: Mahayla Allred, Cody Brintnall, Brylee Allred

Clover Kid: Anabelle Vander May, Kade Rasmussen, Julia Nicholson, Treye Gibbons

Rabbit 

Senior Showmanship

Champion—Brylee Allred

Intermediate Showmanship

Champion—Mahayla Allred

Reserve—Lauren Rasmussen

Junior Showmanship

Champion—Alexandra Rasmussen

Reserve—Jennalee Pinnt

Best of Show Rabbit

Champion—Brylee Allred

Reserve—Tripton Stec

Best Dressed Rabbit

Champion—Miranda Betson

Ribbons

Purple: Alexa Tollman, Grace Pyle, Josephine Werner, Garett Tollman, Miranda Betson, Jennalee Pinnt, Mahayla Allred, Josephine Werner, Brylee Allred, Tripton Stec, Karsen Stokley, Lauren Rasmussen, Alexandra Rasmussen

Blue: Karsen Stokely, Miranda Betson, Tripton Stec, Garett Tollman, Jennalee Pinnt, Brylee Allred

Clover Kid: Julia Nicholson, Gentry Stec, Amelia Betson, Meri Werner

Small & Large Animal Round Robins

Small Animal Contestants

Brylee Allred (Champion Poultry & Rabbit Showman)

Cody Brintnall (Champion Dog Showman)

Hannah Walker (Champion Cat Showman)

Mahayla Allred (Intermediate Champion Poultry & Rabbit Showman)

Large Animal Contestants

Jake Sellman (Champion Swine & Beef Showman)

Clark Riesen (Champion Sheep Showman)

Beau Jersild (Champion Goat Showman)

Kourtney LeBere (Reserve Beef Showman)

Kelsey Tigher (Champion Horse Showman)

Small Animal Winners

Champion—Brylee Allred

Reserve—Hannah Walker

Large Animal Winners

Champion—Clark Riesen

Reserve—Beau Jersild

Swine Show 

Clover Kid Showmanship

Participation

Emily Pyle

Parker Reitz

Leea Lambert

Lizzy Lambert

Kendall Sellman

Intermediate Showmanship

Grand Champion

Jodean Chesley

Reserve Champion

Haylee Wild

Ribbons

Blue: Kobe Bissonette, Grace Pyle, Jasmine Dyer, Kenli Boeselager

Junior Showmanship

Grand Champion

Beau Behrends

Reserve Champion

Bailey Sellman

Ribbons

Purple: Jayce Hoffman, Joe Lambert

Blue: Brylee Huffman, Brody Huffman, Brooklynn Hoffman, Derek Bissonette, Carson Gibbons, Sage Dyer, Ava Pyle

Senior Showmanship

Grand Champion

Jake Sellman

Reserve Champion

Clark Riesen

Ribbons

Purple: Kylee Garrett, Beau Jersild

Blue: Kadence Wild, Cooper Wild, Mackenzie Scoggan, Jacey Garrett, Katie Lewin, Cole Madsen, Dawson Reitz, Kourtney LeBere, Drew Jersild

Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year)

Grand Champion

Jake Sellman

Reserve Champion

Beau Jersild

Ribbons

Purple: Beau Behrends, Jayce Hoffman, Brooklynn Hoffman, Jasmine Dyer, Jasmine Dyer, Dawson Reitz, Dawson Reitz

Blue: Kylee Garrett, Kenli Boeselager, Cameron DeNovellis, Brooklynn Hoffman, Katie Lewin

Red: Cody Madsen, Kade Keim, Cole Madsen, Brooklynn Hoffman, Grace Pyle, Kadence Wild, Kylee Garrett, Jacey Garrett, Jacey Garrett, Cody Madsen, Mackenzie Scoggan, Kade Keim, Cameron DeNovellis

Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year)

Grand Champion

Joe Lambert

Reserve Champion

Bailey Sellman

Ribbons

Purple: Clark Riesen, Beau Behrends, Kadence Wild, Joe Lambert, Drew Jersild, Jodean Chesley

Blue: Drew Jersild, Derek Bissonette, Brylee Huffman, Carson Gibbons, Clark Riesen, Kourtney LeBere, Jayce Hoffman, Brylee Huffman, Kylee Garrett, Haylee Wild, Sage Dyer, Cooper Wild

Red: Cody Madsen, Brody Huffman, Jacey Garrett, Ava Pyle, Carson Gibbons

Grace Pyle, Mackenzie Scoggan, Cole Madsen, Cole Madsen, Jayce Hoffman, Beau Jersild

Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year)

Grand Champion

Kylee Garrett

Reserve Champion

Brooklynn Hoffman

Ribbons

Purple: Jayce Hoffman

Blue: Jacey Garrett

Swine Carcass

Champion—Beau Behrends

Reserve—Derek Bissonette

Overall Market Swine

Grand Champion

Jake Sellman

Reserve Champion

Joe Lambert

Sheep Show 

Black Faced-no white marks

Grand Champion

Joe Lambert

Matthew Lien

Reserve Champion

Kaylie Phillips

Ribbons

Purple: Alexa Tollman, Joe Lambert, Josie Stewart, Jack Phillips, Kaylie Phillips, Carle Welling, Kenli Boeselager, Jaycee Lambert

Blue: Garett Tollman, Clark Riesen, Alexandra Rasmussen, Hailey Lien, Clark Riesen, Jori Stewart, Matthew Lien, Jori Stewart

Red: Sierra Eastman

Bottle Lamb (Ewes or Wethers)

Grand Champion

Hailey Lien

Reserve Champion

Matthew Lien

Clover Kid Showmanship

Participation

Lizzy Lambert

Harper Boeselager

Julia Nicholson

Kade Rasmussen

Anabelle Vander May

Torri Neal

Commercial Crossbred Yearling Ewe (9/1/16 - 8/31/15)

Purple: Hailey Lien

Reserve Champion

Hailey Lien

Intermediate Showmanship

Grand Champion

Kaylie Phillips

Reserve Champion

Tamika Eastman

Ribbons

Blue: Alexa Tollman, Hailey Lien, Roman Luevano, Kenli Boeselager, Jaycee Lambert, Sierra Eastman

Junior Showmanship

Grand Champion

Jack Phillips

Reserve Champion

Garett Tollman

Blue: Joe Lambert, Matthew Lien, Taylen Lambert, Alexandra Rasmussen, Carle Welling

Pen of Three Market Lambs (Ewes or wethers)

Grand Champion

Joe Lambert

Purebred Meat Yearling Ram (9/1/16 - 8/31/17)

Reserve Champion

Hailey Lien

Purebred Wool Ewe Lamb (9/1/17 & after)

Purple: Sierra Eastman, Tamika Eastman

Purebred Wool Ram Lamb (9/1/17 and after)

Purple: Sierra Eastman

Purebred Wool Yearling Ewe (9/1/16 - 8/31/17)

Grand Champion

Tamika Eastman

Purple: Roman Luevano

Purebred Wool Yearling Ram (9/1/16 - 8/31/17)

Grand Champion

Tamika Eastman

Senior Showmanship

Grand Champion

Clark Riesen

Reserve Champion

Katie Lewin

Speckled Face

Grand Champion

Tamika Eastman

Purple: Jack Phillips

Blue: Taylen Lambert

Red: Josie Stewart

White Faced-no black marks

Blue: Joe Lambert

Red: Roman Luevano

Rate of Gain

1st—Joe Lambert

2nd—Matthew Lien

3rd—Jori Stewart

4th—Kaylie Phillips

5th—Jaycee Lambert

Sheep Carcass

Champion—Taylen Lambert

Reserve—Alexandra Ramussen

Goat Show 

Best Dressed Goat

Grand Champion

Mahayla Allred

Purple: Hannah Walker, Dalton Norman

Clover Kid Showmanship

Participation

Stella Scherbarth

Harper Boeselager

Kura Welling

Declan Scherbarth

Gentry Stec

Leea Lambert

Amelia Betson

Julia Nicholson

Gabe Scoggan

Bryce Hoffman

Parker Reitz

Emily Pyle

Kendall Sellman

Dairy Goat (1 Year to 2 Years non-milking doe) Does only

Purple: Jordan Bissonette, Dawson Reitz

Blue: Kobe Bissonette

Dairy Goat (2 and 3 years-milking doe) Does only

Grand Champion

Gunnar Lans

Dairy Goat (5-8 Months) Does only

Reserve Champion

Mahayla Allred

Purple: Brylee Allred

Dairy Goat (8-12 Months) Does only

Purple: Derek Bissonette

Dairy Goat (Under 2 years-milking doe) Does only

Purple: Gunnar Lans

Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under)

Grand Champion

Hannah Walker

Intermediate Showmanship

Grand Champion

Kenli Boeselager

Reserve Champion

Mahayla Allred

Purple: Grace Pyle, Gunnar Lans, Haylee Wild

Blue: Kobe Bissonette, Roman Luevano, Jordan Bissonette, Jodean Chesley

Junior Showmanship

Grand Champion

Ava Pyle

Reserve Champion

Jack Phillips

Purple: Sadie Chesley, Tripton Stec, Averielle Sager, Joe Lambert

Blue: Aksel Lans, Dalton Norman, Derek Bissonette, Miranda Betson, Trinity Boeselager

Market Doe Dairy (50 lbs & over)

Red: Dawson Reitz

Market Doe Meat (50 lbs & over)

Grand Champion

Jaycee Lambert

Reserve Champion

Joe Lambert

Purple: Beau Jersild, Jack Phillips, Jaycee Lambert, Joe Lambert

Blue: Dalton Norman

Market Wether Dairy (50 lbs & over)

Grand Champion

Tripton Stec

Reserve Champion

Miranda Betson

Blue: Jordan Bissonette

Red: Derek Bissonette, Kobe Bissonette, Jordan Bissonette

Market Wether Meat (50 lbs & over)

Purple: Miranda Betson, Alexys Fernandez, Averielle Sager, Tripton Stec, Haylee Wild, Sadie Chesley, Alexys Fernandez, Katie Lewin, Jack Phillips, Aksel Lans, Jodean Chesley, Ava Pyle

Blue: Grace Pyle, Sadie Chesley, Cooper Wild, Trinity Boeselager, Dalton Norman, Kenli Boeselager

Red: Gunnar Lans

Meat Breeding (5-8 Months)

Grand Champion

Alexys Fernandez

Reserve Champion

Jack Phillips

Purple: Beau Jersild

Blue: Katie Lewin

Meat Breeding (8-12 Months)

Purple: Aksel Lans

Meat Breeding (aged does 24 months & up)

Purple: Roman Luevano, Hannah Walker

Meat Breeding (Kids under 5 months)

Purple: Gunnar Lans, Dalton Norman

Blue: Hannah Walker

Meat Breeding (yearling does 13-24 months)

Purple: Gunnar Lans, Hannah Walker

Blue: Aksel Lans

Pygmy Goat

Purple: Hannah Walker

Senior Showmanship

Grand Champion

Beau Jersild

Reserve Champion

Alexys Fernandez

Purple: Jaycee Lambert

Blue: Brylee Allred, Dawson Reitz, Katie Lewin, Hannah Walker, Cooper Wild

Rate of Gain

1st—Joe Lambert

2nd—Averielle Sager

3rd—Tripton Stec

4th—Katie Lewin

5th—Sadie Chesley

Goat Carcass

Champion—Katie Lewin

Reserve—Trinity Boeselager

Beef Show 

Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Jan-Jun18 (Crossbreed)

Grand Champion

Clark Riesen

Purple: Sierra Eastman

Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-Apr17 (Hereford)

Grand Champion

Jake Sellman

Reserve Champion

Bailey Sellman

Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-April17 (Crossbreed)

Reserve Champion

Hannah Walker

Bucket Calf

Grand Champion

Matthew Lien

Reserve Champion

Sierra Eastman

Purple: Morgan Schommer, Kenli Boeselager

Blue: Cade Smith, Miranda Betson

Clover Kid Showmanship

Participation

Kendall Smith

Torri Neal

Kendall Sellman

Kelsey Gunderson

Amelia Betson

Kendall Smith

Gentry Stec

Kendall Sellman

Harper Boeselager

Oakley Terrell

Cow/Calf Pair

Purple: Clark Riesen

Intermediate Showmanship

Grand Champion

Jasmine Dyer

Reserve Champion

Kaylie Phillips

Blue: Alexa Tollman, Ryan Vahrenkamp, Jaycee Lambert, Gabriel Tidyman

Junior Showmanship

Grand Champion

Bailey Sellman

Reserve Champion

Sage Dyer

Purple: Taylen Lambert, Layne Davidson, Joe Lambert, Brylee Huffman, Trinity Boeselager

Blue: Sierra Eastman, Tripton Stec, Emma Norman, Brody Huffman, Miranda Betson, Jack Phillips, Cade Smith, Garett Tollman, Matthew Lien, Dalton Norman

Market Heifers (Crossbreed)

Grand Champion

Clayton Vahrenkamp

Market Steers (Angus)

Grand Champion

Taylen Lambert

Reserve Champion

Wyatt Davidson

Purple: Dylan Davidson, Layne Davidson, Katie Lewin, Chloe Soester, Joe Lambert

Blue: Dylan Davidson

Red: Kourtney LeBere, Eric Vahrenkamp

Market Steers (Crossbreed)

Grand Champion

Bailey Sellman

Reserve Champion

Jasmine Dyer

Purple: Teagan Tidyman, Jaycee Lambert, Gabriel Tidyman, Brylee Huffman, Ryan Vahrenkamp, Clark Riesen, Brody Huffman, Jake Sellman, Kaylie Phillips, Jake Sellman

Blue: Garett Tollman, Teagan Tidyman, Alexa Tollman, Jack Phillips, Kaylie Phillips

Senior Showmanship

Grand Champion

Jake Sellman

Reserve Champion

Kourtney LeBere

Purple: Dylan Davidson, Clark Riesen, Katie Lewin

Blue: Hannah Walker, Eric Vahrenkamp, Teagan Tidyman, Clayton Vahrenkamp

Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer/Steer (Angus)

Grand Champion

Sage Dyer

Reserve Champion

Tripton Stec

Blue: Tripton Stec

Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer/Steer (Crossbreed)

Grand Champion

Cindy Mansfield

Reserve Champion

Clark Riesen

Purple: Clark Riesen, Emma Norman

Blue: Layne Davidson, Dalton Norman

Rate of Gain- Steers

1st—Taylen Lambert

2nd—Eric Vahrenkamp

3rd—Jasmine Dyer

4th—Gabe Tidyman

5th—Kourtney LeBere

Rate of Gain- Heifers

1st- Clayton Vahrenkamp

Beef Carcass

Champion—Dylan Davidson

Reserve—Layne Davidson

Dairy Cattle Show

Junior Showmanship

Grand Champion

Matthew Lien

Spring Yearlings (3/1/17 to 5/31/17)

Grand Champion

Matthew Lien

4-H Static Exhibits

Communications & Expressive Arts

Photography Unit I

Focus on Photography--Fun With Shadows Display

Purple: Garett Tollman

Blue: Alexa Tollman

Focus on Photography--Magic & Tricks Display

Purple: Jose Obando, Alexa Tollman, Garett Tollman, Haylee Wild

Focus on Photography--Picture Display

Purple: Garett Tollman, Alexa Tollman, Haylee Wild, Roman Luevano, Jaelyn Brown, Jose Obando

Blue: Alexa Tollman, Kourtney LeBere, Sofia Center, Garett Tollman, Madilyn Hall

Focus on Photography--Picture Story Series Display

Purple: Garett Tollman, Alexa Tollman

Red: Emilynn O'Donnell

Photography Unit II

Composition Display or Exhibit Print

Purple: Mahayla Allred, Mahayla Allred

Blue: Emilynn O'Donnell

Lighting Display or Exhibit Print

Purple: Mahayla Allred, Mahayla Allred

Blue: Mahayla Allred, Mahayla Allred

Manual Setting Exhibit Print

Purple: Mahayla Allred

Blue: Emilynn O'Donnell

Nebraska Exhibit Print

Purple: Mahayla Allred

Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print

Purple: Mahayla Allred, Alexa Tollman, Alexa Tollman, Mahayla Allred, Emma Cogdill, Madison Cogdill, Garett Tollman

Blue: Meradith Rhembrandt, Madilyn Hall

Photography Unit III

Advanced Lighting Exhibit Print

Purple: Bailey Oetken, Bailey Oetken, Brylee Allred, Brylee Allred

Breaking the Rules

Purple: Bailey Oetken, Brylee Allred, Bailey Oetken, Brylee Allred, Brylee Allred

Challenging Exhibit Print

Purple: Brylee Allred, Bailey Oetken, Brylee Allred

Portrait Exhibit Print

Purple: Bailey Oetken, Brylee Allred, Bailey Oetken

Blue: Brylee Allred

Consumer & Family Science

Clover Kids Curriculum

Clothing

Participation: Julia Nicholson, Meri Werner, Meri Werner, Amelia Betson, Julia Nicholson, Graycen O'Donnell, Oakley Terrell, Phoebe Center, Grayce, O'Donnell, Julia Nicholson

Communications and Expressive Arts

Participation: Theron Brown

Environmental Education and Earth Science

Participation: Julia Nicholson

Food and Nutrition

Participation: Kendall Sellman, Kendall Sellman, Meri Werner, Julia Nicholson

Phoebe Center

Gardening (Vegetables and Fruits)

Participation: Kendall Sellman, Kody Keim, Kody Keim, Kody Keim, Kody Keim, Kody Keim, Kody Keim, Kody Keim

Home Environment and Art

Participation: Julia Nicholson, Kody Keim, Kody Keim, Julia Nicholson, Julia Nicholson, Oakley Terrell, Meri Werner

Leather

Participation: Kody Keim, Meri Werner, Meri Werner

Plants and Flowers

Participation: Mikayla Obando

Design Decisions

Accessory - 3D

Purple: Garett Tollman

Accessory - Outdoor Living

Purple: Alexa Tollman

Accessory-Orig made from ceramic or tile

Purple: Garett Tollman, Alexa Tollman

Blue: Bailey Sellman

Accessory-Orig made from metal

Blue: Jace Lien, Matthew Lien

Accessory-Orig made from wood

Purple: Jace Lien

Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home

Purple: Carson Gibbons

Accessory-Textile-2D

Purple: Jentsyn Fuller

Accessory-Textile-3D

Blue: Jae Gooder

Furniture-Outdoor Living

Purple: Kade Keim

Furniture-Recycled/Remade

Purple: Carson Gibbons

Design My Place

Simple accessory made using clay

Purple: Kadence Fisher

Simple fabric accessory, like a pillow, laundry bag, pillow case, table runner, etc.

Purple: Morgan Schommer

Storage item made or recycled

Purple: Morgan Schommer, Alex Fisher

ESI: EntrepreneurShip Investigation

Sample of an Original Product

Purple: Jayden Gremm, Bailee Gremm

Heritage - Level 1

4-H History Scrapbook

Purple: Morgan Schommer

Family Traditions Book

Purple: Mahayla Allred

Heritage Poster or Flat Exhibit

Purple: Jose Obando

Other exhibits depicting the heritage of the member's family or community

Purple: Tatianna Obando

Human Development

Babysitting Kit

Blue: Alexa Tollman

Leather

Stamped

Purple: Tripton Stec, Josephine Werner, Miranda Betson

Blue: Josephine Werner, Josephine Werner, Carson Gibbons, Garett Tollman

Tooled

Purple: Josephine Werner, Kade Keim

Tooled and Stamped

Purple: Matthew Lien, Cody Penaluna, Jace Lien

Blue: Sofia Center, Alex Fisher

Portfolio Pathways

Home Accessory with Any Printing Technique

Purple: Bailey Oetken, Bailey Oetken

Original Acrylic Painting

Purple: Makinley Fuller, Alexa Tollman, Mahayla Allred, Brylee Allred, Bailey Oetken, Bailey Oetken

Blue: Bailey Oetken, Bailey Oetken, Josephine Werner

Original Watercolor Painting

Purple: Mahayla Allred

Sketchbook Crossroads

Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing framed and ready to hang

Purple: Jake Sellman, Emilynn O'Donnell

Blue: Kourtney LeBere

Environmental & Earth Sciences

Conservation & Wildlife

Wildlife Tracks

Blue: Carson Gibbons

Entomology

First Year Entomology Display

Purple: Jose Obando

Shooting Sports

Shooting Aid or Accessory

Purple: Kade Moore

Taxidermy

Tanned Hides or Taxidermy

Purple: Beau Jersild, Drew Jersild, Healthy Lifestyle Education

Cooking 101

Brownies

Purple: Sara Carrick

Blue: Karsen Stokely

Cookies

Purple: Jae Gooder, Meradith Rhembrandt, Kadence Fisher, Madison Cogdill, Carson Gibbons, Sara Carrick, Jaelyn Brown

Blue: Kadence Wild, Karsen Stokely, Tripton Stec

Muffins

Blue: Jae Gooder

No Bake Cookie

Purple: Miranda Betson

Other

Purple: Sofia Center

Cooking 201

Biscuits or Scones

Blue: Bailey Sellman

Coffee Cake

Purple: Jentsyn Fuller, Garett Tollman

Blue: Kyanna Fisher

Creative Mixes

Purple: Kadence Wild, Tripton Stec

Healthy Baked Product

Purple: Ethan Johns, Alexa Tollman, Samantha Johns, Dylan Davidson, Garett Tollman

Loaf Quick Bread

Purple: Kyanna Fisher, Carson Gibbons, Miranda Betson, Tripton Stec

Non-Traditional Baked Product

Blue: Layne Davidson

Cooking 301

Dinner Rolls

Purple: Micaiah Fuller

Shortened Cake

Purple: Meradith Rhembrandt

Specialty Bread

Blue: Madilyn Hall, Mahayla Allred

White Bread

Purple: Kyanna Fisher, Mackenzie Butts, Makinley Fuller

Cooking 401

Candy

Purple: Carson Gibbons

Double Crust Fruit Pie

Blue: Layne Davidson, Haylee Wild

Ethnic Food Exhibit

Purple: Brylee Allred

Family Food Traditions

Purple: Mahayla Allred

Foam Cake

Purple: Alex Fisher

Red: Brylee Allred

Specialty Pastry

Blue: Madison Cogdill, Emma Cogdill

Pies

Pie (County Only)

Purple: Ryan Vahrenkamp, Pamela Fisher, Micaiah Fuller, Samantha Johns, Ethan Johns, Alex Fisher, Marlee Pinnt, Emma Cogdill, Clayton Vahrenkamp, Makinley Fuller

Blue: Jentsyn Fuller, Kadence Fisher, Madison Cogdill

Floriculture

Fairy/Miniature Garden

Purple: Alexa Tollman, Jaelyn Brown, Brylee Allred, Tatianna Obando, Mahayla Allred

Marigold

Purple: Alexa Tollman, Garett Tollman

Rudbeckia/Black-eyed Susan

Purple: Emilynn O'Donnell

Sunflower

Purple: Layne Davidson

Horticulture

Any Other Herb

Purple: Kade Keim

Apples

Purple: Ethan Johns, Samantha Johns

Beets

Purple: Tatianna Obando

Dill

Purple: Cole Madsen

Eggplant

Purple: Kade Keim

Green Summer Squash

Purple: Layne Davidson, Cole Madsen, Alexa Tollman, Garett Tollman

Blue: Kadence Fisher

Hot (non-jalapeno) Peppers

Purple: Layne Davidson

Jalapeno Peppers

Purple: Kade Keim

Okra

Blue: Tatianna Obando

Oregano

Purple: Kade Keim

Parsley

Purple: Kade Keim

Pickling Cucumbers

Purple: Cole Madsen

Rhubarb

Purple: Kade Keim

Slicing Cucumbers

Purple: Alexa Tollman, Alex Fisher, Layne Davidson, Garett Tollman

Blue: Cole Madsen, Kadence Fisher

Snap Beans

Purple: Tatianna Obando, Kadence Fisher

Blue: Garett Tollman, Alex Fisher

Thyme

Purple: Kade Keim

Yellow Summer Squash

Purple: Alexa Tollman

Blue: Garett Tollman, Sofia Center, Tatianna Obando

Science & Technology

Aerospace

Rocket - Skill Level 2

Purple: Alex Fisher, Carson Gibbons

Electricity

Electrical Display/Item

Purple: Kade Keim

Robotics

Kit Labeled Robot

Purple: Carson Gibbons

Veterinary Science

Veterinary Science Large Animal Poster, Notebook or Display

Purple: Matthew Lien, Hailey Lien

Welding

Welding Article

Purple: Alex Fisher

Wood Science

Woodworking Article (Nailing it Together)

Purple: Alex Fisher

Woodworking Display (Nailing it Together)

Purple: Carson Gibbons

Static Exhibit Championship Awards

Consumer & Family Sciences

Senior Grand Champion: Bailey Oetken

Senior Reserve Champion: Jake Sellman

Intermediate Grand Champion: Kade Keim

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Jace Lein

Junior Grand Champion: Kadence Fisher

Junior Reserve Champion: Carson Gibbons

Leather

Intermediate Grand Champion: Kade Keim

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Jace Lein

Junior Grand Champion: Cody Penaluna

Junior Reserve Champion: Tripton Stec

Healthy Lifestyles

Senior Grand Champion: Brylee Allred

Senior Reserve Champion: Kyanna Fisher

Intermediate Grand Champion: Alex Fisher

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Mahayla Allred

Junior Grand Champion: Carson Gibbons

Junior Reserve Champion: Jae Gooder

Communications & Expressive Arts

Senior Grand Champion: Brylee Allred

Senior Reserve Champion: Bailey Oetken

Intermediate Grand Champion: Mahayla Allred

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Mahayla Allred

Junior Grand Champion: Garett Tollman

Junior Reserve Champion: Jose Obando

Plant Science

Senior Grand Champion: Cole Madsen

Senior Reserve Champion: Brylee Allred

Intermediate Grand Champion: Mahayla Allred

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Kade Keim

Junior Grand Champion: Jaelyn Brown

Junior Reserve Champion: Tatianna Obando

Science & Technology

Senior Grand Champion: Drew Jersild

Senior Reserve Champion: Kade Moore

Intermediate Grand Champion: Alex Fisher

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Kade Keim

Junior Grand Champion: Carson Gibbons

Junior Reserve Champion: Matthew Lien

Environmental & Earth Sciences

Senior Grand Champion: Beau Jersild

Senior Reserve Champion: Drew Jersild

Junior Grand Champion: Jose Obando

State Fair Selections

Foods

Carson Gibbons (pina colada bread and honey truffles)

Kyanna Fisher (white bread)

Brylee Allred (crispies)

Samantha Johns (chocolate zucchini donuts)

Garett Tollman (coffee cake)

Micaiah Fuller (crescent rolls)

Meradith Rhembrandt (lemon pound cake)

Alex Fisher (angel food cake)

Science & Technology

Kade Keim (electric lamp)

Kade Moore (welded shooting target)

Alex Fisher (wood chess table and welded shooting target)

Environmental Education

Jose Obando (entomology display)

Horticulture

Mahayla Allred (fairy garden)

Layne Davidson (sunflowers and slicing cucumbers)

Tatianna Obando (beets)

Alex Fisher (slicing cucumbers)

Samantha Johns (apples)

Kade Keim (jalapeno peppers)

Cole Madsen (pickling cucumbers)

Heritage

Jose Obando (Raben Family Coat of Arms)

Tatianna Obando (family picture and shadow box)

Morgan Schommer (4-H Club scrapbook)

Mahayla Allred (The Home Place – Goats)

Home Environment

Tripton Stec (kid’s belt)

Morgan Schommer (purple pillow)

Kadence Fisher (elephant flower pot)

Alex Fisher (Husker chair)

Kade Keim (outdoor tank bench)

Jace Lein (flower box with horse shoes)

Alexa Tollman (cement leaf and painted flower pot)

Carson Gibbons (recycled bicycle tire lamp and recycled bullet casings)

Jake Sellman (Hereford bull drawing)

Brylee Allred (dog acrylic painting)

Mahayla Allred (flower watercolor)

Bailey Oetken (flower drawing)

Entrepreneurship

Bailee Gremm (silly slime product)

Photography

Mahayla Allred (still life, Duck Duck & Just Fun)

Madison Cogdill (smartphone candids)

Brylee Allred (Early Light, on point and painting with light)

Bailey Oetken (Cat Artist, Girl in Blue Dress and The Swimmer)

Shopping Stylist

Haylee Wild (purchased outfit)

Fashion Show Stylist

Alexa Tollman (style purple print dress)

Sewing

Alexa Tollman (flowered dress and tie dye t-shirt)

Garett Tollman (tie dye t-shirt)

Alyssa Snyder (dyed and embellished garments)

Morgan Schommer (green dot dress and portfolio)

Miranda Betson (denim bag)

Josephine Werner (portfolio and knitted cap)

Consumerism

Alyssa Snyder (shopping exhibit)

Meradith Rhembrandt (shopping exhibit)

Quilts

Josephine Werner (quilted jacket and fairy quilt)

