The Dawes County Agricultural Society has chosen the theme, “There’s Magic in the Fair,” from a group of entries received in the 2019 Fair Theme Contest.
Alexa Tollman, 12-year-old daughter of Justin and Tami Tollman of Crawford, submitted the winning drawing which highlights multiple 4-H projects. Alexa, a member of the Crawford Corn Valley 4-H Club, will receive free passes for her family to all events at the 2019 Dawes County Fair. Her winning drawing will be used for promotional material advertising the Dawes County Fair July 26-August 3.