Dawes County Fair theme announced

The Dawes County Agricultural Society has chosen the theme, “Get Out of Your Shell at the Fair,” from a group of 72 entries received in the 2021 Fair Theme Contest.

Harper Watson, ten year old daughter of Ben and Saphron Watson of Chadron, submitted the winning drawing. She will receive free passes for her family to all events at the 2021 Dawes County Fair and her winning drawing will be used for promotional material advertising the Dawes County Fair July 29-August 7.

Get ready to Get Out of Your Shell at the 2021 Dawes County Fair!

